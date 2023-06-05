Catching Up With Bo Bichette & Correcting A Wrong

Bo Bichette holding his gift a LatinoMVP shirt given to all 2022 candidates - Image Credit: Latino Sports

SOUTH BRONX, NY — Yesterday I had the pleasure of meeting for the second time, Bo Bichette the young Toronto shortstop that is leading the American League in batting average (.329 prior to yesterday’s game). Bo is a quiet player with a loud bat, and a great glove at shortstop but very few would know much about Bo Bichette outside of Toronto.

We at Latino Sports know more about Bo thanks to our good friend and strong Bichette supporter, Aristotle “Aris” Sakellaridis. Aris had written a piece on Bo titled, “Memo to MLB: Promote Bo Bichette” (Meet The Matts Article Link). When we read Aris’ piece, we realized that Bo’s family background was Brazilian therefore Bo qualified to be a candidate for the LatinoMVP awards, the oldest and most prestigious awards given to Latino baseball players. Unfortunately, it was too late to consider Bo for the 2022 season, but now that he is considered a Latino player, we know that Bo will appear on many future ballots for this prestigious award.

However, yesterday I visited Citi Field to give both, Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso their consolation prize for being candidates in the 2022 NL LatinoMVP award. When my friend Aris learned, I was going to Citi Field, he asked me to deliver a message to Bo. Thus, I wanted to also take the opportunity to apologize to Bo for not considering him for our previous awards.

I and Latino Sports Co-Editor, Robert Rizzo caught up with Bo in the visitors’ dugout and I told him I had a message from a mutual friend. When I told Bo the message was from Aris, he smiled as he knew it was going to be a funny or knowing Aris a crazy message. We both laughed.

I then told him we (Latino Sports) needed to apologize because prior to Aris’ article we had not paid enough attention to him. He said it was not a problem. I explained a bit about the LatinoMVP awards and how now he was going to be on our radar as a Latino player. He told me we did not have to do that as if we were doing him a favor. I explained that as far as we knew Brazil was a country located in Latin America, therefore his background qualified him. He laughed and agreed.

We then told him that we had a consolation prize for him. We then presented him with one of the special shirts that we presented to both, Lindor and Alonso and that will be presented to all candidates on the 2022 awards ballot. When Bo saw the shirt, he smiled. We told him he would now officially be considered a candidate for all future LatinoMVP awards. He said thank you.

Robert and I walked away feeling good about our encounter with Bo Bichette and knowing we corrected a wrong.

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content

Instagram: @latinosportsoficial

Facebook: Latino Sports

Twitter: @latinosports