Advertising And The New York Yankees – Publicidad Y Los Yankees De Nueva York

“In the 1970s, I was throwing 90 miles per hour. Now, in the nineties, at 70 miles per hour”… Frank Tanana.

Coral Gables, Fla. (VIP-WIRE) – IN ADDITION to the “Nike” logo on the chest, like all Major League Baseball uniforms, the Yankees will also wear the “Starr Insurance” logo on the right sleeve. For this publicity, the team will receive 200 million dollars, at a rate of $25 million per season, including the current one, when such advertising will start appearing on July 21.

A few years ago, I had a conversation with a winter ball team owner who’s team had so much publicity on the uniforms, that there was no room left on the back, for the player’s number. Even on the pants they advertised certain beer and some kind of junk food.

“If I don’t sell all these ads”, was his response, “I won’t have the means to pay the salaries of the players”.

I reminded him that the large number on the back of the uniform is mandatory, according to the Rules.

“For the same reason, I cannot submit to that Rule”, he told me.

When that conversation was held, no one ever dreamed that Major League Baseball uniforms would ever become an advertising medium for “Nike”, and even less, that the New York Yankees would also be advertising an insurance company (Starr Insurance), on their uniforms.

Maybe soon enough, the uniforms of all 30 teams, will be a display of ads for Budweiser, Ford, Taco Bell, Toshiba, Walgreens… go ahead, no need to stop adding names.

And I am pretty sure, someone most likely would happily comment:

“And that ridiculous old man Juan Vené, publishing his resentments for even two logos on these uniforms”.

By then, Commissioner Rob Manfred and his partners at ESPN and FOX, most likely will have eliminated the Large-Number Rule on the Back of the Uniform.

As someone says: “Love and greed went to the field one day and greed was stronger than any love.”

Yankees Are Going After Ohtani

The New York Yankees are the team most willing to trade for Shoei Ohtani, before the August 1st trade deadline without many limiting rules. However, no less than three other teams want the Japanese: the Giants, the Rangers and the Dodgers.

Buster Olney said, through ESPN, that the team from the Bronx needs to renew its roster, because the most notable there are already halfway through the performance age of the big leaguers, Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and Gerrit (Nat King) Cole.

Yankee Stadium would be just heaven for a hitter like Ohtani, a possible free agent next October.

Thanks to life that he has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION – You can read the recent file of Juan Vené en la Pelota on the internet, by clicking on: “El deporte vuelve a unirnos”.

@juanvene5

jbaseball5@aol.com

(En Español)

Publicidad Y Los Yankees

“En los años setentas, yo lanzaba a 90 millas por hora. Ahora, en los años noventas, a 70 millas por hora”… Frank Tanana.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – ADEMÁS del logo de “Nike” en el pecho, como todos los uniformes de Grandes Ligas, los Yankees llevarán ahora otro, de “Starr Insurance”, sobre la manga derecha. Por eso, recibirá el equipo, 200 millones de dólares, a razón de $25 millones por temporada, incluso la actual, cuando tal publicidad comenzará el 21 de julio.

Hace unos años comenté con un propietario de equipo de la pelota invernal, que sus uniformes tenían tanta publicidad encima, que no había espacio para el número del uniforme en la espalda. Incluso, en los pantalones aconsejaban tomar cierta cerveza y comer una comida chatarra.

“Si no vendo todos estos espacios”, fue su respuesta, “no tengo con qué pagar los sueldos de los peloteros.”

Le advertí que el número grande en la espalda del uniforme es obligatorio, según las Reglas.

“Por lo mismo, a esa Regla no puedo someterme” me dijo.

Cuando aquella plática, ni se soñaba que alguna vez los uniformes de las Mayores llegarían a ser medio publicitario de “Nike”, y menos que los Yankees también lo serían de “Starr Insurance”.

Quizá dentro de cierto tiempo, los uniformes de los 30 equipos sean una exhibición de anuncios de “Budweiser”, “Ford”, “Taco Bell”, “Toshiba”, “Walgreens” y pare usted de contar.

Será cuando alguien muy feliz en su tiempo comente:

“Y aquel ridículo viejo Juan Vené, publicaba sus resquemores de que hubiera siquiera dos loguitos en estos uniformes”.

Para entonces, el comisionado Rob Manfred y sus socios de ESPN y FOX, habrán eliminado la Regla que obligue al número grande en la espalda del uniforme.

Como quien dice: “El amor y el interés se fueron al campo un día y más pudo el interés que el amor que le tenía”.

Yankees Van Tras Ohtani

Los Yankees son el equipo más dispuesto a llevarse a Shoei Ohtani en un cambio, antes del primero de agosto, fecha límite de negociaciones sin muchas reglas limitantes. No obstante, no menos de tres equipos más quieren al japonés, los Gigantes, los Rangers y los Dodgers.

Buster Olney dijo, a través de ESPN, que los del Bronx necesitan renovar su roster, porque los más notables ahí ya están a mitad de la edad de rendimiento de los bigleaguers, Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton y Gerry (Nat King) Cole.

Yankee Stadium sería un paraíso para un bateador como Ohtani, posible agente libre en el próximo octubre.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN – Puedes leer el archivo reciente de “Juan Vené en la Pelota” en internet, entrando por: “El deporte vuelve a unirnos”.

@juanvene5

jbeisbol5@aol.com