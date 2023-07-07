Injured Wants To Go To The All-Star Game – Lesionado Quiere Ir Al Juego De Estrellas

In Alaska, everyone wants to talk about the cold, but they can’t, because their teeth are shaking”… Pachomio.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Yankees slugger Aaron Judge insisted yesterday on attending the rallies around Tuesday’s All-Star Game in Seattle. Judge will undergo surgery on the big toe of his right foot, fractured in Los Angeles on June 3. He hasn’t played ever since…

** NY Yankees go from disaster to disaster. Now, the Dominican Luis Severino, who has been a pitcher of consistent quality, fell into such a streak, that he lost three of his last five games! In those appearances he allowed 21 earned runs in 16.2 innings. In his eight seasons, the 29-year-old, and native of Sabana de la Mar, Dominican Republic, has pretty good numbers: 51-32, 3.64…

** An Orioles scout told me: “We have a new Jim Palmer. Stay tuned when we bring Grayson Rodríguez to the big show, and you will see something very good”. The 23 years old Grayson, was born in Houston; the son of Mexicans from Aguas Calientes, and has already been featured in the Major Leagues, where he has a 2-2 record. But, he’s been in the minors most of the time, since 2018, when he was signed. He is considered so good in Baltimore, that without further discussion, they gave him a signing bonus of 4.3 million dollars…

“Small minds argue about people… Average minds about facts… Big minds about ideas”… Anonymous.

** My friend Jimmy Shapiro of “BetOnline”, informs me that bettors in Las Vegas and other regions are putting their money on Buck Showalter (Mets) being the first manager to be fired this year. And they also point to Oliver Mármol (Cardinals), Dave Martínez (Nationals), Bud Black (Rockies), David Ross (Cubs), Alex Cora (Red Sox) with good chances…

**The big leaguer with the biggest contract, Mike Trout, $360 million for 10 seasons with the Angels, is injured. He must undergo surgery and the team fears he will not be able to play until next year. Trout took a normal swing, fouled off the net and sustained a damaged left hand. “A hamate fracture”, or a strange fracture of the bones of the hand…

** The Angels were in third place in the West Division yesterday, at 45-43, eight games behind the leading Rangers, 51-35, and five games behind the Astros, 49-38, so having to play without Trout at At this point it is fatal for them…

“Anger is a small card of danger”… Anonymous.

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

(En Español)

Lesionado quiere ir al Juego de Estrellas

En Alaska, todos desean hablar acerca del frío, pero no pueden, porque les tiemblan los dientes”… Pacomio.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – El slugger de los Yankees, Aaron Judge, insistía ayer jueves en asistir a los actos alrededor del Juego de Estrellas del martes en Seattle. Judge será operado del dedo grande del pie derecho, fracturado en Los Ángeles el tres de junio. Desde entonces no puede jugar …

** Los Yankees van de desastre en desastre. Ahora el dominicano Luis Severino, quien ha sido lanzador de consistente calidad, cayó en tal racha, que perdió tres de sus últimos cinco juegos. En esas apariciones permitió 21 carreras limpias en 16.2 innings. En sus ocho temporadas, el muchacho, de 29 años, nativo de Sabana de la Mar, Dominicana, tiene buenos totales de 51-32, 3.64…

** Un scout de los Orioles, me dijo: “Tenemos un nuevo Jim Palmer. Mantente pendiente cuando subamos a Grayson Rodríguez y verás algo muy bueno”. Grayson, de 23 años, nació en Houston, hijo de mexicanos de Aguas Calientes, y ya ha sido presentado en Grandes Ligas, por donde tiene récord de 2-2. Pero, ha pasado en las menores la mayor parte del tiempo, desde 2018, cuando fue firmado. Lo consideran tan bueno en Baltimore, que sin mayores discusiones le dieron como bono, cuatro millones 300 mil dólares…

“Mentes pequeñas discuten acerca de las personas… Mentes promedio sobre los hechos… Mentes grandes sobre las ideas”… Anónimo.

** Mi amigo, Jimmy Shapiro, de BetOnline, me informa que los apostadores en Las Vegas y otras regiones, ponen su dinero en que Buck Showalter (Mets) será el primer mánager despedido este año. Y también señalan con buen chance, a Oliver Mármol (Cardenales), Dave Martínez (Nationals), Bud Black (Rockies), David Ross (Cachorros) Alex Cora (Medias Rojas)…

**El big leaguer con el contrato más grande, Mike Trout, 360 millones de dólares por 10 temporadas con los Angelinos, está lesionado. Lo van a operar y temen no pueda jugar hasta el año próximo. Trout hizo un swing normal, conectó foul a la maya y resultó con la mano izquierda dañada. “A hamate fracture”, o una extraña fractura de los huesos de la mano…

** Los Angelinos estaban ayer en tercer lugar de la División Oeste, con 45-43, a ocho juegos de los líderes Rangers, 51-35, y a cinco de los Astros, 49-38, por lo que tener que jugar sin Trout a estas alturas es fatal para a ellos …

“La ira es una pequeña carta de peligro”… Anónimo.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

