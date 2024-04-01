22,222 fans look like five ducks in a row, but no Easter Sunday celebration at Citi Field

22,222 fans attending Citi Field that has capacity for 41,922 makes it look like this - Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

FLUSHING, NY — Easter Sunday was not as fun as an Easter Sunday should be for the New York Mets and the 22,222 fans that attended this Easter Sunday game. Unfortunately, the Mets lost their third game of the year to the Brewers by a score of 4-1.

New York is now 0-3 to start the season. It’s the first time since 2014 that the Mets have lost their first three games. But of equal concern is will the Brewers own the Mets again this season? The Brewers won six of their seven matchups against the Mets last season (6-1) and I know that on this Easter Sunday, many of the 22,222 fans that attended would have loved to see their home team win.

The stadium was looking paltry for a Sunday afternoon game because baseball cannot compete with Easter Sunday, especially in New York City.

Pitching wins games and Brewers pitcher, Colin Rea (1-0) held the Mets to one run and five hits in five innings. The Mets had a man on base on every one of the five innings Rea pitched, but their bats were MIA. The highlight of the game came in the fourth inning when they loaded the bases and Rea walked Taylor on a 12-pitch plate appearance. The excitement was highlighted when Omar Narváez hit a high fly-ball to right that looked like the Mets were about to do some damage. Many fans were praying looking and hoping for a home run on this Easter Sunday, but it was not to be as Jackson Chourio caught it on the warning track.

The only Mets run came from former Brewer Tyrone Taylor in the bottom of the second inning. Taylor hit an RBI single for the Mets, who played without new manager Carlos Mendoza who is serving a one-game suspension for Saturday’s incident with Yohan Ramírez and Rhys Hoskins.

If the Mets ever wanted to find out who are their most loyal fans, this was the perfect day to have done it. The Mets Public Relations would have scored big acknowledging everyone of those 22,222 that celebrated their Easter Sunday at Citi Field. Mets would have scored BIG if they would have thanked the fans and given them something like a free hot dog, refreshment, or a free ticket to a future Met game. That would have been a good Easter Bunny present courtesy of the Mets.

