The following was announced by Major League Baseball – 2024 MLB season brings latest on-field innovation to forefront with Nike Vapor Premier Jerseys; Nine Clubs Launching Nike MLB City Connect Uniforms This Season

Major League Baseball and Nike announced additional details about the new on-field Nike Vapor Premier uniforms and retail options for fans. Beginning in Spring Training, all jerseys worn by players this season will be designed on the new Nike Vapor Premier chassis. MLB and Nike also announced the nine clubs launching new Nike MLB City Connect jerseys this season.

Nine teams are getting City Connect uniforms this year 👀 Which teams are you looking forward to most? pic.twitter.com/RV9iXLuwts — MLB (@MLB) February 13, 2024

Developed over multiple years, the Nike Vapor Premier jersey was engineered to improve mobility, moisture management and fit, while keeping sustainability in mind — bringing inspiration and innovation to athletes. Its breathable, lightweight, high-performance fabric was made from at least 90% recycled polyester yarns. It also provides 25% more stretch and allows the jersey to dry 28% faster, with moisture-wicking Dri-Fit ADV technology to help ensure athletes stay cool all game long. Using the latest in digital technology, Nike body-scanned more than 300 baseball players to dial in the ideal fit — more athletic and form-fitting than the previous chassis. Nike Vapor Premier was first introduced during the 2023 MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard in Seattle, and it has already received positive feedback from athletes:

“The Nike Vapor Premier jersey is soft, light and comfortable. It’s almost like wearing my favorite shirt out on the field — and so easy to move around in.” — Nolan Arenado, St. Louis Cardinals

“The jerseys this season are much more breathable, with vents on the numbers and better airflow all around. It’s really going to make a difference during those hot summer games when I’m in full gear.” — Adley Rutschman, Baltimore Orioles

“These new uniforms fit better and feel lighter. I play fast and want to wear something that won’t pull when I’m running. Feeling free in the jersey is the best feeling in the world.” — Ronald Acuña Jr., Atlanta Braves

Starting with the upcoming 2024 season, the Nike Vapor Premier chassis will be a part of every MLB uniform, including home, road, alternate and City Connect uniforms.

The Nike MLB City Connect Series celebrates the deep-rooted history, culture and spirit of each city that continues to bring the clubs and their communities together. This season, nine clubs across the U.S. and Canada will debut new City Connect jerseys — the Cleveland Guardians, Detroit Tigers, Los Angeles Dodgers, Minnesota Twins, New York Mets, Philadelphia Phillies, St. Louis Cardinals, Tampa Bay Rays and Toronto Blue Jays. These special uniforms will be unveiled by each respective club between Opening Day and All-Star Week. Nike places MLB clubs at the center of its design process for the City Connect Series. Clubs share their goals, mottos, inspirations and more to create a jersey that’s unique to them and their communities.

Long-time MLB Authentic Collection partners New Era and Stance have continued to work in collaboration with the clubs, MLB and Nike to develop the official on-field caps and socks that complete the head-to-toe City Connect uniform styles.

Retail Pricing

To accompany the new on-field Nike Vapor Premier uniforms, Fanatics, Nike and MLB have developed a three-tier retail jersey assortment for fans to support their favorite teams and players.

Nike Vapor Premier Elite Jersey

Authentic jersey, as worn by players on-field

Nike Vapor Premier Limited Jersey

Inspired by the on-field jersey, featuring an embroidered Nike Swoosh, heat applied twill logos and a woven, heat applied jocktag, heat-applied sublimated twill player name and number

Nike Vapor Premier Game Jersey

Replica player jersey, featuring silicone printed heat transfer front wordmark, Nike Swoosh and Silhouetted Batter, screen-printed back player name and number, heat-applied jocktag and back neck label

Nike Vapor Premier Limited Jerseys are available for purchase now at MLBShop.com, Nike.com, Fanatics and local retailers around the country. Game Jerseys and Elite Jerseys will be available for purchase in the near future.

In 2023, Nike was named the presenting sponsor of the Reviving Baseball in Inner Cities (RBI) program, MLB’s youth initiative to provide baseball and softball playing opportunities for young people in underserved communities. The program, now known as Nike RBI, will help shape the future of diamond sports. MLB and Nike are collaborating on a new content series, “Nike RBI Spotlight,” which regularly highlights RBI leagues on various broadcast, digital and social platforms, including MLB Network, MLB.com and MLB’s social media channels.

Nike RBI Spotlight demonstrates the diversity of RBI leagues across the world, which include programs run and/or supported by MLB Clubs, Boys & Girls Clubs of America, local municipal organizations, and independently-operated groups. MLB and Nike also identify Nike athletes who serve as Nike RBI Ambassadors to help raise awareness for the program.

Nike is the Official Uniform and Footwear Supplier of MLB.This partnership provides Major League Baseball players with uniforms developed by Nike’s team of innovative designers and features the Nike Swoosh, along with baselayer, game-day outerwear and all training apparel for the 30 MLB Clubs. As an official MLB sponsor, Nike continues to support league initiatives, grassroots marketing and fan events.

