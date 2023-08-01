Questions I Don’t Answer – Preguntas Que No Contesto

“My friend is such a drunk, that even drinks the water from the flowers’ vase”… Fosforito.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – AS usual, today, Tuesday, and tomorrow, are Mail Days. Please, send me your full name and the town or city where you are writing from. Otherwise, I can’t answer you.

Remigio M. Serrano P, from Culiacán, asks: “Are there questions you do not answer?”

Dear friend Yiyo: I like to answer every question, but I received about 500 questions a week and you can see how much space I get. I won’t answer if the person who ask, fails to send the name, surname and the place where he or she is writing from; or when I have recently answered the same question; and when the answer would not be important; nor when the same person writes too often.

Luis Amadís, from New York, asks: “Who has been the best Latin American baseball player?”

Dear friend Lucho: Roberto Clemente.

Reynosa’s Rodrigo Gutiérrez asks: “With one out, runners on first and third, batter pops up to the outfield for the second out. But the runner on third base scores on a the sacrifice fly, and then the runner from first base is out trying to make it to second base, is the run valid?”

Dear friend Rody: The run is valid, because the double play was not forced.

José Salinas, from Judibana, asks: “Why didn’t Raúl Pérez Tovar nor Luis Raven make it to the Major Leagues?”

Dear friend Chaldo: The Major League teams of the organizations where they played, didn’t need them.

Oswaldo Di Giorgi, from Buenos Aires, opines: “As for Miguel Cabrera’s response to your opinion about the Hall of Fame, it is shameful that a player of that level is not respectful; specially when you explained quite well your point of view. What kind of journalist would you be if you write praising everyone constantly? Miguel is a phenomenon with the bat, but not a good base runner, nor is he a defender of the caliber of Mike Schmidt or Matt Carpenter. However, if nothing out of the ordinary happens, he will occupy a niche with the immortals in Cooperstown”.

Lourdes Serrano, from San Juan, Puerto Rico, asks: “When will the first female baseball player appear in the Major Leagues?”

Friend Yuyes: When the machismo prevalent in the business ends, because in High Schools and Universities championships, there have been, and there are girls with sufficient skills.

Tomás Paulini, from Fort Lauderdale, asks: “Is it true that there was a time when home runs were credited, if the ball bounced over the fence after hitting the ground on the outfield, and was Babe Ruth credited with several home runs of that kind?”

Dear friend Tom: That’s Right. It was that way until the 1930 season. Two of Ruth’s 714 home runs came under that Rule, after bouncing over the fence.

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

Preguntas que no respondo

“Ese amigo es tan borracho que se toma hasta el agua del florero”… Fosforito.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – COMO de costumbre, hoy martes y mañana, son Días del Correo. Por favor, mándame tu nombre completo y la población o ciudad desde donde escribes. En caso contrario, no puedo contestarte.

Remigio M. Serrano P, de Culiacán, pregunta:te“¿A cuáles preguntas no constesta usted?”

Amigo Yiyo: Deseo responder todas las preguntas, pero recibo unas 500 por semana y ya ves el espacio que tengo. No respondo si fallan en mandar nombre, apellido y sitio desde donde escriben; o cuando he contestado recientemente la misma pregunta; y cuando la respuesta no sería importante; ni cuando la misma persona escribe muy seguido.

Luis Amadís, de Nueva York, pregunta: “¿Quién ha sido el mejor pelotero latinoamericano?”

Amigo Lucho: Roberto Clemente.

Rodrigo Gutiérrez, de Reynosa, pregunta: “Con un out, corredores en primera y tercera, el bateador eleva al outfield, dos outs. Pero el de tercera anota en pisicorre, y después hacen out al de primera, quien había salido con el batazo, ¿es válida la carrera?”

Amigo Rody: Es válida, porque el double play no fue forzado.

José Salinas, de Judibana, pregunta: “¿Por qué no llegaron a las Grandes Ligas Raúl Pérez Tovar ni Luis Raven?”

Amigo Chaldo: Los equipos de Grandes Ligas de las organizaciones donde jugaban no los necesitaron.

Oswaldo Di Giorgi, de Buenos Aires, opina: “En cuanto a la respuesta de Miguel Cabrera a su opinión sobre el Hall de la Fama, es una pena que un jugador de ese nivel no sea respetuoso; y más cuando usted explicó bien su punto de vista. Sería un periodista del montón si escribiera halagando a todos. Miguel es un fenómeno como bateador, pero no campeón de velocidad, ni tampoco un defensor a lo Mike Schmidt o Matt Carpenter. No obstante, si nada fuera de lo normal sucede, llegará a ocupar un nicho de los inmortales en Cooperstown”.

Lourdes Serrano, de San Juan, Puerto Rico, pregunta: “¿Cuándo aparecerá la primera mujer jugadora en Grandes Ligas?”

Amiga Yuyes: Cuando se acabe el machismo en ese negocio, porque en los campeonatos de High Schools y Universidades, ha habido y hay muchachas con habilidades suficientes.

Tomás Paulini, de Fort Lauderdale, pregunta: “¿Es verdad que hubo una época cuando acreditaban jonrón, si la pelota del batazo salía después de rebotar en el outfield, y que Babe Ruth se acreditó varios cuadrangulares así?”

Amigo Tom: Cierto. Así se jugó hasta la temporada de 1930. Dos de los 714 jonrones de Ruth salieron bajo esa Regla, después del bote.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

