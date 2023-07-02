President Biden and Brewers-Mets – El Presidente Biden y Cerveceros-Mets

“There’s nothing wrong with me being naked. Wrong is what some think when they see me like this “… La Pimpi.

Coral Gables, Fla. (VIP-WIRE) – CUBAN reliever Aroldis Chapman, 35, has reached his fourth team in 14 seasons. The Kansas City Royals sent him to the Rangers, in exchange for pitcher Cole Gatlin Ragans and 17-year-old Dominican outfielder prospect Roni Cabrera…

**Fires in Canada have sent smoke south, so the Pirates, in Pittsburgh, have had to postpone the time of their games. Some players, like Andrew McCutchen, have also asked to postpone the action of these days…

** Shohei Ohtani’s agents at “CAA Sport”, are trying behind the scenes to get $500 million for his ward. They have to do everything in secret, until the player becomes a free agent, according to MLB regulations…

** The streets parsimony of President Joe Biden’s visit to New York City, forced the Brewers players, given the monumental traffic jam, to leave the team bus and use the number 7 train to get to Citi Field, where they visited the Mets. “Play ball” called was delayed a few minutes. And Milwaukee won 3-2. Just protocols of presidential sovereignty…

-o-o-

“Your true wealth can never be kept in your pocket, nor in a bank, it will only go to your brain”… Joseph Mckadew.

-o-o-

** Some people whispered to me, that they are trying to organize an International Winter League with four teams; Barranquilla, Cartagena, Curacao-Aruba and Panama. And why not also Nicaragua and Costa Rica? Good luck guys!…

** Indians manager Terry Francona, 64, who has suffered numerous health problems as of late, was once again hospitalized because he was feeling quite ill. Francona, as a manager, won two World Series with the Red Sox and has led the Cleveland tribe to six postseasons since 2013. He has been named Manager of the Year three times…

** Héctor Rodríguez, a 19-year-old Dominican, is the double namesake of the best ever third baseman with Almendares of Cuba. But this Héctor is an outfielder, and he’s with the Reds. They consider him as a good power hitter…

-o-o-o-

“I’m fine there are female astronauts… but don’t allow them to park”… Dick Decades.

“The designated hitter in the lineup is like a third person in the matrimonial bedroom”… JV.

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

El Presidente Biden y Cerveceros-Mets

“No es incorrecto que yo esté desnuda. Incorrecto es lo que algunos piensan al verme así”… La Pimpi.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – EL relevista cubano, Aroldis Chapman, de 35 años, ha llegado a su cuarto equipo en 14 temporadas. Los Royals lo mandaron a los Rangers, a cambio del pitcher Cole Gatlin Ragans y el prospecto outfielder dominicano de 17 años de edad, Roni Cabrera…

** Unos fuegos en Canadá, han mandado sus humos al sur, por lo que los Piratas, en Pittsburgh, han tenido que posponer la hora de sus juegos. Algunos peloteros, como Andrew McCutchen, han pedido posponer la acción de estos días…

** Los agentes de Shohei Ohtani, “CAA Sport”, siguen tratando tras bastidores, conseguir 500 millones de dólares para su pupilo. Todo lo tienen que hacer en secreto, hasta que el hombre sea agente libre, según las reglamentaciones…

** Las parsimonias callejeras de la visita del Presidente Joe Biden a Nueva York, obligaron a los peloteros de los Cerveceros, por el monumental tranque del tránsito vehicular, a abandonar el autobús del equipo y usar el subway número siete, para llegar a Citi Field, donde visitaban a los Mets. De todas maneras, la voz de play ball de atrasó unos minutos. Y Milwaukee ganó 3-2. Cosas de la soberanía presidencial…

-o-o-

“Tu verdadera riqueza jamás podrás guardarla en el bolsillo, y tampoco en un banco, sólo irá a tu cerebro”… Joseph Mckadew.

-o-o-

** Me susurran que tratan de organizar una Liga Internacional de Invierno con cuatro equipos; Barranquilla, Cartagena, Curazao-Aruba y Panamá. ¿Y por qué no también, Nicaragua y Costa Rica? ¡Suerte, muchachones!…

** El mánager de los Indios Terry Francona, de 64 años, quien ha sufrido numerosos problemas de salud en los últimos tiempos, fue hospitalizado una vez más porque se sentía muy mal. Francona, dirigiendo, ganó dos Series Mundiales con los Medias Rojas y ha conducido a la tribu de Cleveland a seis postemporadas desde 2013. Tres veces ha sido Mánager del Año…

** Héctor Rodríguez, dominicano de 19 años, es doble tocayo de quien fuera el mejor tercera base del Almendares de Cuba. Pero este Héctor es oufielder, y está con los Rojos. Lo anuncian como bateador de buen poder…

-o-o-o-

“Me parece bien que haya mujeres astronautas… pero que no las dejen tratar de estacionar”… Dick Decades.

“El bateador designado en la alineación es como una tercera persona en la alcoba matrimonial”… JV.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tu.

