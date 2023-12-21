21 Days of Clemente: How We Play Baseball in Puerto Rico

Yadier Molina and Carlos Beltran represent Puerto Rico during 2017 World Baseball Classic - Image Credit: MLB

The following article was written by former nine-time All Star, 1999 AL Rookie of the Year, and 2017 World Series Champion Carlos Beltrán. “How We Play Baseball in Puerto Rico” was published in The Players’ Tribune during the 2016 regular season. Beltrán goes into detail on just how much Roberto Clemente means to his homeland of Puerto Rico, as well as to all Latinos across the world. Enjoy!

“At the end of the day, when it comes to making an impact off the field — doing the things that really matter — Roberto Clemente will always be number one in Puerto Rico. The rest of us are playing for second place.” – Carlos Beltrán

We invite any of our readers to feel free to comment or contribute anything on Roberto Clemente that you would like to share.

