Itchy-Asses Are Quite Scandalous – Culopicosos Están Muy Escandalosos

The itchy-asses are more agitated than ever. They are just a few, but extremely scandalous… (JV)

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – TWO QUESTIONS THIS WEEK: Luis Arráez, a Yaracuyan native, won the American League batting title last year with a .316 average. He edged out Aaron Judge, .311. Luis is the fifth player of the Twins to achieve those honors. Who were the other four?

The second question: Who was the oldest big leaguer to hit his first home run?

THE ANSWERS:

First question: Tony Oliva, Rod Carew, Joe Mauer and Kirby Puckett. Likewise, Arráez is the sixth Venezuelan to win a batting title in the Majors, after Andrés Galarraga, Magglio Ordóñez, Carlos González, Miguel Cabrera and José Altuve.

Second question: The pitcher from Dominican Republic Bartolo Colón, with the Mets, hit the first home run of his Major League career, on May 7, 2016, off a pitch by James Shields. Bartolo was 42 years and 349 days old.

Stupid Venezuelanism, instead of doing any good for the namesake of Venezuela, it does more harm to the country. The extent of that stupidity is easily grasped by the way some try to write, only to end up writing none sense stupidities and illegible scribbles.

By the way, talking about stupid Venezuelanism, Franklin Virgüez wanted to interview me on Monday through Instagram. But, once again, modern technology failed constantly and the interview couldn’t be done.

Franklin wanted to ask me, of course, about Omar Vizquel and Miguel Cabrera; if I love them or not, if I think they have been good big leaguers or not, about my voting for the Hall of Fame, if I’m in my right mind or not, if I hate Venezuelans or not, if I’m already so old that my brain no longer works.

In other words, about the things the small group of scandalized bitchy itchy-asses are preaching. Same ones who’s anuses, lately are itching more than ever.

Franklin said he’ll try to interview me next week, if the vagaries of modern technology allow it.

I will answer that, Vizquel, a fine gentleman, and I, have maintained a very good relation for more than 25 years. That I have only spoken with Miguel twice, at the beginning of his career with the Marlins.

I will tell him that the two of them are good big leaguers. And Cabrera so much, that he is one of only three (Hank Aaron and Willie Mays the other two) with a lifetime batting average of .300, 500 home runs and three thousand hits. Also, winner of a Triple Crown.

I will also say that inside my head, I’m better than ever; that I don’t hate anyone, and the way I have voted for the Hall of Fame, is well known; and that my name Juan, is for Juan Bimba, and Vené for Venezuela, let’s see which itchy-ass has such a Creole name.

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION – You can read the recent file of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet, by clicking on: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbaseball5@aol.com

@juanvene5

(En Español)

Los Culopicosos Están Muy Escandalosos

Los culopicosos están más alebrestados que nunca. Son pocos, pero en extremo escandalosos… (JV)

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – DOS PREGUNTAS ESTA SEMANA: El yaracuyano, Luis Arráez obtuvo el título de bateo de la Liga Americana el año pasado, con promedio de .316. Superó a Aaron Judge, .311. Luis ha sido el quinto de los Twins en alcanzar esos honores. ¿Quiénes han sido los otros cuatro?

La segunda pregunta: ¿Quién ha sido el bigleaguer de mayor edad cuando disparó su primer jonrón?

LAS RESPUESTAS:

Primera pregunta: Tony Oliva, Rod Carew, Joe Mauer y Kirby Puckett. Asimismo, es Arráez el sexto venezolano que ha sido campeón de bateo en las Mayores, tras Andrés Galarraga, Magglio Ordóñez, Carlos González, Miguel Cabrera y José Altuve.

Segunda Pregunta: El quisqueyano Bartolo Colón, con los Mets, sacó el primer batazo de su carrera, el 7 de mayo de 2016, frente a lanzamiento de James Shields. Bartolo contaba con 42 años y 349 días de edad.

La venezolanidad estúpida, en vez de hacerle bien a Venezuela, le causa problemas. La medida de esa estupidez se capta fácilmente, por la forma como tratan de escribir, para terminar armando solo garabatos ilegibles.

Por cierto, acerca de la venezolanidad estúpida, quiso entrevistarme el lunes por el Instagram, Franklin Virgüez. Pero la tecnología moderna falló de todas todas y no se pudo.

Quería preguntarme Franklin, desde luego, por Omar Vizquel y Miguel Cabrera, si los quiero o no, si me parece que han sido buenos bigleaguers o no, lo de los votos para el Hall de la Fama, si estoy en mis cabales o no, si odio a los venezolanos o no, si ya estoy tan viejo que mi cerebro no trabaja.

O sea, acerca de lo que pregona el pequeño grupito de escandalizados culopicosos, a quienes últimamente les está picando más que nunca.

Dijo Franklin que me hará la entrevista la semana próxima, si los caprichos de la tecnología moderna lo permiten.

Entonces le responderé que con Vizquel, fino caballero, he mantenido muy buenas relaciones durante más de 25 años. Con Miguel hablé sólo dos veces, cuando comenzó su carrera con los Marlins.

Son dos buenos bigleaguers. Cabrera tanto, que es uno de tres (Hank Aaron y Willie Mays) con promedio al bate de 300, 500 jonrones y tres mil hits. Además, ganador de una Triple Corona.

De la cabeza estoy mejor que nunca; no odio a nadie, lo de los votos ya es bien sabido y soy Juan por Juan Bimba y Vené por Venezuela, a ver cuál culopicoso lleva nombre tan criollo.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN – Puedes leer el archivo reciente de Juan Vené en la Pelota en la Internet, entrando por: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5