Letters from the Beyond: From Adrian “Cap” Anson to Rolen and McGriff – Cartas Desde El Más Allá: De Adrián “Cap” Anson Para Rolen y McGriff 

Dear valued and admired Scott Rolen and Fred McGriff:

Of course, the first thing I must express to you is my congratulations for having reached the Cooperstown Hall of Fame, where I have been since 1939. For you, this is the first dawn as immortals. How are you!?

Guys: Don’t worry about anything others say or write. You are already inside and that’s what’s relevant. But many are already speaking and writing a lot, thinking that you two should not be there, that you do not have the required merits. And you may stop counting!

I’ve never heard of an award given to anyone, without someone protesting about it.

Take for example, the Oscar awards, the most important trophy in the world of cinema. It always seems wrong to someone, that someone was not awarded, or that someone was, who didn’t deserve it.

Whether or not you deserve to be in the Cooperstown Museum, is not something for me to study or comment on. I’m just glad that you both are joining us, the other 342 who have been chosen for such merits since 1936.

Yes, with both of you, we reached 344 enthroned in that respectable place. A very small number when compared to the number of baseball players that have played in the Major Leagues since 1871, when the National Association was born, with Esteban Bellán and company, because we already have more than 23,500 players in the history of the Majors.

Are there figures in our Hall of Fame who deserve negative comments?

Of course! But it is because is the work of humans, and we make mistakes, no matter how careful we are, in everything we do.

However, from this More Here, which you call The Beyond, I observe how voters handle their returns each year, with plenty of zeal and responsibility. Many of them have never voted for the maximum of 10 candidates allowed, because they have considered, that at no time, there are more than two or three candidates deserving such immortality.

The proof is, that those chosen by them rarely go beyond two. This year it was just you Scott, because Fred was elevated via the Contemporary Baseball Era Players Committee.

In short, if you two are guilty of something, it’s not because you both have been elevated to the level of the most valuable figures in the history of baseball.

My suggestion is, enjoy reality, and that is, that the both you have a couple of niches in the Cooperstown mansion…

Hugs, Cap.

(En Español)

Cartas Desde El Más Allá

De Adrián “Cap” Anson Para Rolen y McGriff

Mis apreciados y admirados Scott Rolen y Fred McGriff:

Por supuesto, lo primero que debo expresarles es mi felicitación por haber llegado a los lares del Hall de la Fama de Cooperstown, por donde yo ando desde 1939. Para ustedes, éste es el primer amanecer como inmortales. ¿¡Qué tal!?

Muchachos: No se preocupen por nada de lo que digan o escriban. Ya ustedes están dentro y eso es lo relevante. Pero muchos hablan ya y escriben bastante, opinando que no deben estar allí, que no tienen los méritos requeridos. ¡Y pare usted de contar!

Jamás supe de una premiación acerca de la cual no hubiera alguien que protestara.

Observen, por ejemplo, la entrega de los premios “Óscar”, el trofeo de mayor relevancia en el mundo del cine. Siempre a alguien le parece mal que algo no fuera premiado o que alguien lo fuera.

Si ustedes merecen o no, estar en el Museo de Cooperstown, no es asunto para yo estudiarlo ni comentarlo. Simplemente celebro que se reúnan con nosotros, los otros 342 que hemos sido elegidos para tales méritos desde 1936.

Sí, con ustedes dos, llegamos a 344 entronizados en ese respetable recinto. Un número muy reducido si se compara con la cantidad de bigleaguers que ha habido desde 1871, cuando nace la National Association, con Esteban Bellán y compañía, porque ya pasamos de 23 mil 500 los peloteros de esa historia.

¿Hay figuras en nuestro Hall de la Fama que merecen comentarios negativos?

¡Claro que sí! Pero es que esa elección es obra de humanos y nosotros nos equivocamos, por mucho cuidado que se ponga en cada cosa que hacemos.

Sin embargo, desde este Más Acá, que ustedes llaman Más Allá, observo con qué celo y responsabilidad, los electores manejan sus planillas de cada año. Muchos de ellos, jamás han votado por el máximo de 10 candidatos, porque han considerado que en ninguna oportunidad hubo más de dos o tres merecedores de la inmortalidad.

La prueba está en que pocas veces pasan de dos los elegidos por ellos. Este año fuiste tu sólo Scott, porque a Fred lo elevaron vía el Contemporary Baseball Era Players Committee.

En fin, si son culpables de algo, no será de haber sido encumbrados a la altura de las más valiosas figuras en la historia del beisbol.

Mi sugerencia es, disfrutar la realidad y ésta es, que están en un par de nichos en la casona de Cooperstown…

Abrazos, Cap.

