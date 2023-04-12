COMBATE GLOBAL ANNOUNCES ALL-STAR LINEUP OF FIGHTS FOR SATURDAY, APRIL 15, LIVE ON PARAMOUNT+

WELTERWEIGHT MAIN EVENT:

MIAMI – April 12, 2023 – Combate Global today announced an all-star lineup of Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) bouts, headlined by the return of Mexican knockout artist, Ovidio Bojorquez (4-1), streaming live on Paramount+ from Miami, Fla. on Saturday, April 15.

Saturday’s live Paramount+ stream will begin at 11:30 p.m. ET/10:30 p.m. CT with a pre-show, co-hosted by Combate Global play-by-play announcer Jimmy Smith, and color commentator, Rodolfo Roman.

The first, live Combate Global preliminary card bout will begin at 12 a.m. ET/11 p.m. CT, immediately after the 30-minute pre-show.

The 24-year-old Bojorquez of Hermosillo, Son. will collide with former undefeated amateur and fellow aggressive striker, Georgie “Lionheart” Medina (2-1) of Chicago, Ill.

In his first two Combate Global starts, Bojorquez produced a pair of highlight reel finishes, beginning with an unforgettable first-round (2:53) TKO of Matthew Colquhoun via a flying knee strike that sent an upright Colquhoun straight to the canvas.

A member of the famed Team VFS, led by Mike Valle in Chicago, Ill., the 25-year-old Medina went a perfect 9-0 as an amateur competitor before turning professional last April 29 in Combate Global action.

In a matchup with Gerardo Bazaldua of Mexico, Medina came out swinging, scoring a second round (3:34) TKO on Bazaldua with a barrage of punches.

In a featured women’s atomweight (105 pounds) contest and a second Mexico vs. USA matchup, undefeated Daniela “Tiny Mexa” Hernandez (4-0) will collide with Kayla “K-Rock” Hracho (4-4).

Since arriving at Combate Global in 2021 after a successful professional debut fight, the 27-year-old Hernandez of Monterrey, N.L., Mexico has reeled off three more victories in La Jaula, the last of which came on November 4, 2022 when she defeated Spain’s Andrea Meneses by way of unanimous decision.

Hracho of West Palm Beach, Fla. is a former amateur boxer who was discovered by retired, former MMA star, Din Thomas.

Since re-locating from her native Reading, Penn. to join Thomas at the South Florida-based American Top Team, the 31-year-old Hracho has gained a wealth of competitive experience, racking up an amateur record of 7-2 before turning professional in 2019.

In her last start, Hracho edged out a split decision over fellow American Katie Perez in Combate Global action on October 14, 2022.

In another featured women’s matchup, world kickboxing champion Ruby Mesu (0-0) will make her much-anticipated MMA debut against unbeaten Claudia Villalobos (1-0) in a bantamweight (135 pounds) bout.

The 28-year-old Mesu of Utrecht, The Netherlands via Paramaribo, Suriname is the reigning World All Fight System Organization (AFSO) lightweight kickboxing champion. She brings a total professional kickboxing record of 13-2 to Combate Global.

Villalobos is a 28-year-old native of Santiago, Chile and a recent addition to the team at Miami-based MMA Masters where she completed her training camp for the matchup with Mesu.

Villalobos notched her career-first victory in her professional debut at Combate Global on October 30, 2022, earning a unanimous decision win over Andreia Filipa Pinto Da Conceicao.

The Combate Global preliminary bout card will host two additional Mexico vs. USA fights. In a flyweight (125 pounds) matchup, Gerardo “Terrier” Graniel (10-4) of Mexico City, Mexico will do battle with Kyle “The Hoosier” Estrada (12-7) of Scottsdale, Ariz.

In a lightweight (155 pounds) clash, Alfrego “Slayer” Ruelas (4-4) of Mexico City will meet Samuel “The Alley Cat” Alvarez (7-6) of Manteca, Calif.

Kicking off the undercard will be a women’s bantamweight attraction between Claudia Zamora (4-3) of Miami and Kristina Pettigrew (3-2) of San Diego, Calif.

