U.S. President When The National Association El Presidente Cuando La National Association

“No one says it like you, Yogi”… Joe DiMaggio.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – AS usual, today, Tuesday, and tomorrow, are Mail Days. Please, send me your full name and the town or city where you write from. Otherwise, I can’t answer you.

Ramiro Bevenuto, from Caracas, asks: “Who was the President of the United States when the first Major League, the National Association, was inaugurated?“

Dear friend Miro: The president was Ulysses S. Grant, who served as Commander in Chief from 1869 to 1877, the 18th President of the Union.

Ovidio Zarzalejo, from Raleigh, North Carolina, asks: “Is it true that the Dodgers re-signed “Kike” Hernández?”

Dear friend Yiyo: While writing this column, at the Dodgers offices, where they are looking for a right-handed hitter, they were trying to get Enrique “Kike” Hernández, who is in the last year of his contract with the Red Sox.

“Kike”, a 31 years old star shortstop, second baseman and outfielder, was with the team from Los Angeles for six seasons, 2015-2020. He was also a member of the World Series winning roster, who beat the Rays in 2020.

Bertila Castroviejo, from Sausalito, California, asks: “Why don’t the Giants hire quality pitching to make it to the postseason?”

Dear friend Tila: It’s not as easy to find good pitchers, as it is to find bread and other daily produce in the supermarket. But in San Francisco, they’re trying to snap up veteran Justin Verlander, who turned 40 in February, and is signed by the Mets through next year for $43,333,333.

There’s is an interesting situation going on in the West, with the Dodgers 57-41, and the Diamondbacks and Giants tied, 57-46!…

Claudio A. Durán P. de Mene Mauroa, asks: “Why does the New York Yankees do not have names or surnames on players’ uniforms?”

Dear friend Yayo: Tradition, and because it is not mandatory.

Ender Juvencio, from Santiago de Chile, asks: “Why didn’t you donate your life’s work to the Venezuelan Baseball Hall of Fame?”

Friend Ender: I did donate it to that institution. But they told me, they didn’t have enough space. For this reason, I then donated it to the Mexico Baseball Hall Of Fame (Salón del Beisbol de México), in Monterrey, because, after Cooperstown, they have the best-organized and most important museum of the specialty.

Ricardo Silvado, from Culiacán, asks: “How much did Babe Ruth earn the year of his highest salary?”

Dear friend Chardo: He earned $80,000 for each of the 1930 and 1931 seasons.

Thanks to life that he has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION – You can read the file of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet, by clicking on: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbaseball5@aol.com

@juanvene5

(En Español)

El Presidente Cuando La National Association

“Nadie lo dice como tú, Yogi”… Joe DiMaggio.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – COMO de costumbre, hoy martes y mañana, son Días del Correo. Por favor, mándame tu nombre completo y la población o ciudad desde donde escribes. En caso contrario, no puedo contestarte.

Ramiro Bevenuto, de Caracas, pregunta: “¿Quién era el Presidente de Estados Unidos cuando inauguraron la primera Liga Grande, la National Association?”

Amigo Miro: Lo era Ulysses S. Grant, quien ocupó el despacho presidencial entre 1869 y 1877, el Presidente número 18 de la Unión.

Ovidio Zarzalejo, de Raleigh, Carolina del Norte, pregunta: “¿Cierto que los Dodgers volvieron a contratar a “Kike” Hernández?”

Amigo Yiyo: Cuando mandaba esta columna, en las oficinas de los Dodgers, donde buscan un bateador derecho, trataban de conseguir a Enrique “Kike” Hernández, quien está en su último año de contrato con los Medias Rojas.

“Kike”, de 31 años, estelar como shortstop, segunda base y outfielder, estuvo con el club de Los Ángeles, durante seis temporadas, 2015-2020. O sea, fue parte del roster ganador de la Serie Mundial sobre los Rays, en 2020.

Bertila Castroviejo, de Sausalito, California, pregunta: “¿Por qué los Gigantes no contratan pitcheo de calidad, para llegar a la postemporada?”

Amiga Tila: No se consiguen buenos lanzadores como encontramos el pan del día en el súper mercado. Pero en San Francisco tratan de hacerse del veterano Justin Verlander, quien cumplió sus 40 años en febrero y está firmado por los Mets hasta el año que viene, por 43 millones 333,333 dólares anuales.

Interesante lucha allá en el oeste, con los Dodgers 57-41 y, Diamondbacks y Gigantes, empatados, 57-46.

Claudio A. Durán P. de Mene Mauroa, pregunta: “¿Por qué en los uniformes de los Yankees no aparecen los nombres o apellidos de los peloteros?”

Amigo Yayo: Por tradición y porque eso no es obligatorio.

Ender Juvencio, de Santiago de Chile, pregunta: “¿Por qué no donó su biblioteca al Salón de la Fama del Beisbol Venezolano?”

Amigo Ender: Sí la doné a esa institución. Pero me dijeron que no tenían espacio suficiente. Por eso, entonces la doné al Salón del Beisbol de México, en Monterrey, porque, después de Cooperstown, ese es el museo de la especialidad mejor organizado y de mayor importancia.

Ricardo Silvado, de Culiacán, pregunta: “¿Cuánto cobró Babe Ruth en el año de su mayor sueldo?”

Amigo Chardo: 80 mil dólares por cada una de las temporadas de 1930 y 1931.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN – Puedes leer el archivo de Juan Vené en la Pelota en la Internet, entrando por: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5