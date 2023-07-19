The Eight Teams Closest To Shohei Ohtani – Los Ocho Equipos Cerca De Shohei Ohtani

“No one, whether brave or cowardly, can elude his fate”… Homer, poet of antiquity.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – LIKE every Wednesday, today is Mail Day. Please, send your full name and the town or city from which you are writing. Otherwise, I can’t answer you. Appreciated.

Orlando’s Charles Wilson proposes: “Please tell us about Shohei Ohtani’s contract situation. I think it is something that interest all the fans.”

Dear friend Char: My friend Jimmy Shapiro from “BetOnline” just shared with me the latest on Ohtani. He says the chances of him staying with the Angels are slim. And among those, who can offer more good and young players in a trade than most, are the Dodgers.

Shapiro estimates that the Angels will trade him before August 1st. And just like the Dodgers, the Mets, Yankees, Giants, Rangers, Mariners, Braves and Padres are also going to make offers for the Japanese.

And the word is, that the team that acquires him, will also sign him to a record contract of 549 million dollars for 12 seasons. Who knows!

Juan L. Sierralta, from Obregón, proposes: “Given that Cy Young was so notable as a pitcher, but is the only one of the great ones in on the mount, who never won a Cy Young Award, why not honor him with a symbolic one for history sake?”

Dear friend and namesake: I have passed your idea on to the Major League Baseball Writers Association. We’ll see, tomorrow is another day!

Miguel Rigales, from Hermosillo, asks: “What do you think about Juan Healy?”

Dear friend Migo: I don’t know who he is.

Leonela Espartaco, from Phoenix, asks: “Is it possible that I, a 21-year-old college student, may organize a reception with about 20 Major League Baseball players in attendance? Would they show up?

Dear friend Leo…: I imagine that some will attend and others will not, as usually happens with any other group. That’s life. Try it. And if you invite me, I will attend.

Arístides Casadiego, from Caguas, Puerto Rico, asks: “How many years have Babe Ruth been dead, and what was the exact date when it happened?”

Dear friend Aris: It was August 16, 1948, when the Babe died of throat cancer.

Gervacio M. Marín B, from Culiacán, asks: “What has been the most spectacular slump of a Major League Baseball batting champion, in the World Series of the same year?”

Dear friend Gervo…: The one of Bernie Williams (Yankees) in 1998, after hitting for .339 during the regular season, and only for .063 in the World Series.

“I didn’t see a single hittable pitch in this Series, pure rubbish!”, Bernie said emphatically.

Thanks to life that he has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION – You can read the recent file of “Juan Vené en la Pelota” on the internet, in Spanish, by clicking on: “El deporte vuelve a unirnos”.

jbaseball5@aol.com

@juanvene5

(En Español)

Los Ocho Equipos Cerca De Ohtanis

“Nadie, ya sea valiente, ya sea cobarde, puede eludir su suerte”… Homero, poeta de la antigüedad.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – COMO todos los miércoles, hoy es Día del Correo. Por favor, manda nombre completo y la población o la ciudad desde donde escribes. En caso contrario, no puedo contestarte. Muy agradecido.

Charles Wilson, de Orlando, propone: “Por favor, infórmenos acerca de la situación contractual de Shohei Ohtani. Creo que eso nos interesa mucho a todos los fanáticos”.

Amigo Char: Lo último acaba de pasármelo mi amigo Jimmy Shapiro, de “BetOnline”. Dice que la probabilidades de que permanezca con los Angelinos son muy pocas. Y que quienes pueden ofrecer más peloteros buenos y jóvenes para el cambio son los Dodgers.

Estima Shapiro que lo cambiarán antes del primero de agosto. Y tras los Dodgers, también van a hacer ofertas, Mets, Yankees, Gigantes, Rangers, Marineros, Bravos y Padres.

Estiman que el equipo que lo adquiera habrá de firmarlo por el récord de $549 millones para 12 temporadas. ¡Vaya usted a saber!

Juan L. Sierralta, de Obregón propone: “Ya que Cy Young fue tan notable como lanzador, pero es el único de los grandes en esas labores que nunca ganó un Cy Young, ¿por qué no otorgarle uno simbólico para la historia?”

Amigo y tocayo: He pasado tu idea a la Major League Baseball Writers Association. ¡Amanecerá y veremos!

Miguel Rigales, de Hermosillo, pregunta: “¿Qué opina de Juan Healy?”

Amigo Migo: No se quién es.

Leonela Espartaco, de Phoenix, pregunta: “¿Será posible que yo, estudiante universitaria de 21 años de edad, organice una recepción con unos 20 peloteros de Grandes Ligas invitados. Asistirían ellos?”

Amiga Leo…: Me imagino que algunos asistirán y otros no, como ocurriría con cualquier otro grupo. Así es la vida. Pero inténtalo. Y si me invitas, yo sí voy.

Arístides Casadiego, de Caguas, Puerto Rico, pregunta: “¿Cuántos años de haber muerto cumplirá Babe Ruth en estos días y en cuál fecha exacta ocurrió?”

Amigo Aris: Fue el 16 de agosto de 1948, cuando víctima de un cáncer en la garganta, murió el Babe.

Gervacio M. Marín B, de Culiacán, pregunta: “¿Cuál ha sido la caída más espectacular de un campeón de bateo de Grandes Ligas, en la Serie Mundial del mismo año?”

Amigo Gervo…: La de Bernie Williams (Yankees) en 1998, porque bateó para 339 en la temporada, y solo para .063 en la Serie Mundial.

“No vi en esta Serie ni un lanzamiento bateable, ¡pura basura!”, recalcó Bernie.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN – Puedes leer el archivo reciente de “Juan Vené en la Pelota” en internet, entrando por: “El deporte vuelve a unirnos”.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5