Up To Over $7,000 Per Ticket For The ASG – Hasta Más De $7,000 Por Boleto Para El ASG

“I never lie… but I never tell the truth either”… Boris Izaguirre.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – QUESTION OF THE WEEK: In 2012, three perfect games were thrown in the Major Leagues, by Philip Humber (White Sox) in April, Matt Cain (Giants) in June, and Félix Hernández (Mariners) in August. How many perfect were there in the 33 years, from 1923 to 1955?

THE ANSWER: On April 30, 1922, Charlie Robertson (White Sox), launched the fifth in history; and then there were none, until that of Don Larsen (Yankees) on the fifth date of the 1956 World Series, against the Dodgers. Yes sir!; 33 years passed without perfect games. And from 1880 until today, in 143 years, 24 perfections have been seen.

NELSON CRUZ OUT: The Padres believe that one of the reasons for the club’s downfall this year was Nelson Cruz, which is why they have just put him on the market. Manager Bob Melvin said that he wants more versatility in his players and he could only use the Dominican as a DH.

Nelson, a native of Las Matas de la Cruz, 43, who turned six days ago, batted .245, with six doubles and six home runs in 49 games. In his 19-year-old career, he has hit 274, 454 home runs, 1,325 RBIs and has appeared in seven All-Star Games.

-o-o-o-

“Picky-asses are barnacles… The Royal Academy of Language can tell you what that means”… Joseph McKadew.

-o-o-o-

THROUGH THE CLOUDS!: The least expensive ticket to see Tuesday’s All-Star Game at Seattle Stadium costs $465. The one with the highest price, $7,448.

Most tickets are sold through TicketSmarter. It will be the third time that this event is hosted in the city of the Mariners.

Parties and other activities related to the event, will begin there tomorrow Friday and will continue until Wednesday. Good luck guys!

-o-o-o-

WHAT A COSTLY INJURY!: Aaron Judge will have surgery on the big toe of his right foot, after the end of the season. He said that in the meantime, he thinks he can play, injured and all. Judge was batting .291 with 19 home runs and 40 RBIs when he suffered the injury in Los Angeles on June 3, during an amazing play on a long ball hit to the outfield. Since then, the Yankees have won 12 games with 13 losses, and are third in the East Division, at 48-38, seven games behind the Division leaders Tampa Bay, 57-31.

-o-o-o-

“When God created man, he examined him and said: I can do better. Thus, He created a woman”… La Pimpi.

Thanks to life that she has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION – Read recent files of “Juan Vené en la Pelota” on the internet, entering by: “El deporte vuelve a unirnos”.

jbaseball5@aol.com

@juanvene5

(En Español)

Hasta más de $7,000 cada boleto para ASG

“Yo nunca miento… pero tampoco digo la verdad”… Boris Izaguirre.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – LA PREGUNTA DE LA SEMANA: En 2012, se tiraron tres juegos perfectos en Grandes Ligas, por Philip Humber (Medias Blancas) en abril, Matt Cain (Gigantes) en junio, y Félix Hernández (Marineros) en agosto. ¿Cuántos perfectos hubo en los 33 años, dese 1923 hasta 1955?

LA RESPUESTA: El 30 de abril de 1922, Charlie Robertson (Medias Blancas), lanzó el quinto en la historia; y entonces no hubo ninguno, hasta el de Don Larsen (Yankees) en la quinta fecha de la Serie Mundial de 1956, frente a los Dodgers. ¡Sí señor!; pasaron 33 años sin juegos perfectos. Y desde 1880, hasta hoy, en 143 años, se han visto 24 perfecciones.

FUERA NELSON CRUZ: Los Padres creen que uno de los motivos de la caída del club este año, ha sido Nelson Cruz, por lo que acaban de ponerlo a la orden del mercado. El mánager Bob Melvin, dijo que quiere más versatilidad en sus jugadores y al dominicano solo podía utilizarlo como designado.

Nelson, nativo de Las Matas de la Cruz, de 43 años, cumplidos hace seis días, bateaba para 245, con seis dobles y seis jonrones en 49 juegos. En su carrera, de 19 años, ha bateado para 274, 454 jonrones, mil 325 impulsadas y ha aparecido en siete Juegos de Estrellas.

-o-o-o-

“Los culopicosos son percebes… La Real Academia de la Lengua puede informarles qué quiere decir eso”… Joseph McKadew.

-o-o-o-

¡POR LAS NUBES!: El boleto menos costoso para ver El Juego de Estrellas del martes en el estadio de Seattle, cuesta 465 dólares. El de mayor precio, siete mil 448.

La mayoría de las entradas son vendidas a través de “TicketSmarter.” Será la tercera vez que este evento tiene como sede la ciudad de los Marineros.

Fiestas y otras actividades del caso comenzarán allá mañana viernes y se prolongarán hasta el miércoles. ¡Suerte muchachones!

-o-o-o-

¡QUÉ LESIÓN TAN COSTOSA!: Aaron Judge será operado del dedo grande del pie derecho, después de finalizada la campaña. Él dijo que mientras, piensa poder jugar, lesionado y todo. Judge bateaba para .291, con 19 jonrones y 40 remolcadas, cuando el tres de junio sufrió la lesión en Los Ángeles, al realizar tremenda atrapada. Desde entonces, los Yankees han ganado 12 juegos con 13 derrotas, y van terceros en División Este, con 48-38, a siete juegos de los líderes Tampa Bay, 57-31.

-o-o-o-

“Cuando Papá Dios creó al hombre, lo examinó y dijo: Puedo hacer algo mejor. Y entonces hizo a la mujer”… La Pimpi.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN – Lee el archivo reciente de “Juan Vené en la Pelota” en internet, entrando por: “El deporte vuelve a unirnos”.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5