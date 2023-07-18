Koufax And Winfield, Never In The Minors – Koufax y Winfield, nunca en las menores

“They tell me that computers have answers to every question, but I don’t need them, because I have a wife”… Dick Secades.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – AS usual, today Tuesday, and tomorrow, are Mail Days. Please, send me your full name and the town or city where you write from. Otherwise, I can’t answer you.

Jesús Jones, from Maracay, asks: “Why have I come across a different column from your daily one, also signed by Juan Vené?”

Dear friend Chu: On Sundays I publish in ‘Líder” and in “Últimas Noticias” from Caracas, not a column, but a full page story, of course, different from the daily column, which I also write on Sundays and daily, for other newspapers and sports publications .

Luis Capote, from Catia La Mar, asks: “How many World Series games have been played, how many have the teams in each league won, and which teams have competed the most times against each other, in the World Series?”

Dear friend Lucho: As soon as I have enough space, like a page or more, I will answer you. Or, you may read “The History of the World Series”.

Ruber J. Luzardo S. from Santa Bárbara del Zulia, asks: “How many players made their MLB debut without going through the minor leagues?”

Dear friend Rubo: There have been several dozens. Among the most notable, Sandy Koufax and Dave Winfield.

Alirio Quesada, from Caracas, requests: “I read in your column that Rawlings and Aaron Judge, are giving away gloves from the “The Foundation” collection, for poor children and youth. Very nice work. I ask you, as a compatriot, to help a little league team that I manage of 10-years-old children, by sending us all the gloves you can. Very thankful.”

Dear friend Yiyo: I can’t intervene in that matter. I also published that they (Rawlings), are giving one glove, for each one they sell.

Martín Ramírez, from Aguas Calientes, asks: “How could I become a journalist specializing in baseball, like you? I’m studying journalism, and a professor to whom I asked the question, seems to get angry, or felt jealous, because he answered quite grumpily: ‘Go and ask Juan Vené.’ And that’s what I’m doing now.”

Dear friend Tino: Greetings to you and your professor. Once you graduate with a degree in journalism, you must study the exciting history of baseball, and be willing to work tirelessly for the rest of your life. Good luck. And, I must also tell you, this is not a lucrative profession, but it does provide lots of satisfaction, and the chance of meeting lots of people and make many friendships.

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

(En Español)

Koufax y Winfield, nunca en las menores

“Me dicen que las computadoras tienes respuestas para todas ls preguntas, pero no las necesito, porque tengo esposa”… Dick Secades.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – COMO de costumbre, hoy martes y mañana, son Días del Correo. Por favor, mándame tu nombre completo y la población o ciudad desde donde escribes. En caso contrario, no puedo contestarte.

Jesus Jones, de Maracay, pregunta: “¿Por qué me he encontrado con una columna diferente a la suya diaria, pero firmada también por Juan Vené?”.

Amigo Chu: Los domingos publico en “Líder” y en “Últimas Noticias”, de Caracas, no una columna, sino reportajes de una página, por supuesto, diferentes a la columna, la cual, sin embargo, también escribo dominicalmente y a diario para los otros medios.

Luis Capote, de Catia La Mar, pregunta: “¿Cuántos juegos de Series Mundiales se han realizado, cuántos han ganado los equipos de cada liga y cuáles han sido los equipos que más veces han rivalizado en series mundiales?”.

Amigo Lucho: En cuanto tenga el espacio suficiente, un página o más, te contestaré, o léete “La Historia de las Series Mundiales”.

Ruber J. Luzardo S. de Santa Bárbara del Zulia, pregunta: “¿Cuántos jugadores hicieron su debut en MLB sin pasar por ligas menores?”.

Amigo Rubo: Han sido varias docenas. Entre los más notales, Sandy Koufax y Dave Winfield.

Alirio Quesada, de Caracas, solicita; “Leí en su columna que la “Rawlings” y Aaron Judge, están obsequiando guantes de la colección “The Foundation”, para niños y jóvenes pobres. Obra muy bonita. Le pido, como compatriota, ayude a un equipito que manejo de niños de 10 años, mandándonos todos los guantes que pueda. Muy agradecido”.

Amigo Yiyo: No puedo intervenir en ese asunto. Y ellos regalan un guante, por cada uno que venden, según también publiqué.

Martín Ramírez, de Aguas Calientes, pregunta: “¿Cómo llegar a ser un periodista especializado en el beisbol, como Ud? Estudio periodismo, y un profesor a quien le hice la pregunta, parece que se enojó o sintió muchos celos, porque me respondió malhumorado: ‘Ande y pregúntele a Juan Vené’. Y eso es lo que hago ahora”.

Amigo Tino: Saludos cariñosos para tu profesor y para ti. Cuando te gradúes en periodismo, debes estudiar la apasionante historia del beisbol, y estar dispuesto a trabajar sin descanso por el resto de tu vida. Buena suerte. Y esto no es una profesión lucrativa, pero sí brinda muchas satisfacciones, y sirve para hacer numerosos amigos.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

