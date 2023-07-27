Puerto Rican “Kiké” Returns To Los Angeles – El Boricua “Kiké” Regresa Con Los Dodgers

“Madness was distributed among everyone in this world… and without any left overs!… Isabel Allende.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – THE Question Of The Week: Fred McGriff, the same man who was inducted into the Hall of Fame last Sunday, is one of only 21 big leaguers, who have managed 10 or more times, shoot 30 or more home runs in a season. The question is, how many teams was McGriff with, in the Major Leagues?

The Answer: With six, Blue Jays, Padres, Braves, Rays, Cubs, Dodgers.

Returning Home: Enrique (Kiké) Hernández is already back with Los Angeles Dodgers. He was traded by the Red Sox. He is well remembered in Los Angeles, because during the 2020 World Series, he homered in Game 7 to tie the score, and the team went on that day, to win the World Series against the Rays.

“Kiké”, a 31-year-old native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, is considered the best utility player of the moment. In addition to the Dodgers and Red Sox, he has also played for the Astros and Marlins.

The Votes For 2024: Two Dominican candidates with good merits, Adrián Beltré and Bartolo Colón, will appear on the 2024 ballots for the Cooperstown Hall of Fame.

“Making money is not easy”… Those who print banknotes.

Bostonian Floods: Fenway Park has become a calamity every time it rains over Boston. The stands gets flooded, and the stairs becomes like mighty rivers, which is very inconvenient to spectators.

The Red Sox ordered a series of repairs yesterday to return everything to normal. Of course, in the beautiful city of Massachusetts it will continue raining from time to time, but without causing anti-baseball floods in the historic park.

From Mexico To Tampa: The Rays have made very good use of their early draft picks, thus becoming the cheapest winning roster in recent years. For this 2023 season, their payroll is just 63 million 11 thousand 811 dollars.

On top of that, they also have very good scouts in Mexico, because in the minors, the 25 years old second baseman Jonathan Aranda, a native of Tijuana, is one of the best hitters among other prospects. He hits all kinds of pitches at different velocities, which is why he woke up yesterday with a .349 average.

In Tampa, they believe this young man will be with the big club, before the end of the current season.

“I accept that we are all equal, but it is also true that some are more equal than others”… Anonymous.

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

(En Español)

El Boricua “Kike” Regresa Con Los Dodgers

“La locura fue repartida entre todos en este mundo… ¡y no sobró nada!... Isabel Allende.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – LA Pregunta De La Semana: Fred McGriff, el mismo que fue elevado al Hall de la Fama el domingo pasado, es uno de solo 21 bigleaguers, que han logrado 10 o más veces, disparar 30 o más jonrones en una temporada. La pregunta es, ¿con cuántos equipos estuvo McGriff, en Grandes Ligas?

La Respuesta: Con seis, Blue Jays, Padres, Bravos, Rays, Cachorros, Dodgers.

La Vuelta A Casa: Ya Enrique (Kiké) Hernández es de los Dodgers. Regresa procedente de los Medias Rojas. Es muy recordado en Los Ángeles, porque durante la Serie Mundial de 2020, conectó jonrón en el séptimo juego para empatar la pizarra, y el equipo ganó ese día la Serie Mundial a los Rays.

A “Kiké”, quien es nativo de San Juan de Puerto Rico, de 31 años de edad, se le considera el mejor utílity del momento. Además de Dodgers y Medias Rojas, también ha jugado para Astros y Marlins.

Los Votos 2024: Dos buenos candidatos quisqueyanos aparecerán en las planillas de votación para el Hall de la Fama de Cooperstown en 2024, Adrián Beltré y Bartolo Colón.

“Hacer plata no es fácil”… Dicen los que imprimen los billetes de banco.

Inundaciones Bostonianas: El Fenway Park se ha convertido en una calamidad, cada vez que llueve sobre Boston. Porque de inundan las tribunas, y las escaleras parecen más bien ríos caudalosos, lo que perjudica en grande a los espectadores.

Los Medias Rojas ordenaron ayer una serie de reparaciones para volver todo a la normalidad. Por supuesto que en la bella ciudad de Massachusetts seguirá lloviendo de vez en cuando, pero sin causar inundaciones anti-beisboleras en el histórico parque.

De México Para Tampa: Los Rays han aprovechado en grande sus tempraneras escogencias en el draft, convirtiéndose en el róster ganador más económico de los últimos años. En este 2023, pagan a sus peloteros sueldo de apenas 63 millones 11 mil 811 dólares.

Además, en México tienen muy buenos scouts, porque en las menores juega, entre otros prospectos, el segunda base Jonathan Aranda, de 25 años, nativo de Tijuana, uno de los mejores chocadores. Conecta todo tipo de lanzamientos y velocidades, por lo que ayer amaneció con promedio de .349.

En Tampa creen que este muchacho estará con el club grande antes de terminar la campaña actual.

“Acepto que todos somos iguales, pero también es verdad que algunos son más iguales que otros”… Anónimo.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

