The Voting For Venezuela’s HOF – La Votación Para El HOF De Venezuela

“The streets are so full of thieves, that yesterday I saw a gentleman wearing a baseball cap with a sign that read: ‘I don’t have any spare change, dollar bills, or credit cards‘… Dick Secades.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – THERE ARE 35 candidates on the 2023 ballot for the Venezuelan Baseball Hall of Fame. I voted for Alex Cabrera, Luis Raven, Magglio Ordóñez, Miguel Cairo, Omar Daal and Richard Hidalgo…

**When will we be able to elect the Cuban umpire Armando Rodríguez? I ask, right?…

**The Twins, who are fighting for a postseason spot, moved up left-handed pitcher Dallas Keuchel, who in Triple-A had a 1.12 ERA. The man was one of the 2017 World Series winners, with the Astros…

**Be careful, do not confuse them. Manuel Rodríguez, 26, is a Mexican pitcher, a native of Mérida, Yucatán, Mexico, in the minors with the Rays. But, Emmanuel Rodríguez, of the Twins, is a 20-year-old Dominican outfielder from Santiago. Both very good prospects…

**Speaking of prospects, you can add pitcher Luis Perales, 20, with a 96-mile fastball and on his way to the Majors with the Red Sox. He is a native of Guacara…

-o-o-o-

“Divorces have done much more for peace than the United Nations”… Joey Adams.

**The Yankees revealed yesterday, that Domingo Germán was actually suspended, because under the influence of alcohol, he started an argument in the clubhouse, and wanted to attack manager Aaron Boone and some players. Pretty sad, because he is a quality pitcher, with a perfect game in his record and a salary of two million 600 thousand dollars for the season…

**The Dodgers are celebrating the arrival of 35-year-old right-handed reliever Joe Kelly, 12 of them in the majors with the Red Sox, Dodgers, Cardinals and White Sox. He’s 53-37, 3.97, and of 440 games, he’s only started 81…

**Serious conflict in Oakland. The fans who go to the stadium are opposed to the A’s moving to Las Vegas, but they are too few for the team to make money. Owner John Fisher continues with his plans to move, and on top of all that, when they go to Los Angeles, to play the Dodgers, the stadium organist Dieter Ruehle, plays the Elvis Presley song, ¡Viva Las Vegas!…

**The Oakland A’s have been hosted by Philadelphia, Kansas City and Oakland. So Las Vegas will be the fourth home of that club…

-o-o-o-

“A person who still has his tonsils and his appendix, I’m pretty sure is a doctor”… Joey Adams.

Thanks to life that he has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION – You may read the recent archive of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet, entering through: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

@juanvene5

jbaseball5@aol.com

(En Español)

Votación Para El HOF De Venezuela

“Cómo estarán los ladrones callejeros, que ayer vi a un caballero con este letrero en el frente de su gorra: ‘No traigo cambio, ni billetes, ni tarjetas de crédito”… Dick Secades.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – HAY 35 candidatos en la planilla de votación 2023, para el Salón de la Fama del Beisbol Venezolano. Voté por Alex Cabrera, Luis Raven, Magglio Ordóñez, Miguel Cairo, Omar Daal y Richard Hidalgo…

**¿Cuándo podremos elegir al umpire cubano Armando Rodríguez?. Pregunto yo, ¿no?…

**Los Twins, quienes luchan por un sitio en la postemporada, subieron al lanzador zurdo, Dallas Keuchel, quien en Triple A tenía efectividad de 1.12. El hombre fue de los ganadores de la Serie Mundial 2017, con los Astros…

**Ojo, no confundirlos. Manuel Rodríguez, de 26 años, es lanzador mexicano, nativo de Mérida, Yucatán, México, en las menores con los Rays. Ahora, Emmanuel Rodríguez, de los Twins, es outfielder dominicano, de Santiago, de 20 años. Ambos muy buenos prospectos…

**Hablando de prospectos, pueden añadir al pitcher Luis Perales, de 20 años, con la recta en las 96 millas y en vía a las Mayores con los Medias Rojas. Es nativo de Guacara…

-o-o-o-

“Los divorcios han logrado mucho más en pro de la paz, que las Naciones Unidas”… Joey Adams.

-o-o-o-

**Los Yankees revelaron ayer, en nueva información, que Domingo Germán en realidad fue suspendido, porque borracho, armó un escándalo en el clubhouse, y quiso agredir al mánager Aaron Boone y a unos peloteros. Lástima, porque es un pitcher de calidad, con juego perfecto en su historia y honorarios de dos millones 600 mil dólares…

**Los Dodgers celebran la llegada del relevista derecho Joe Kelly, de 35 años de edad, 12 de ellos en Grandes Ligas con Medias Rojas, Dodgers, Cardenales y Medias Blancas. Tiene récord de 53-37, 3.97, y de 440 juegos, solo ha abierto 81…

**El conflicto en Oakland es grave. Los fanáticos que van al estadio, se oponen a que los Atléticos se muden a Las Vegas, pero son muy pocos para pagar al equipo. El propietario John Fisher, sigue con sus planes de mudanza, mientras que, cuando van a jugar en Los Ángeles, el organista de los Dodgers Dieter Ruehle, les toca la canción de Elvis Presley, ¡Viva Las Vegas!…

**Los Atléticos han tenido como sedes, Philadelphia, Kansas City y Oakland. Así que Las Vegas será la cuarta casa de ese club…

-o-o-o-

“Una persona que aún tenga sus amígdalas y su apéndice, seguro que es médico”… Joey Adams.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN – Puedes acceder el archivo reciente de Juan Vené en la Pelota en la Internet, entrando por: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

@juanvene5

jbeisbol5@aol.com