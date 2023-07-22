Rolen Does Not Deserve The Hall of Fame – Rolen No Se Merece El Hall De La Fama

“At 40 years of age, we are in our forties, at 50, in our fifties… After 90, just decrepit old men”… Joseph Mckadew.

Coral Gables, Fla. (VIP-WIRE) – THE Cooperstown Hall of Fame will welcome two new inductees, Scott Rolen and Fred McGriff, tomorrow Sunday at noon.

David Concepción, who was not elected in 15 years as a candidate by journalists, nor in three occasions by the Veterans’ Committee, deserves a niche in that museum, more than the pair in the process of such honors.

However, I accept and support the election. It is the democratic system, and it has prevailed in these efforts for 88 years.

But I can’t help but say that Rolen, just an average third baseman, doesn’t deserve the spot he’ll be given tomorrow. Imagine!, next to third basemen of the like of Brooks Robinson, Mike Schmidt, Frank Baker, Wade Boggs, Gorge Brett, Ray (Talúa) Dandridge, Chipper Jones, Eddie Mathews, Paul Molitor, Ron Santo and company.

Of course I didn’t vote for him. My 2023 ballot was returned in blank. I did not vote for any candidate.

Rolen obtained 297 votes out of a total of 389 (76.3%), in his sixth year as a candidate. On his first chance in 2018, he received only 10.2% of the votes.

As for McGriff, who was chosen unanimously by 16 votes through the Contemporary Baseball Era Players Committee, in his years as a candidate before journalists, his highest vote was 39.8% in 2019.

To be elected this year by baseball journalists, the candidates needed no less than 292 votes or 75%. These are the votes cast by the Major League Baseball Writers Association of America: Scott Rolen: 297, 76.3%; Todd Helton: 281, 72.2%; Billy Wagner: 265, 68.1%; Andruw Jones: 226, 58.1%; Gary Sheffield: 214, 55%; Carlos Beltran: 181, 46.5%; Jeff Kent: 181, 46.5%; (last year on the voting list), Alex Rodríguez: 139, 35.7%; Manny Ramirez: 129, 33.2%; Omar Vizquel: 76, 19.5%; Andy Pettitte: 66, 17%; Bobby Abreu: 60, 15.4%; Jimmy Rollins: 50, 12.9%; Mark Buehrle: 42, 10.8%

Francisco Rodríguez: 42, 10.8%; Torii Hunter: 27, 6.9%.

The following are no longer candidates because they received less than 5% of the vote: Bronson Arroyo: 1 vote, 0.3%; R.A. Dickey: 1, 0.3%; John Lackey: 1, 0.3%; Mike Napoli: 1, 0.3%; Huston Street: 1, 0.3%; Matt Cain: 0.0%;

Jacoby Ellsbury: 0.0%; André Ethier: 0.0%; J.J. Hardy: 0.0%; Johnny Peralta: 0.0%; Jered Weaver: 0.0%; Jason Werth: 0.0%.

Speaking of third basemen, next year, Adrián Beltré will be a candidate, and must be elected.

Thanks to life that he has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION – Read the recent file of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish on the Internet, by clicking on: El deporte vuelve. a unirnos.

@juanvene5

jbaseball5@aol.com

(En Español)

Rolen No Se Merece el Hall De La Fama

“A los 40 años de edad, somos cuarentones, a los 50, cincuentones… Después de los 90, somos viejos decrépitos”… Joseph Mckadew.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – El Hall de la Fama de Cooperstown recibirá a dos nuevos huéspedes, Scott Rolen y Fred McGriff, mañana domingo a medio día.

David Concepción, quien no fue elegido en 15 años de candidato ante los periodistas, ni en tres veces ante los Comités de Veteranos, merece más un nicho en ese museo que el par en vías de tales honores.

No obstante, acepto y respaldo la elección. Es el sistema democrático que ha imperado en estas gestiones durante 88 años.

Pero no puedo evitar decir que Rolen, un tercera base del montón, no merece el sitio que mañana se le dará. ¡Imagínense!, al lado de figuras de la posición como Brooks Robinson, Mike Schmidt, Frank Baker, Wade Boggs, Gorge Brett, Ray (Talúa) Dandridge, Chipper Jones, Eddie Mathews, Paul Molitor, Ron Santo y compañía.

Por supuesto que no voté por él. Mi planilla 2023 fue en blanco. No voté por ningún candidato.

Rolen obtuvo 297 votos del total de 389 (76.3%), en su sexto año de candidato. En el primer chance en 2018, recibió solamente el 10.2%.

En cuanto a McGriff, elegido por unanimidad de 16 votos a través del Contemporary Baseball Era Players Committee, en sus años de candidato ante los periodistas, su mayor votación fue del 39.8% en 2019.

Para ser elegido este año por los periodistas, los candidatos necesitaban no menos de 292 votos o el 75%. Estos son los votos emitidos por la Major League Baseball Writers Association of America: Scott Rolen: 297, 76.3%; Todd Helton: 281, 72.2%; Billy Wagner: 265, 68.1%; Andruw Jones: 226, 58.1%; Gary Sheffield: 214, 55%; Carlos Beltrán: 181, 46.5%; Jeff Kent: 181, 46.5%; (último año en la planilla de votación), Alex Rodríguez: 139, 35.7%; Manny Ramírez: 129, 33.2%; Omar Vizquel: 76, 19.5%; Andy Pettitte: 66, 17%; Bobby Abreu: 60, 15.4%; Jimmy Rollins: 50, 12.9%; Mark Buehrle: 42, 10.8%

Francisco Rodríguez: 42, 10.8%; Torii Hunter: 27, 6.9 %.

Ya no son candidatos porque recibieron menos del 5% de los votos: Bronson Arroyo: 1 voto, 0.3%; R.A. Dickey: 1, 0.3%; John Lackey: 1, 0.3%; Mike Napoli: 1, 0.3%; Huston Street: 1, 0.3%; Matt Cain: 0, 0%;

Jacoby Ellsbury: 0, 0%; Andre Ethier: 0, 0%; J.J. Hardy: 0, 0%; Jhonny Peralta: 0, 0%; Jered Weaver: 0, 0%; Jayson Werth: 0, 0%.

Hablando de terceras bases, el año que viene, será candidato y debe ser elegido, Adrián Beltré.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN – Lee el archivo reciente de Juan Vené en la Pelota en la Internet, entrando por: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

@juanvene5

jbeisbol5@aol.com