An Impostor Pitched The First No-Hit Game – Un Impostor Lanzó El Primer Juego Sin Hit

“The difference between the Major Leagues and the minors is that the grass is greener, the sun is not as hot and the dirt is not as dirty”… Bobby Dues.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – YESTERDAY (Friday) was the 148th anniversary of one of the most memorable events in baseball history. On July 28, 1875, the first no-hitter in professional and Major League Baseball was pitched. Credit for the feat, was initially given to Joe Josephs, 21, of the Philadelphia team from the National Association. But two years later, it was discovered that Josephs did not exist. That was the name used by right-hander pitcher Joe Borden, because his father forbade him from being a professional baseball player. Borden made two thousand dollars for the season…

“Pawtucket (Triple-A Red Sox) is a much bigger city when you arrive than when you leave” … (JV)

**At Citi Field bars, the Mets are now serving “mocktails”; a non-alcoholic cocktail. The drink is prepared with non-alcoholic whiskey, non-alcoholic beer and soda… Cheers!… Alcoholics Anonymous celebrates, while Alcoholics protests…

**This afternoon will be the second day of the three days farewell tribute to Miguel Cabrera at the Little Havana stadium, home of the Marlins. Tomorrow will be the third of these events. Friday was the first. Goodbye Miguel!…

**Apparently in revenge against numerous bigleaguers who seem to disguised themselves as girls by coloring and fixing their hair in girly ways, some of the females playing in the 2023 Women Soccer World Cup, are sporting short and manly looking haircuts…

**While the Yankees’ offense appears to have been buried or in deep torpor, the return to the lineup of the slugger Aaron Judge, has become some kind of legend, that refuses to become reality for the team and the fans. However, the team announced that he would be in the lineup last night against Baltimore. Judge injured the big toe on his right foot on June 3rd, while making a remarkable play in right field in Los Angeles. Since then, the team has gone 18-23, and they are last in the East Division of the American League, with 54-48, eight games behind the leaders, precisely the Orioles…

**After Baltimore, the Yankees will travel to Tampa for three games and return to Yankee Stadium to meet with the Astros four times…

**Yankees are trying to get a left-handed starting pitcher and a reliever. They want them with the team before next Tuesday…

“I always preferred having to ride buses and being a manager at Triple A, than practicing law”… Tony LaRussa (who is an attorney).

(En Español)

Un Impostor Lanzó El Primer Juego Sin Hit

“La diferencia entre las Grandes Ligas y las menores, es que la grama es más verde, el sol no es tan caliente y el sucio no es tan sucio”… Bobby Dues.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – AYER viernes, se cumplieron 148 años de uno de los casos más memorables en la historia del beisbol. El 28 de julio de 1875, se tiró el primer juego sin hit en el beisbol profesional y en Grandes Ligas. Al comienzo se dio crédito por la hazaña a Joe Josephs, de 21 años, del equipo de Philadelphia, en la National Association. Pero dos años después, se descubrió que Josephs no existía. Ese era el nombre que usaba el derecho Joe Borden, porque su padre le prohibía ser pelotero profesional. Borden cobró por aquella temporada dos mil dólares…

“Pawtucket (Triple A de los Medias Rojas) es una ciudad mucho más grande cuando se llega que cuando se sale”… (JV)

**En los bares de Citi Field, los Mets sirven ahora “mocktail”. Eso es un cocktail sin alcohol. Lo preparan con whisky sin alcohol, cerveza sin alcohol y refresco gaseoso… ¡Salud!… Los Alcohólicos Anónimos celebran. Los Alcohólicos muy conocidos, protestan… **Esta tarde será el segundo homenaje de despedida a Miguel Cabrera en el estadio de la Pequeña Habana, casa de los Marlins. Mañana será el tercero de estos actos y el viernes fue el primero. ¡Hasta siempre, Miguel!…

**En venganza contra los numerosos bigleaguers disfrazados de muchachas con melenas teñidas, unas cuantas damitas, jugadoras en el Mundial de Fútbol Femenino, aparecen con apariencia de varones, según corte del cabello y anexas…

**Mientras la ofensiva de los Yankees parece haber sido enterrada, o en profundo letargo, el regreso a juego del slugger Aaron Judge, se ha convertido en una leyenda nunca realidad. Sin embargo, anunciaron que jugaría anoche en Baltimore. Judge se lesionó el dedo grande del pie derecho, el tres de junio, al realizar notable atrapada en Los Ángeles. Desde entonces, el equipo ha jugado para 18-23, son últimos en la División Este de la Americana, con 54-48, a ocho juegos de los líderes, precisamente los Orioles…

**Después de Baltimore, los Yankees irán a Tampa, para tres juegos y regresarán a Yankee Stadium, para verse con los Astros cuatro veces…

**Los Yankees tratan de conseguir un pitcher abridor y un relevista zurdos. Los quieren antes del martes…

“Siempre preferí tener que viajar en autobuses, siendo mánager en Triple A, que ejercer como abogado”… Tony LaRussa (quien es abogado).

