The following was recently released by Major League Baseball — 2024 MLB World Tour: Mexico City Series
Regular season games will return to Mexico City for a second consecutive season on April 27-28, 2024, at Estadio Alfredo Harp Helú, featuring the Houston Astros and Colorado Rockies.
The two-game set will mark the seventh regular series played in Mexico, with Houston playing in their first international series since 2019, when they last faced the Los Angeles Angels in Monterrey. The Rockies will also be returning for the first time since 2019, when they took on the Diamondbacks in Monterrey.
The lineups are loaded for both teams as always, with Astros infielder José Altuve and José Urquidy who will be playing in his home country, as well as Rockies outfielders Kris Bryant and Nolan Jones heading south of the border for the series, which is sure to bring another year of excitement to CDMX.
PREVIOUS REGULAR SEASON SERIES
MLB has held six regular season series in Mexico, five of the previous editions in Monterrey and one in Mexico City in 2023. The Padres have participated in three of those five series, in 1996, 1999 and 2018, in addition to other exhibition games in Mexico.
- 1996 MEXICO SERIES
New York Mets vs. San Diego Padres
- 1999 MEXICO SERIES
Colorado Rockies vs. San Diego Padres
- 2018 MEXICO SERIES
San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers
- 2019 MEXICO SERIES
Cincinnati Reds vs. St. Louis Cardinals
- 2019 MEXICO SERIES
Houston Astros vs. Los Angeles Angels
- 2023 MEXICO SERIES
San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants
