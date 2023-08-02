The Invalid Clause Of Max Scherzer – La Cláusula Inválida De Max Scherzer

“Nobody goes to Yankee Stadium anymore, because it’s always sold out”… Yogi Berra.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – LIKE every Wednesday, today is Mail Day. Please, send your full name and the town or city where you are writing from. Otherwise, I can’t answer you. Very thankful.

Artemio González, from Mexico City, asks: “How is it possible that Max Scherzer was traded, if as I understand, he had a ‘no trade’ clause in his contract with the Mets?”

Dear friend Chemo: That’s true. But the clause was placed by the 39 years old Scherzer himself, and in that case, he could withdrew it to facilitate a negotiation. That’s how he ended up with the Rangers, where he’s quite happy, because he wanted to pitch for a team with a chance to make the postseason.

Scherzer earns $43.3 million this year and is signed for the same amount until next year. The Mets received 21-year-old Luis Ángel Acuña for him.

Johnny Rodríguez H. from Armenia, Colombia, asks: “At what age and when did Joe “Shoeless” Jackson die; And do you know if Jackson, after he was expelled from baseball, played in another league, not associated with the MLB?

Dear friend John: Jackson died on December 5, 1951, at age 64, of a heart attack. He was the first of the eight kicked out of baseball in October 1919, to die. He didn’t play, at least professionally, anywhere.

Ursula Brewswick, from Raleigh, South Carolina, asks: “How many players have been inducted into the Cooperstown Hall of Fame?”

Dear friend Chula: There are 342, including the two of this year.

Francisco M. Chinchilla, from San José, Costa Rica, asks: “Did Reggie Jackson always wear the number 44 on his uniform?”

Dear friend Pancho: No. He wore number 31 when, in 1967, he reached the Major Leagues with the Kansas City Athletics. The following year that team moved to Oakland, and he changed to 9, which he wore until he became a Yankee in 1976, the year he started using number 44.

Juan M. Ricardi, from The Bronx, asks: “How could anyone explain the disaster that’s happening with baseball in New York this year. Everyone who dreams of a Yankees-Mets World Series, will we have to see other participants?

Dear friend and namesake: Nothing new. Nothing special. Many extraordinary rosters have been beaten through history, due to injuries, slumps or just bad luck. Baseball is a sport, and until the end of each game, it is unknown who will win and, therefore, who will lose.

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

(En Español)

La Cláusula Inválida De Max Scherzer

“Ya nadie va a Yankee Stadium, porque eso se lo pasa lleno”… Yogi Berra.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – COMO todos los miércoles, hoy es Día del Correo. Por favor, manda nombre completo y la población o la ciudad desde donde escribes. En caso contrario, no puedo contestarte. Muy agradecido.

Artemio González, de Ciudad de México, pregunta: “¿Cómo es posible que Max Scherzer haya sido cambiado, si entiendo tenía una cláusula de ‘no trade’ en su contrato con los Mets?”

Amigo Chemo: Eso es cierto. Pero la cláusula fue impuesta por el mismo Scherzer, de 39 años, y en ese caso, él podía retirarla para facilitar una negociación. Así fue como lo enviaron a los Rangers, con quienes está feliz, porque deseaba lanzar para un equipo con posibilidades de llegar a la postemporada.

Scherzer cobra este año, 43 millones 300 mil dólares y está firmado por la misma cantidad hasta el año que viene. Los Mets recibieron por él a Luis Ángel Acuña, de 21 años.

Johnny Rodríguez H. de Armenia, Colombia, pregunta: “¿A qué edad y de que murió Joe “Shoeless” Jackson; y sabe usted si Jackson, después que fue expulsado del beisbol, jugó en otra Liga, no dependiente de la MLB?”

Amigo John: Jackson murió el 5 de diciembre de 1951, a los 64 años, de un infarto. Fue el primero en morir de los ocho expulsados del beisbol por lo de octubre de 1919. No jugó, al menos profesionalmente, en ninguna parte.

Ursula Brewswick, de Raleigh, Carolina del Sur, pregunta: “¿Cuántos han sido elevados al Hall de la Fama de Cooperstown?”

Amiga Chula: Incluso los de este año, van 342.

Francisco M. Chinchilla, de San José, Costa Rica, pregunta: “¿Reggie Jackson llevó desde sus comienzos el número 44 en el uniforme?”

Amigo Pancho: No. Él era el número 31, cuando en 1967, llegó a Grandes Ligas con los Atléticos de Kansas City. Al año siguiente ese equipo se mudó a Oakland, y él cambió para el 9, que llevó hasta ser convertido en Yankee en 1976, año de su inicio con el 44.

Juan M. Ricardi, de El Bronx, pregunta: “¿Cómo explicarse el desastre ocurrido con el beisbol en Nueva York este año. De soñar con la Serie Mundial Yankees-Mets, tendremos que ver otros participantes?”

Amigo y tocayo: Nada nuevo. Nada de particular. Muchos rosters extraordinarios han sido vencidos en la historia, por lesiones, slumps o mala suerte. El beisbol es un deporte, y hasta el final de cada juego, se ignora quién ganará y, por eso mismo, quién caerá derrotado.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

