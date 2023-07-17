Letter From The Beyond: Honus Wagner To Miguel Cabrera – Carta Desde El Más Allá: De Honus Wagner Para Miguel Cabrera

My dear Miguel:

MAYBE you only know me because of my baseball card, which appeared at the beginning of the 20th century in cigarette boxes. It was sold for six million 600 thousand dollars, because I prohibited its circulation and there is only one in existence known to date.

But besides that, I have been considered the best shortstop in history, for more than 100 years, since I played between 1897 and 1917. I was also a good hitter, with a .328 average, 101 home runs, almost all inside the parks, as those kind of open parks were the most ones at the time, and 1,732 RBIs.

Now, the reason for this letter is you, not me. Because some talk more about the reality of your great possibility to elected to the Cooperstown Hall of Fame, than about your brilliant career. I think that Albert Pujols and you have been amazing big leaguers. The kind of players who are the best reason why our game in the Major Leagues has had more than a century and a half of successful life.

I admire your reserved attitude regarding your chances of being elevated to the glory of that Museum. Of course you have commented on it more than once, but only among family or very trusted friends, never publicly. The way I see things… That’s class!

Allow me to tell you, that I was elected to the Hall of Fame the first time there were elections, in 1936, 87 years ago. They cast me along with Babe Ruth, Christy Mathewson, Walter Johnson, and Ty Cobb.

They elected us so early, the Hall of Fame hadn’t been built yet.

Yes, the Hall of Fame did not exist at the time. But construction soon began and the elegant house was inaugurated in 1939. As several were chosen every year, there were 26 of us who received niches on that occasion.

In 1937 they had chosen Nap Lajoie, Tris Speaker, Connie Mack, John McGraw, Cy Young, Morgan Bulkeley, Byron Johnson and George Wright.

In 1938, Alexander Cartwright, Henry Charwick and Grover Cleveland Alexander.

And in 1939, Eddie Collins, Willie Keeler, George Sisler, Lou Gehrig, Adrian (Cap) Anson, Buck Ewing, William Arthur (Candy) Cummings, Charles Radbourn, Charles Comiskey, and Albert Goodwill Spalding.

Does it feel good to be a member of the Cooperstown Hall of Fame?

Of course. It is an honor. One becomes immortal. But the biggest thing is how exaggerated that feeds one’s ego.

When I was in that world that you call The Beyond and that for us is the Here, I often heard the question: “How much money do you get for being in the Hall of Fame?”

Of course nothing. But the ego is robust.

Well, my friend Miguel, I wish you all the best that is possible now and always, and may you get chosen to Cooperstown on your first chance. Many hugs… Honus.

jbaseball5@aol.com

@juanvene5

(En Español)

CARTAS DESDE EL MÁS ALLÁ

De Honus Wagner Para Miguel Cabrera

Mi apreciado Miguel:

QUIZÁ me conozcas sólo porque mi barajita, que apareció a comienzos del Siglo XX en cajas de cigarrillos. Ha llegado venderse por seis millones 600 mil dólares, debido a que prohibí su circulación y hay una sola conocida hasta hoy.

Pero además de eso, he sido considerado el mejor shortstop de la historia, durante más de 100 años, ya que jugué entre 1897 y 1917. Fui también buen bateador, con promedio de .328, 101 jonrones, casi todos dentro de los parques como eran los de la época, y mil 732 impulsadas.

Ahora, el motivo de esta carta eres tú y no yo. Porque algunos hablan más de tu posibilidad o seguridad al Hall de la Fama de Cooperstown, que de tu brillante carrera. Creo que Albert Pujols y tú han sido tremendos bigleaguers. De esos peloteros que son el motivo por el cual nuestro juego en Grandes Ligas, ha tenido más de Siglo y medio de exitosa vida.

Te admiro tu reservada actitud en cuanto a tus posibilidades de ser elevado a la gloria de ese Museo. Por supuesto que lo has comentado más de una vez, pero solo entre familia o amigos muy de confianza, nunca públicamente. Eso es clase, según mi manera de ver las cosas.

Te informo que fui elegido para el Hall de la Fama la primera vez que hubo elecciones, en 1936, hace ya 87 años. Me eligieron junto con Babe Ruth, Christy Mathewson, Walter Johnson y Ty Cobb.

Nos eligieron tan temprano, que aún no habían construido el Hall de la Fama.

Sí, el Hall de la Fama no existía. Pero comenzaron la construcción y la elegante casa fue inaugurada en 1939. Como cada año elegían a varios, fuimos 26 los que recibimos los nichos aquella vez.

En 1937 habían elegido a Nap Lajoie, Tris Speaker, Connie Mack, John McGraw, Cy Young, Morgan Bulkeley, Byron Johnson y George Wright.

En 1938, Alexander Cartwright, Henry Charwick y Grover Cleveland Alexánder.

Y en 1939, Eddie Collins, Willie Keeler, George Sisler, Lou Gehrig, Adrian (Cap) Anson, Buck Ewing, William Arthur (Candy) Cummings, Charles Radbourn, Charles Comiskey y Albert Goodwill Spalding.

¿Se siente bien uno siendo miembro del Hall de la Fama de Cooperstown?

Por supuesto que sí. Es un honor. Uno pasa a ser inmortal. Pero lo mayor es cómo de exagerado le alimenta eso el ego a uno.

Cuando estaba en aquel mundo que ustedes llaman Más Acá y que para nosotros es el Más Allá, oía a menudo la pregunta: “¿Cuánto te dan en dinero por estar en el Hall de la Fama?”

Por supuesto que nada. Pero el ego está robusto.

Bueno, amigo Miguel, te deseo todo lo bueno que sea posible ahora y siempre, y que seas elegido para Cooperstown en la primera oportunidad. Más de un abrazo… Honus.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5