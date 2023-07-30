Shohei Ohtani’s Soap Opera Continues – Continúa La Novela De Shohei Ohtani

“Baseball is too much sport to be considered a business, and too much business to be considered a sport”… Phil Wrigley, former owner of the Cubs.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – NEVER before has the possible departure of a big leaguer from his team, occupied as much space in the media, as the story of Shohei Ohtani

The reasons:

1) The double skills, pitcher-hitter, of the 29-year-old big-leaguer.

2) The scandalous economic state of Major League Baseball, that will allow Ohtani, to sign his first contract as a free agent for the astronomical amount of 500 or 580 million dollars.

3) The indecision that Arturo Moreno, owner of the Angels, maintained until just a few days ago about whether or not he would sell the team, and whether or not he would trade Ohtani.

4) Interest for the Japanese player was clearly displayed by no less than 10 teams, Dodgers, Giants, Padres, Diamondbacks, Yankees, Mets, Rangers, Cubs, Red Sox and Braves.

The last news is that Mr. Moreno has decided against trading the Japanese, and instead, will try to get into the postseason with him, because he constantly dreams about winning a World Series, something that have not been enjoyed in Anaheim for 21 years, when in 2002 they won the championship in seven games against the San Francisco Giants.

Ohtani is getting $30 million for his services this year, and the aspirations of his CAA Sports agents, for $50 million or more a year for 10 years, do not seem unreasonable at all, even if is big news because no player has ever received such a contract.

Moreno brought Mike Trout to his roster in 2019, when Trout turned 28 years old, thinking he was some kind of insurance for a ticket to the October Classic. That is why he signed him for $428,166,667 for 12 seasons. But Trout, who nevertheless is an excellent big leaguer, gets injured often.

Based on those same dreams about the glories of October, Moreno acquired Shohei Ohtani five years ago, taking him out of his country. However, the Trout-Ohtani combination hasn’t really worked in California either.

Those close to Arturo Moreno usually comment that Mr. Moreno, a billionaire who made his fortune in advertising, is not as concerned about the money that should be earned in baseball, as he is about the honors of winning a World Series.

“I believe the opposite, that he would give half or more of his fortune, just to see his club play baseball in October,” Dienild Chapman, one of his lawyers, said publicly.

The question that Moreno has not answered is whether he will keep, or part ways with Shohei Ohtani, in case his team does not reach the World Series this year.

The truth is, Ohtani will continue to be big news whether he wins or doesn’t by pitching, or whether he hits or doesn’t a home run.

Continúa La Novela De Shohei Ohtani

“El beisbol es mucho deporte para ser considerado un negocio, y mucho negocio para ser considerado un deporte”… Phil Wrigley, quien fuera propietario de los Cachorros.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Nunca antes la posible salida de un bigleaguer de su equipo, ocupó tanto espacio en los medios como la historia de Shohei Ohtani.

Los motivos:

1) Las habilidades dobles, pitcher-bateador, del bigleaguer de 29 años.

2) El escandaloso estado económico de las Grandes Ligas, que permite suponer a Ohtani, firmando su primer contrato como agente libre por 500 o 580 millones de dólares.

3) La indecisión que mantuvo hasta hace días el propietario de los Angelinos, Arturo Moreno, acerca de si vendía o no el equipo, y de si cambiaba o no a Shohei.

4) El interés por el pelotero desplegado por no menos de 10 equipos, Dodgers, Gigantes, Padres, Diamondbacks, Yankees, Mets, Rangers, Cachorros, Medias Rojas y Bravos.

Lo último es, que Moreno no va salir de su japonés, sino que tratará con él de meterse en la postemporada, porque sueña con una Serie Mundial, lo que no disfrutan en Anaheim desde hace 21 años, cuando en el 2002, la ganaron en siete juegos a los Gigantes.

Ohtani cobra por sus servicios de este año $30 millones, por lo que esas aspiraciones de sus agentes CAA Sports, por $50 o más millones anuales, no parecen descabelladas, aún cuando sí noticiosas, porque ningún pelotero ha recibido tales honorarios.

Moreno llevó a Mike Trout a su roster en 2019, cuando había cumplido 28 años, pensando en que era una especie de seguro hacia el clásico de octubre. Por eso le paga desde entonces 428 millones 166 mil 667 dólares, por 12 temporadas. Pero Trout, quien sí es un excelente bigleaguer, suele lesionarse a menudo.

Por los mismos sueños acerca de las glorias de octubre, Moreno contrató a Shohei Ohtani hace cinco años, sacándolo de la pelota de su país. Pero la combinación Trout-Ohtani tampoco ha resultado en aquellos predios californianos.

Los allegados a Arturo Moreno suelen comentar que a él, millonario por la vía de la negocios publicitarios, no le inquieta tanto el dinero a ganarse en el beisbol, como los honores en la Serie Mundial.

“Yo creo que, al contrario, daría la mitad o más de su fortuna, por ver a su club jugando el beisbol de octubre”, dijo públicamente Dienild Chapman, uno de sus abogados.

La pregunta que no ha respondido Moreno es si continuará con Shohei Ohtani, en caso de que tampoco este año llegue a la Serie Mundial.

Lo cierto es que Ohtani seguirá siendo gran noticia porque gane o no lanzando, o porque saque o no sus jonrones.

