The Weekend Belongs To Miguel Cabrera – Este Fin De Semana Es De Miguel Cabrera

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – THIS is Messi’s year in Miami, due to his arrival to play with the home team, and today Miguel Cabrera’s weekend begins here, because he’s coming with the Tigers to face the Marlins…

**The Marlins have not promoted the Marlins for a week, but Miguel Cabrera’s visit. They published photos of him with Jesús Luzardo, a 25 years old left-handed pitcher, and native of Lima, Peru, of Venezuelan parents, who in five seasons has a record of 21-23, 4.16; and the 22 years old second baseman, Luis Arráez, born in San Felipe, who has hit for .327 in his five years as a bigleaguer, and this season, .375, with periods over .400…

**The Marlins announced they will honor Miguel Cabrera before the start of each of the three games. Friday’s game will begin at 6:40 in the afternoon; on Saturday, at 4:10pm and on Sunday at 1:40pm…

**Cabrera will receive numerous and valuable gifts, both from the team and from Miami’s industry and commerce…

**Miguel began his life in the Majors aboard the Marlins, with whom he played from 2003 to 2007…

**As of Thursday afternoon, Angels owner Arturo Moreno had not confirmed this, but the news leaked from the Anaheim stadium offices are, they will not be trading Shohei Ohtani. They will retain him and is actively looking for pitchers, both starting pitchers and relievers, because they are contenders in the race for the playoffs. They are 52-49, six games behind the leaders the Texas Rangers. The Angels haven’t played in the World Series since 2002, when they beat the Giants in six games…

**The Mets have already published their exhibition games schedule for the 2024 spring training. They will begin on February 24 in Port St. Lucie, with the visiting Cardinals. They have 30 games scheduled, 15 of those at home…

** The Braves, leaders in the East Division of the National League, has very good prsopects in the minors leagues, such as the 22 years old left-handed pitcher from the town of Estanislao, Colombia, Luis Felipe De Ávila, who has pitched 11 innings in three games without allowing a single hit. Luis Felipe is already in his fifth year in the minors and the people of Atlanta care for him like a treasure, because of his fine control on the mound…

(En Español)

Este Fin De Semana Es De Miguel Cabrera

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – ESTE es el año de Messi en Miami, por su llegada para jugar con el equipo de la casa, y hoy comienza aquí el fin de semana de Miguel Cabrera, porque viene con los Tigres a enfrentarse a los Marlins…

**Hace una semana que los Marlins no promueven a los Marlins, sino a Miguel Cabrera. Publican fotos de él con Jesús Luzardo, pitcher zurdo, nativo de Lima, Perú, de padres venezolanos, de 25 años, quien en cinco campañas tiene récord de 21-23, 4.16; y del segunda base, Luis Arráez, nacido en San Felipe, de 22 años, quien batea para 327 en sus cinco años de bigleaguer, y en esta temporada, para .375, con períodos sobre .400…

**Anuncian los Marlins que homenajearán a Miguel antes de cada uno de los tres juegos. El de hoy viernes, comenzará a las 6:40 de la tarde; el de mañana sábado, a las 4:10 y el del domingo a la 1:40…

**Cabrera recibirá numerosos y valiosos regalos, tanto del equipo, como de la industria y el comercio miamienses…

**Miguel comenzó su vida en las Mayores a bordo de los Marlins, con quienes jugó desde 2003 hasta 2007…

**Hasta ayer jueves a media tarde, el propietario de los Angelinos, Arturo Moreno, no lo había confirmado, pero de las oficinas del estadio de Anaheim escapó la noticia de que no cambiarán a Shohei Ohtani. Lo retendrán y amanecieron en busca de lanzadores, tanto para abrir como relevistas, porque lucharán por la clasificación. Van con 52-49, seis juegos atrás de los líderes, Rangers de Texas. Los Angelinos no van a una Serie Mundial desde 2002, cuando la ganaron a los Gigantes en seis juegos…

**Los Mets ya revelaron su calendario de exhibición para los entrenamientos de 2024. Comenzarán el 24 de febrero, en Port St. Lucie, con los Cardenales de visita. Tienen programados 30 encuentros, 15 en la casa…

**Los Bravos, líderes en la División Este de la Liga Nacional, mantienen muy buen material en las menores, como el lanzador zurdo de la población de Estanislao, Colombia, Luis Felipe De Ávila, de 22 años de edad, quien ha tirado 11 innings de tres juegos sin recibir incogible alguno. Luis Felipe está ya en su quinto año por las menores, y la gente de Atlanta lo cuidan como un tesoro, por su fino control…

