Clinton’s Friend Ended The 1994-’95 Disaster – Amiga De Clinton Acabó Desastre De 1994-’95

The brave lady also known as the “girlfriend of baseball”, is a U.S. Supreme Court Justice and daughter of Puerto Ricans immigrants.

THE Judge Baseball’s Sweetheart, as the Hon. Sonia Sotomayor, daughter of Puerto Ricans and born in the Bronx, NY, is known, just celebrated her birthday on June 25. She is 69.

She earned the title of Judge Baseball’s Sweetheart, because it was she, who in 1995, ordered the big leaguers to end the strike that had broken out the previous year, causing losses of twenty five hundred million dollars.

The then President of United States Bill Clinton, and the judge, were friends. During a conversation between them, she commented to him:

“Mr. President, I believe it is necessary to end this strike, which is causing losses not only to baseball, but also to many other industries and to the entire nation.”

Officially, Clinton could not order Judge Sotomayor to intervene in the conflict, but he could agreed with her. And the two agreed to end the strike, which she immediately ordered.

The Judge, who is not only a fan, but is also very fond of baseball who has had her pictures taken pictures with dozens of big leaguers, just sent written messages and also made phone calls to then Baseball Commissioner Bud Selig, and to the president of the Players Association Donald Fehr, legally ordering them to resume their baseball activities immediately. They complied immediately.

Those multimillion-dollar losses suffered by players and team owners, were due to uncollected fees, unsold tickets, television rights, radio broadcasts, advertising billboards, souvenirs sales, drinks, foods, and other articles.

Since 1871, the history of the Major Leagues had gone smoothly without major labor problems. The most restless days were those during the time of John Montgomery Ward, 1878-1894, because he was a big leaguer activist, seeking the removal of the reserve clause on players’ contracts.

But, when in 1966 Marvin Miller became labor leader of the big leaguers, he convinced them that they were essentially indispensable. Since then, there have been nine serious labor disputes. The one with the greatest consequences being that of 1994-1995.

In six of those stoppages, no games were left unplayed, because they occurred out of season or during training.

The lineup of those stoppages or strikes by the Major League Baseball players is: In 1972, 86 games weren’t played; but no games were canceled in those of 1973, 1976, or 1980. In 1981, 713 scheduled commitments remained unplayed. In 1985 and 1990, the calendar was not affected. In 1994-1995, there were 938 canceled matches; and in 2021-2022, the last of the nine labor dramas, 127 games were not played.

In 1992, the famous narrator Red Barber said: “Marvin Miller, along with Babe Ruth and Jackie Robinson, has been one of the most important characters in baseball history.”

Miller was inducted into the Cooperstown Hall of Fame in 2020.

Clinton Retires From The House With Great Popularity

The Monica Lewinsky and other scandals, didn’t do much harm

Bill Clinton, who was President of the United States from 1993 to 2001, now living peacefully at 76 years of age, and enjoying his residence outside Washington D.C., surely remember Monica Lewinsky more than Judge Sonia Sotomayor.

But Clinton was phenomenal. He dealt with baseball efficiently, Monika’s mouth and the obligations that the president of the United States must face daily. No wonder we re-elected him, and he was the President who, upon retiring from the White House, has enjoyed the greatest popularity among voters since George Washington. More than the other 49 who have held the position.

Most baseball people are unaware that this intervention by Clinton and Judge Sotomayor, was critical to prevent further damage from the 1994-1995 baseball strike.

Yes sir! Everybody knows the Lewinsky Chapter in Mr. Clinton’s life, but only a few knows the Major League Chapter.

Barack Obama appointed the Hon. Sotomayor

Former President of United States Barack Obama, was the one who nominated Judge Sonia Sotomayor to the high court as Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States, on May 26, 2009.

Makes history in the Judiciary

The Hon. Sonia Sotomayor, who divorced amicably from her husband of six years in 1983, is the first Hispanic nominated as Justice of the Supreme Court Of The United States; considered a very important and historic event of the American judiciary.

Diabetic since childhood

At the age of seven doctors diagnosed Sonia Sotomayor with diabetes, and ever since throughout her whole life, she has lived with, and keeps fighting against this deadly disease.

(En Español)

Amiga De Bill Clinton Acabó Con El Desastre De 1994-1995

La valiente novia del beisbol, es jueza e hija de puertorriqueños inmigrantes

LA Jueza Novia del Beisbol, como es conocida la hija de puertorriqueños nacida en el Bronx, NY, Sonia Sotomayor, estuvo de cumpleaños el 25 de junio, cuando celebró sus 69.

Se ganó ese título de Jueza Novia del Beisbol, cuando fue ella, quien en 1995 ordenó a los bigleaguers acabar con la huelga que había estallado el año anterior, causando pérdidas por dos mil 500 millones de dólares.

El presidente de entonces Bill Clinton, y la jueza, eran amigos, y durante cierta conversación, ella le comentó:

“Sr. Presidente, creo necesario acabar con esta huelga, que no sólo está causando pérdidas al beisbol, sino también a muchas otras industrias y a toda la nación”.

Oficialmente, Clinton no podía ordenar a Sonia intervenir en el conflicto. Pero personalmente, sí. Los dos acordaron poner fin al paro, y eso lo hizo ella inmediatamente.

La Jueza Sotomayor, tan amante del beisbol que se ha retratado con docenas de bigleaguers, simplemente envió mensajes escritos y también hizo llamadas telefónicas, al entonces comisionado del beisbol, Bud Selig, y al presidente de la Asociación de Peloteros Donald Fehr, diciéndoles que por orden oficial, reanudaran inmediatamente sus actividades. Y así fue.

Esas pérdidas multimillonarias sufridas por peloteros y propietarios de equipos, fueron por honorarios no cobrados, boletos no vendidos, derechos de televisión, transmisiones de radio, vallas o espectaculares, souvenirs, bebidas, comestibles y las etcéteras del caso.

La historia de las Grandes Ligas, desde 1871, había transcurrido sin mayores problemas laborales. Los días más inquietos fueron los de John Montgomery Ward, 1878-1894, porque él fue un bigleaguer luchador, en busca de la eliminación de la cláusula de reserva.

Pero, cuando en 1966 Marvin Miller se convirtió en líder de los bigleaguers, los convenció de que son punto menos que imprescindibles. Desde entonces, ha habido nueve conflictos laborales graves. El de mayores consecuencias, ese de 1994-1995.

En seis de esos paros no quedaron juegos sin celebrarse, porque ocurrieron fuera de la temporada o durante los entrenamientos.

La alineación de esos paros o huelgas de peloteros de las Mayores es ésta: En 1972 no se jugaron 86 juegos; pero no se cancelaron juegos en los de 1973, 1976, ni 1980. En 1981 quedaron sin jugarse 713 compromisos programados. En 1985 y 1990, no se afectó el calendario. En 1994-1995, fueron 938 los encuentros cancelados; y en 2021-2022, por el último de los nueve dramas, se perdieron 127 juegos.

En 1992, el famoso narrador Red Barber, dijo: “Marvin Miller, junto con Babe Ruth y Jackie Robinson, ha sido uno de los más importantes personajes en la historia del beisbol”.

Miller fue elevado al Hall de la Fama de Cooperstown en 2020.

Clinton Se Retira De La Casa Con Buena Popularidad

Lo de Monika Lewinsky y otros escándalos, no influyó para nada

Bill Clinton, quien fuera Presidente de Estados Unidos desde 1993 hasta 2001, ahora en la paz de los 76 años de edad y disfrutando su residencia en las afueras de Washington D.C., seguro que recordará más a Monika Lewinsky que a la Jueza Sonia Sotomayor.

Pero Clinton fue fenomenal. Atendía con eficiencia al beisbol, la boca de Monika y los menesteres que debe afrontar el presidente de Estados Unidos. Con razón lo reelegimos, y ha sido el Presidente que, al retirarse de la Casa Blanca, ha contado con la mayor popularidad entre los electores, desde George Washington. Más que los otros 49 que han ocupado el cargo.

La mayoría de la gente del beisbol desconoce que esa intervención de Clinton y de la jueza Sotomayor, fue definitiva para evitar mayores daños por la huelga 1994-1995.

¡Sí, señor!; todos conocemos en la vida de Clinton el Capítulo Lewinsky, pocos el Capítulo Grandes Ligas.

Barack Obama nominó a la Hon. Sotomayor

Quien elevó a Sonia Sotomayor a sus altas responsabilidades como Jueza de la Corte Suprema de Estados Unidos, fue el ex Presidente Barack Obama, el 26 de mayo de 2009.

Hace historia en la Judicatura

La Hon. Sonia Sotomayor, quien se divorció amigablemente de su esposo en 1983, es la primera jueza hispana en la Corte Suprema de Estados Unidos, lo que se considera un Capítulo muy importante en la historia de la judicatura estadounidense.

Diabética desde niña

A los siete años de edad, los médicos diagnosticaron que la Sonia Sotomayor sufría de la condición de diabetes, por lo que desde entonces y durante toda su vida, ha luchado contra ese mal.

