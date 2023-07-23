Young Durango Native Shows Perfection – Joven Nativo De Durango En La Perfección

“The first two weeks on a diet are very hard. After that I don’t know, because I have never gone beyond two weeks”… Joey Adams.

Coral Gables, Fla. (VIP-WIRE) – The big toe of Aaron Judge’s right foot, injured on July 3rd, it’s still painful. But Aaron said yesterday: “I don’t need to be pain free to play. I just want to appear in the lineup now “…

**Adrián Beltré, from Dominican Republic, should be the next Latin American elected to the Hall of Fame, and chosen in his first opportunity in 2024. He has what it takes!…

**The Dodgers (56-40) and Diamondbacks (54-44) are not only vying for first place in the West, but also going after strikeouts collector, pitcher Lucas Giolito, of the White Sox. Both teams are in negotiations with the one from the north side of Chicago, about the 29 years old stellar pitcher, with a record this year of 6-6, 3.96…

**Mexican pitching is well represented in the Major Leagues, by the Culichi Julio Urías, of the Dodgers. But in the minors, there is a 17-year-old right-hander named Jeter Martínez, who just threw a combined perfect game, with the Diamondbacks rookie team. Jeter, a Durango native who was signed on Jan. 15, pitched six perfect innings with eight strikeouts; and his teammate Yensy Bello, the other three innings with five strikeouts… Doing well guys, doing well! …

“Many people spend half their salary on food and the other 50% on diets”… Joey Adams.

**MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred will get a contract extension through the year 2030 next week, with a salary of $17.5 million per season. Poor baseball!…

**Is the Cuban Randy Arozarena, a good baseball player? Of course he is! But lately he’s been clowning around and is costing his team, the Rays, dearly. A runner just stole third base on Arozarena, and when a left fielder allows a runner to steal third base, it’s a disaster…

**The NY Mets, through their Foundation, are renovating baseball fields in New York. So far, they have invested seven million dollars…

**Marlins third-base coach Jody Reed, suffered a pretty bad leg fracture, after he was hit by a foul ball during batting practice. He will be inactive for several weeks…

**And, 59 years ago today, Dagoberto Campaneris (Kansas City Athletics), homered off Jim Kaat (Twins), in his first at bat in the Major Leagues…

“All the girls with beautiful bodies, are starving”… Sofía Loren.

(En Español)

J0ven Nativo De Durango En La Perfección

“Las dos primeras semanas de las dietas son muy duras. Después no sé, porque ninguna de mis dietas ha pasado de las dos”… Joey Adams.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) -EL dedo grande del pie derecho de Aaron Judge, lesionado el tres de julio, le sigue doliendo. Pero Aaron dijo ayer: “No necesito que no me duela para jugar. Quiero aparecer ya en la alineación”…

**El quisqueyano Adrián Beltré, debe ser el próximo latinoamericano en el Hall de la Fama, elegido en su primera oportunidad en 2024. ¡Tiene con qué!…

**Dodgers (56-40) y Diamondbacks (54-44) no solo compiten por el primer lugar del oeste, sino también por llevarse al lanzador coleccionista de strikeouts Lucas Giolito, de los Medias Blancas. Ambos equipos están en tratos con los del norte de Chicago, sobre el estelar lanzador de 29 años de edad y récord este año de 6-6, 3.96…

**El pitcheo mexicano está bien representado en Grandes Ligas, por el culichi, Julio Urías, de los Dodgers, pero por las menores anda un jovencito derecho de 17 años, llamado Jeter Martínez, quien acaba de tirar juego perfecto combinado, con el equipo de novatos de los Diamondbacks. Jeter, nativo de Durango y firmado apenas el 15 de enero pasado, tiró seis innings perfectos dejando ocho strikeouts; y su compañero Yensy Bello, los otros tres con cinco strikeouts… ¡Van bien, muchachos, van bien!…

“Mucha gente gasta la mitad de su sueldo en alimentos y el otro 50% en dietas”… Joey Adams.

**El Comisionado de MLB, Rob Manfred, recibirá la próxima semana extensión de su contrato hasta el 2030, con honorarios de 17 millones 500 mil dólares por temporada. ¡Pobre beisbol!…

**¿El cubano, Randy Arozarena, es buen pelotero? Por supuesto que sí, pero se ha dedicado a payasear, y eso le sale caro a su equipo, los Rays. Acaban de robarle a Arozarena la tercera base, y cuando a un left fielder le roban la tercera, es un desastre…

**Los Mets, a través de su Fundación, renuevan campos para jugar beisbol en Nueva York. Han invertido en eso siete millones de dólares…

**El coach de tercera de los Marlins Jody Reed, sufrió factura en una pierna, cuando lo alcanzó una pelota bateada de foul en una práctica. Estará varias semanas inactivo…

**Hoy hace 59 años que Dagoberto Campaneris (Atléticos de Kansas City), en su primer turno al bate en Grandes Ligas, conectó jonrón frente a Jim Kaat (Twins)…

“Todas las muchachas con preciosos cuerpos, están pasando hambre”… Sofía Loren.

