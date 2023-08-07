Letters From The Beyond: From Grover Cleveland Alexander To Domingo Germán – Cartas Desde El Mas Allá: De Grover Cleveland Alexander Para Domingo Germán

Astray Domingo: THEY gave you that name, Domingo (Sunday in English), so that you could enjoy your weekends in a healthy way, and not that you would just attack everyone you see when you get drunk, which is almost every day.

I called your attention to my name, because I was named Grover Cleveland, due to the fact that my father was an admirer of President Grover Cleveland, who occupied the White House between 1885 and 1889 and again, from 1893 to 1897.

But they knew me more for being an alcoholic big leaguer than for my two names. However, it never occurred to me, as it does to you now, to attack my teammates, and even less the manager, like you did with Aaron Boone, whom I know, because in this More Here that you call The Beyond, everyone knows everything, that really care for his players, and for that they adore him.

It is true that I got drunk almost daily. But instead of fighting anyone, I would just was hug them all and then I would lie down to sleep in the clubhouse, until I get called, if I was going to pitch.

That’s how I did my 20-year career, until 1930 and I was elevated to the Hall of Fame in 1938, with 212 votes out of 262 voters that year. Well, I won 373 games, lost 208, and posted a 2.56 ERA.

Now, it seems like you’re more adept to being a boxer than a Major League pitcher, even though you pitched a perfect game, as you actually did, as you caused such a disturbance in the clubhouse, and a mess because you get all filled up to the top of your head with Dominican rum.

What a waste of baseball skills! You turned 31 years old on Friday, so you should know very well how delicate the responsibilities of a big leaguer are.

You’ve been in the Majors for six years now, and all of them with the Yankees. Most of us ballplayers would considered someone who played with that team, a lucky person. It seems you don’t. You actually seem bothered for wearing the stripes uniform.

You should be happy that you’ve always been a Yankee and have a positive record, 31-28, 4.41 and 543 strikeouts in 522 innings pitched. You’re supposed to have another nine to 10 years of good pitching in your arm. In other words, to enjoy life, but with that quarrelsome attitude of yours, all you do is having a real bad time and it will only gets worse if you don’t change.

You are now suspended by your own team. What a disgrace! And in the Bronx they can’t stand you. It is strange, very strange, that one is considered a nuisance in his own clubhouse, even when that person has pitched a perfect game. But the alcoholic reactions, of those who don’t know how to drink liquor, can provoke or do anything, even the incredible, even the unheard of.

Of course, I wish you the best of luck, you need it, because you are worth a lot, but you don’t even know it. What a shame!…

Hugs Grover.

(En Español)

Cartas desde el Más Allá

De Grover Cleveland Alexander Para Domingo Germán

Descarriado Domingo: TE pusieron ese nombre, Domingo, para que disfrutaras sanamente del fin de semana, no para que agredieras a todo el que ves cuando te emborrachas, que es casi todos los días.

Te hago notar lo del nombre, porque me pusieron por nombre Grover Cleveland, debido a que mi padre era admirador del Presidente Grover Cleveland, quien ocupó la Casa Blanca ente 1885 y 1889 y otra vez, de 1893 a 1897.

Pero me conocieron más por ser un bigleaguer alcohólico, que por mis dos nombres. Sin embargo, nunca se me ocurrió, como a ti ahora, agredir a mis compañeros de equipo, y menos aún al manager, como tú con Aaron Boone, de quien conozco, porque en este Más Acá que ustedes llaman Más Allá se sabe todo, que es entregado a sus peloteros, y por eso lo adoran.

Cierto que me emborrachaba casi a diario. Pero en vez de pelearme con alguien, lo que hacía era abrazarlos a todos y después me acostaba en el clubhouse hasta que me llamaban si iba a lanzar.

Así hice mi carrera de 20 años, hasta 1930 y me elevaron al Hall de la Fama en 1938, con 212 votos de 262 electores que hubo ese año. Bueno, gané 373 juegos, perdí 208 y dejé efectividad de 2,56.

Ahora tú, que tienes más aficiones de boxeador que de lanzador de Grandes Ligas, igual tiras un juego perfecto, como en realidad lo lograste, que armas un zafarrancho en el clubhouse, porque llegas hasta la coronilla de ron dominicano.

¡Qué desperdicio de habilidades para el beisbol! El viernes cumpliste tus 31 años de edad, por lo que muy bien deberías saber cuán delicadas son las responsabilidades de un bigleaguer.

Ya llevas seis años en las Mayores, y todos con los Yankees. La mayoría de los peloteros consideramos afortunado a quien juega con ese equipo. Parece que tú no. Más bien pareces obstinado por llevar el uniforme a rayas.

Deberías estar feliz por haber sido siempre un Yankee y tener récord positivo, 31-28, 4.41 y 543 strikeouts en 522 innings lanzados. Se supone que debes tener unos nueve o 10 años más de lanzamientos buenos en tu brazo. O sea, para disfrutar la vida, pero en ese plan de pendenciero, la estás pasando muy mal e irás peor, si no cambias.

Ahora estás suspendido por tu propio equipo. ¡Qué desgracia! Y en el Bronx no te soportan. Es extraño, muy extraño, que uno sea considerado estorbo en su mismo clubhouse, aún cuando haya tirado un juego perfecto. Pero las reacciones alcohólicas de quienes no saben tomar licor, lo pueden todo, incluso lo increíble, lo inaudito.

Por supuesto, te deseo la mejor de las suertes, la necesitas, porque vales mucho, pero no te has enterado. ¡Una lástima!…

Abrazos, Grover.

