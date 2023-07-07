Cameraman Suffers Orbit Fracture Camarógrafo Sufre Fractura De La Órbita

“All boxers have their plans, until you hit them”… Mike Tyson.

Coral Gables, Fla. (VIP-WIRE) – ONE of the most fun jobs in the world is that of a television cameraman, next to the Yankees’ dugout, by first base, at Yankee Stadium. So few believed that it would be so dangerous. Even when, as this season has gone, any activity near the club in the Bronx seems dangerous.

Pete Stendel, one of the happiest, funniest and most colorful characters in the baseball world, is a cameraman for the YES network there, next to that dugout. He was doing his job during Wednesday’s game, with the Orioles visiting, when suddenly his life turned black. He was knocked out.

The ball from a bad throw by a certain infielder had crossed the limits of the field and the enormous chamber, to crash into the socket of his right eye.

Stendel’s spectacular fall was caught by another cameraman and the 38,498 fans present held their breath for seconds. The man was face up, behind his camera.

The game was suspended for 15 minutes, while medical personnel from the team treated the victim. When he came to his senses, he was placed on a stretcher to give him room in the open ambulance, which allowed Stendel to show that even under such circumstances, he did not lose his sense of humor.

As the vehicle was maneuvered towards the exit of the stadium, Stendel stretched out his right arm to make the victory sign.

He was diagnosed with an orbital fracture and after the operation, he was ordered to rest completely. He is not transmitting scenes from any game.

The doctors announce that he will make a full recovery and that his vision did not suffer any harm.

Meanwhile, the slugger Aaron Judge remains sidelined with a sprained big toe on his right foot. They say that he will have surgery after the season and that he will play injured and everything.

In addition, the drama of the Yankees due to the bad season of the Quisqueyan Luis Severino, has bluffs of despair.

It’s very difficult to get a suitable replacement for a pitcher who has been so brilliant in that rotation.

True, players on all teams suffer injuries (but not cameramen), players on all teams suffer slumps (but not as a group).

Everything bad fell on the Bronx this year.

What will the Yankees who believe in mabita, witchcraft, weeds and the like say?

Thanks to life that have given me so much, even a reader like you.

(En Español)

Fractura de órbita sufre camarógrafo

“Todos los boxeadores tienen sus planes, hasta que les pegas”… Mike Tyson.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Uno de los trabajos más divertidos del mundo, es el de camarógrafo de televisión, al lado del dugout de los Yankees, por primera base, en Yankee Stadium. Por lo que pocos creían que eso sería tan peligroso. Aún cuando, tal y como ha ido esta temporada, cualquier actividad cercana al club de El Bronx es un peligro.

Pete Stendel, uno de los personajes más alegres, chistosos y pintorescos del ambiente del beisbol, es camarógrafo de la cadena YES ahí, al lado ese dugout. Cumplía sus funciones en el juego del miércoles, con los Orioles de visita, cuando, de pronto, la vida se le hizo negra. Quedó sin sentido.

La pelota de un mal tiro de cierto infielder había traspasado los límites del terreno y de la enorme cámara, para estrellársele contra la órbita del ojo derecho.

La espectacular caída de Stendel fue captada por otro camarógrafo y los 38 mil 498 fanáticos presentes contuvieron la respiración por segundos. El hombre estaba bocarriba, tras su cámara.

El juego estuvo suspendido por 15 minutos, mientras personal médico del equipo atendía a la víctima. Cuando volvió a sus sentidos, lo colocaron en una camilla para darle sitio en la ambulancia descubierta, que le permitía a Stendel demostrar, que ni en tales circunstancia perdía el sentido del humor.

Mientras el vehículo era maniobrado en busca de la salida del estadio, Stendel estiraba el brazo derecho para hacer la señal de la victoria.

Le diagnosticaron fractura de la órbita y tras la operación, le ordenaron reposo absoluto. Nada de estar tomando escenas de ningún juego.

Los médicos anuncian que se recuperará totalmente y que su visión no sufrió daños.

Entre tanto, el slugger mayor, Aaron Judge, sigue fuera de acción, con un esguince en el dedo grande del pie derecho. Dicen que será operado después de la temporada y que jugará lesionado y todo.

Además, el drama de los Yankees por la mala temporada del quisqueyano Luis Severino, tiene faralaos de desesperación.

Es muy difícil conseguir sustituto adecuado por un pitcher que fue tan brillante en esa rotación.

Cierto, jugadores de todos los equipos sufren lesiones (pero los camarógrafos no), jugadores de todos los equipos sufren slumps (pero no tan de a grupo).

Todo lo malo cayó encima de los del Bronx este año.

¿Qué dirán los yanquistas que creen en mabita, brujerías, malas yerbas y anexas?.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

