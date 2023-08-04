An Alcoholic Throws A Perfect Game – Alcohólico Lanza Juego Perfecto

“The politicians’ favorite big leaguer is Rickey Henderson, because he is the one with the most robberies”… Joseph McKadew.

Coral Gables, Fla. (VIP-WIRE) – IN Las Vegas and other betting places, they are already putting up $100 to collect $60 on the Braves to win the rest of the way, including the World Series. I got this information from my friend Jimmy Shapiro at BetOnline…

**And until yesterday, Dodgers, Astros, Rays and Rangers were still favorites, behind Atlanta…

**By the way, Houston is celebrating the return of Justin Verlander, who pitched with the Astros from 2017-2022. To get him back, the Astros gave outfielders Drew Gilbert and Ryan Clifford to the Mets…

**Omar Vizquel, with 12 thousand 13, and Barry Bonds, with 12 thousand 606, are the only two big leaguers with 12 thousand or more at bats without three thousand hits (two thousand 877 and two thousand 935). Of course, Bonds hit 762 home runs and Vizquel 80. Just some information, and I warn you all, that this has nothing to do with the votes for the Hall of Fame, in case any itchy-ass gets excitedly itchy…

**The Dominican pitcher from San Pedro de Macorís Domingo Germán, allowed 10 runs in a game on June 22, but in his next appearance, he threw a perfect game against the Athletics. Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said the day before yesterday, that Germán has been battling alcoholism throughout his career, now in his sixth season. And Cashman removed him from the roster so Germán can undergo treatment, announcing that he will not pitch, at least, for the rest of the current season …

“Love is like God…: It’s everywhere and everywhere and it’s felt, but one cannot see it. What will God and love be like?”… Yoshito Mowhisky.

**Cuban umpire, Ángel Hernández, reappeared after months absent while recovering from an injury. And on his first game back, he already showed how inefficient he is. Mackenzie Gore (National), was pitching to Tyrone Taylor of the Brewers in the second inning, with a one and one count. Everybody knows, except Ángel Hernández, how different it is to pitch with the count two and one, instead of one and two. A fastball perfectly thrown over home plate, was called a ball, and on the next pitch, Tylor homered. In the end, Washington won the game, but the erratic imprint of the evil one, remained for history…

**And we all, in the baseball world, ask ourselves, for how long so much lack of quality in such delicate and important job, will be allowed?…

“No. The balls in Japanese baseball are not oblique, they are also round”… Yoshito Mowhisky.

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

(En Español)

Alcohólico Lanza Juego Perfecto

“El bigleaguer favorito de los politiqueros es Rickey Henderson, porque es el que tiene más robos”… Joseph McKadew.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – EN Las Vegas y otros recovecos de apostadores, ya están exponiendo 100 dólares para cobrar $60, a que los Bravos ganan hasta la Serie Mundial. Me lo informa mi amigo Jimmy Shapiro, de BetOnline…

**Y ayer seguían de favoritos tras los de Atlanta, Dodgers, Astros, Rays y Rangers…

**Por cierto, en Houston están de fiesta por el regreso de Justin Verlander, quien lanzó con los Astros entre 2017 y 2022. Para obtenerlo de regreso, dieron a los Mets a los outfielders, Drew Gilbert y Ryan Clifford…

**Omar Vizquel, con 12 mil 13, y Barry Bonds, con 12 mil 606, son los dos únicos bigleaguers con 12 mil y más turnos sin 3 mil hits (dos mil 877 y dos mil 935). Por supuesto, Bonds sacó 762 jonrones y Vizquel 80. Solo una información, y advierto que eso nada tiene que ver con los votos para el Hall de la Fama, por si a algún culopicoso le ha picado…

**El lanzador dominicano de San Pedro de Macorís Domingo Germán, permitió 10 carreras en el juego del 22 de junio, pero en la siguiente aparición tiró juego perfecto frente a los Atléticos. El gerente-general de los Yankees, Brian Cashman dijo anteayer que Germán ha estado luchando contra el alcoholismo durante toda su carrera, ya de seis temporadas. Y lo sacó del roster para que se someta a tratamiento, anunciando que no lanzará, por lo menos, en el resto de la actual campaña…

“El amor es como Dios…: Está en toda parte y lugar y se siente, pero uno no puede verlo. ¿Cómo serán Dios y el amor?”… Yoshito Mowhisky.

**Reapareció el umpire cubano, Ángel Hernández, después de meses ausente por una lesión. Y en su primer juego ya demostró cuán ineficiente es. Lanzaba Mackenzie Gore (National), frente a Tyrone Tylor de los Cerveceros, en el segundo inning, en cuenta de una y uno. Todos sabemos, excepto Ángel Hernández, lo diferente que es lanzar en dos y uno, en vez de una y dos. Una recta sobre el home, perfecta, fue cantada bola, y al siguiente lanzamiento, Tylor conectó jonrón. Finalmente, ganaron los de Washington, pero la huella errática del maligno, quedó para la historia…

**Y todos nos preguntamos en el beisbol, ¿hasta cuándo permitirán tanta falta de calidad en un trabajo tan delicado e importante?…

“No. Las pelotas en el beisbol japonés no son oblicuas, también son redondas”… Yoshito Mowhisky.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

