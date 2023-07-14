COMBATE GLOBAL SIGNS REALITY TV STAR AND RECORDING ARTIST JAWY MENDEZ TO COMPETE IN MMA

MENDEZ, AN AVID MMA STUDENT,

WILL MAKE HIS COMBATE GLOBAL PROFESSIONAL MMA DEBUT

ON SATURDAY, AUGUST 5

MIAMI – COMBATE GLOBAL today announced the signing of reality television star and reggaeton recording artist, Jawy Mendez, to make his professional Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) debut in Miami on Saturday, Aug. 5.

The 33-year-old, Mexico City-based Mendez, has been a member of the cast on all nine seasons of MTV Latin America’s hit reality series Acapulco Shore and is a cast member of the forthcoming season of Televisa Canal 5’s competition reality series Hotel de Los Famosos.

Mendez will square off with Colombia’s Johan “The Samurai” Rodriguez, who will also be making his professional debut, in a 176-pound catchweight bout.

“COMBATE GLOBAL is excited to welcome Jawy Mendez to our familia, and watch him compete in a sport that he has demonstrated his passion for and commitment to,” said Mike Afromowitz, Sr. VP of Operations and Communications with COMBATE GLOBAL.

Two years ago, Mendez, also an independent reggaeton recording artist with more than 14 million lifetime streams and half a dozen countries toured, entered the combat sports industry by opening a gym, Crew Wellness Club Mexico, in the Ciudad Satélite section of Mexico City.

For over a year, Mendez has been training religiously with MMA veterans Alfredo “Tsunami” Morales and Carlos “Messi” Enrique Cañada to prepare for a professional debut fight in the sport.

COMBATE GLOBAL will announce the complete fight card and programming details for its live television event on August 5, soon.

Additional information about Combate Global and its athletes can be found on www.CombateGlobal.com as well as on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.