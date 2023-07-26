My All Time Major Leagues Baseball Roster – Mi Roster De La MLB De Todos Los Tiempos

“A good lie, delivered on time, is always quite helpful”… Joey Adams.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – LIKE every Wednesday, today is Mail Day. Please, send your full name and the town or city where you are writing from. Otherwise, I can’t answer you. Very thankful.

Yammy García, from Mazatlán, asks: “When was the base on balls credited as a hit for the Major League records?”

Dear friend Yam: It happened in 1887, when 17 hit for more than .400 in batting average.

Jimmie Richard, from Knoxville Tennessee, sends a request…: “Can you please share your all-time roster.”

Dear friend Jim…: Not easy, but here we go: 6 Starting pitchers: Cy Young, Walter Johnson, Warren Spahn, Christy Matthewson, Sandy Koufax, Steve Carlton. 4 Relief pitchers: Mariano Rivera, Lee Smith, Trevor Hoffman, John Franco. 6 Outfielders: Babe Ruth, Willie Mays, Hank Aaron, Joe DiMaggio, Roberto Clemente, Mickey Mantle. 7 Infielders: Honus Wagner, Alex Rodríguez, Pete Rose, Luis Aparicio, Brooks Robinson, Lou Gehrig, Adrian (Cap) Anson. 3 Catchers: Johnny Bench, Yogi Berra, Iván Rodríguez. Manager: Tony LaRussa. 5 Coaches: Oswaldo Virgil Sr., Bob Watson, Charley Lau, Casey Stanley, Jeff Torborg. The question is: Which ones Am I going to sit and which nine are going to be in the starting lineup?

Oswaldo Arteta, from Los Teques, asks: “Why, neither in English nor in Spanish, are there journalists who answer readers’ questions about baseball like you do, twice a week?”

Dear friend Waldo…: Your question should be answered by other journalists covering baseball. I don’t know why.

Rimaldo Rebolledo, from Puerto Peñasco, asks: “For you, who has worked in so many World Series (45), which has been the best, and does any other Latin American journalist matches your number?”

Dear friend Rimo…: The best Series for many has been the Red Sox-Reds World Series of 1975, because of its excellent baseball, its cold weather and rain. I don’t know if any of my colleagues have worked on more Series than myself.

Antonio B. Rivadavia, from Barranquilla, asks: “What do you think of the interesting case of Pete Rose-Ichiro Suzuki? Put it this way; if one adds every hit connected by Pete Rose, those in the minors (427) and the ones in the Major Leagues (4,256), they add to more (4,683), than those of the Japanese, (1,278) in his country and in the Majors (3,089), for 4,367).

Dear friend Toño…: It’s true, those numbers are correct. But it’s also true, Ichiro’s hits in his country were in a better baseball league than the minor leagues where Pete played.

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

(En Español)

Mi Roster De La MLB De Todos Los Tiempos

“Una buena mentira, emitida a tiempo, es siempre un buen auxilio”… Joey Adams.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – COMO todos los miércoles, hoy es Día del Correo. Por favor, manda nombre completo y la población o la ciudad desde donde escribes. En caso contrario, no puedo contestarte. Muy agradecido.

Yammy García, de Mazatlán, pregunta: “¿Cuándo fue que la base por bolas se acreditó como incogible para los récords de Grandes Ligas?”

Amigo Yam: Ocurrió en 1887, cuando 17 batearon para más de .400.

Jimmie Richard, de Knoxville Tennessee, solicita…: “Por favor, su roster de todos los tiempos”.

Amigo Jim…: Nada fácil, pero vamos allá, 6 pitchers abridores: Cy Young, Walter Johnson, Warren Spahn, Christy Matthewson, Sandy Koufax, Steve Carlton. 4 Relevistas: Mariano Rivera, Lee Smith, Trevor Hoffman, John Franco. 6 Outfielders: Babe Ruth, Willie Mays, Hank Aaron, Joe DiMaggio, Roberto Clemente, Mickey Mantle. 7 Infielders: Honus Wagner, Alex Rodríguez, Pete Rose, Luis Aparicio, Brooks Robinson, Lou Gehrig, Adrian (Cap) Anson. 3 Catchers: Johnny Bench, Yogi Berra, Iván Rodríguez. Mánager: Tony LaRussa. 5 Coaches: Oswaldo Virgil padre, Bob Watson, Charley Lau, Casey Stanley, Jeff Torborg. La pregunta es, ¿a quiénes sentamos para hacer la alineación de los nueve?

Oswaldo Arteta, de Los Teques, pregunta: “¿Por qué, ni en inglés ni en castellano, hay periodistas que respondan a los lectores, preguntas sobre beisbol como usted lo hace, y dos veces a la semana?”

Amigo Waldo…: Esa pregunta deben contestarla los otros periodistas dedicados al beisbol. Yo no sé por qué.

Rimaldo Rebolledo, de Puerto Peñasco, pregunta: “Para usted, que trabajó en tantas Series Mundiales (45), ¿cuál ha sido la mejor, y algún otro periodista latinoamericano iguala ese número?”

Amigo Rimo…: La mejor Serie para muchos, ha sido la de 1975, Rojos-Medias-Rojas, por su buen beisbol, su frío y lluvia. No sé si algún compañero ha trabajado en más Series que yo.

Antonio B. Rivadavia, de Barranquilla, pregunta: “¿Qué opina del interesante caso Pete Rose-Ichiro Suzuki? Es decir, si se le suman a Rose todos sus hits, en las menores (427) y en Grandes Ligas (4,256), serían más (4,683) que los del japonés en su país (1,278) y aquí (3,089, para 4,367).

Amigo Toño…: Es cierto, esas cuentas son correctas. Pero también es verdad, que los incogibles de Ichiro en su país fueron en un beisbol de categoría superior a los de Pete en las menores aquí.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

