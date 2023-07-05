Fan Falls Head First On The Field At Citi Field – Un Fanático Se Cae De Cabeza En Citi Field

“I’m going to make you very happy, let’s get married!”

“Oh no, girl, make up your mind: either you make me very happy, or we get married.”

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – LIKE every Wednesday, today is Mail Day. Please, send your full name and the town or city from which you are writing. Otherwise, I can’t answer you. Appreciated.

Rosemary Hidalgo of Boston asks: “In chronological order, where does Don Larsen’s perfect game fit in history?”

Dear Friend Rosi: He threw the sixth of the 24 perfect ones as of today. It happened on October 8, 1956, fifth game of the World Series at Yankee Stadium, with the final score Yankees 2, Dodgers 0.

The previews five were pitched by Lee Richmond, June 12, 1880; John Montgomery Ward, June 17, 1880; Cy Young, May 5, 1904; Addie Joss, October 2, 1908; and Charlie Robertson, April 30, 1922.

Julio Pabón, from Latin Sports and from The Bronx, asks: “What is Leroy (Satchel) Paige’s record?”

Dear friend Yuyo: Adding the numbers of the Negro Leagues and Major Leagues, 124-82, 2.73, between 1890 and 1911. But it is estimated that he achieved no less than another 200 victories, in unrecorded games.

Rutilio Blanco, from Barquisimeto, asks: “How was the accident these days, when a man fell from the stands at Citi Field and almost killed himself.”

Dear friend Tilio: The case was not as tragic as you say. But yes, it happened in the bottom of the fifth inning of the game that the Mets beat the Giants, 5-1 .

The gentleman was sitting in the front row of the centerfield bleachers. Excited by a play, he stood up, stumbled, couldn’t find his balance and fell face-first onto the field from a height of five meters.

He injured his nose, so he was bleeding profusely. Security personnel took him to the infirmary where he was treated by security officials and the team trainers. An inning later, without bleeding, the fan returned to his seat.

Remigio W. García G. from Culiacán, asks: “Is it true, as I just read, that the only home run hit during his career by pitcher Joe Niekro, in 1976, was against his brother Phil?

Dear friend Migio: That’s correct. And Joe had 973 plate appearances during his career.

Ramón Ríos, from Los Mochis, asks: “Is Julio Urías already finished, as I see it?”

Dear friend Moncho: I don’t think so. He’s only 26 years old. Just having a lackluster season, at 5-5, 4.94. He will revive. His record in eight seasons is 54-22, 3.01. Quite remarkable.

-o-o-o-

Thanks to life that he has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION – You can read recent files of “Juan Vené en la Pelota” on the internet, entering by: “El deporte vuelve a unirnos.”

jbaseball5@aol.com

@juanvene5

(En Español)

Fanático cae de cabeza al terreno de Citi Field

“Te voy a hacer muy feliz, ¡vamos a casarnos!”.

“Ah no, chica, decídete: o me haces muy feliz, o nos casamos”.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – COMO todos los miércoles, hoy es Día del Correo. Por favor, manda nombre completo y la población o la ciudad desde donde escribes. En caso contrario, no puedo contestarte. Muy agradecido.

Rosemary Hidalgo, de Boston, pregunta: “En orden cronológico, ¿qué lugar ocupa en la historia el juego perfecto de Don Larsen?”.

Amiga Rosi: Fue el sexto de los 24 perfectos hasta hoy, el ocho de octubre de 1956, quinto de la Serie Mundial en Yankee Stadium, con pizarra final Yankees 2, Dodgers 0.

Los cinco anteriores fueron obras de Lee Richmond, el 12 de junio de 1880; John Montgomery Ward, 17 de junio de 1880; Cy Young, 5 de mayo de 1904; Addie Joss, 2 de octubre de 1908; y Charlie Robertson, 30 de abril de 1922.

Julio Pabón, de Latin Sports y de El Bronx, pregunta: “¿Cuál es el récord de Leroy (Satchel) Paige?”.

Amigo Yuyo: Sumados los de Ligas Negras y Grandes Ligas, 124-82, 2.73, entre 1890 y 1911. Pero se estima que logró no menos que otras 200 victorias, en juegos no registrados.

Rutilio Blanco, de Barquisimeto, pregunta: “¿Cómo fue el accidente de estos días, cuando un señor cayó en Citi Field desde el techo y por poco se mata”.

Amigo Tilio: El caso no fue tan trágico como dices. Pero sí, ocurrió en juego que ganaban los Mets a los Gigantes, 5-1, en el cierre del quinto inning.

El caballero ocupaba sitio en la primera fila de los bleachers del centerfield. Emocionado por una jugada se puso de pie, trastabilló, no pudo lograr el equilibrio y cayó de bruces al terreno de juego desde una altura de cinco metros.

Se dañó la nariz, por lo que sangraba copiosamente. Lo llevaron a la enfermería para ser atendido por funcionarios de seguridad y por los trainers. Un inning más tarde, sin hemorragia, el mozo volvió al lugar de su boleto.

Remigio W. García G. de Culiacán, pregunta: “¿Es cierto, como acabo de leer, que el único jonrón conectado en su carrera por el pitcher Joe Niekro, en 1976, fue frente a su hermano Phil?”.

Amigo Migio: Eso es correcto. Y Joe apareció a batear en su carrera 973 veces.

Ramón Ríos, de Los Mochis, pregunta: “¿Ya está acabado Julio Urías, según veo?”.

Amigo Moncho: No lo creo, a los 26 años. Solo está en una temporada poco brillante, con 5-5, 4.94. Revivirá. Su récord en ocho temporadas, es de 54-22, 3.01. Notable.

-o-o-o-

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN – Lee el archivo reciente de “Juan Vené en la Pelota” en internet, entrando por: “El deporte vuelve a unirnos.”

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5