“An ‘acquaintance’ is someone you trust enough to borrow money from, but not enough to lend it to”… Joey Adams.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – AS always, today Tuesday and tomorrow are Mail Days. Please, send me your full name and the town or city where you are writing from. Otherwise, I can’t answer you.

Leonardo Rivera, from Mexico City, asks: “Why did a Cuban narrator, who I listened to for years, call second base ‘the adulteress’?”

Dear friend Leo: Because first, third and home are taken care of by one man, but second base is shared by two men.

Manuel S. García T. from Santa Cruz de Aragua, asks: “Regarding his answer about the first woman to play in the Major Leagues, when will we see homosexual players in the Majors?”

Dear friend Mano: I have met and spoken with more than 30 homosexual big leaguers. Kind and beautiful people. Of them, two came out of the closet, Glenn Burke and Billy Bean. The umpire Dave Palone also opened up to the world. Of course, in baseball, as in all of humanity, 10 out of 100 people, men and women, are homosexual. The same is true in the animal kingdom.

Manuel Moreno, from Naiguatá, asks: “Which big leaguers didn’t play in the minors?”

Dear Friend Mano II: There have been several dozen. Among the most notable are Sandy Koufax and Dave Winfield.

Gwenael Bauza, from Guaracarumbo, comments: “I think it is necessary to emphasize that the Cooperstown Hall of Fame is not to house the memory of good baseball players, but the memories of those who have been amazingly special players, out of this world.

Some Venezuelans believe that you are the “Venezuelan Ambassador” to the Major League Baseball Writers Association, so you should be advocating on behalf of your compatriots. One of the reasons for the itchy anuses around”.

Jefferson E. Roman G. of Getineau Quebec City, Canada, asks: “Each double steal runner is credited with one, which Rule explains this?”

Dear friend Jeff: That’s right, a steal from each author. Rule 10:08 explains it extensively.

Rómulo F. Oroño M. from Madrid, asks: “How many Major League umpires played at that level?”

Dear friend Romo: Most of them.

Luis Capote, from Cata La Mar, asks: “Was there another journalist dedicated to baseball with a career as long as yours, and what has been the most curious thing that has happened to you in your career?”

Dear friend Lucho: In the United States there was one, Dick Young, who worked for the New York Post first, and for the New York Daly News later. The most curious, interesting and tragic thing has been, having to abandon baseball for few days, to cover the painful tragedy of September 11, 2001.

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

jbaseball5@aol.com

@juanvene5

(En Español)

Llaman “Adúltera” A La Segunda Base

“Un ‘conocido’ es a quien le tienes suficiente confianza para pedirle dinero prestado, pero no tanta como para prestárselo”… Joey Adams.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – COMO siempre, hoy martes y mañana, son Días del Correo. Por favor, mándame tu nombre completo y la población o ciudad desde donde escribes. En caso contrario, no puedo contestarte.

Leonardo Rivera, de Ciudad de México, pregunta: “¿Por qué un narrador cubano, que oí durante años, llamaba adúltera a la segunda base?”

Amigo Leo: Porque primera, tercera y home son cuidadas por un hombre, pero a la segunda la pisan dos.

Manuel S. García T. de Santa Cruz de Aragua, pregunta: “Acerca de su respuesta sobre la primera mujer que jugará en Grandes Ligas, ¿cuándo veremos jugadores homosexuales, en ese beisbol?”

Amigo Mano: He conocido y tratado a más de 30 bigleaguers homosexuales. Amables y preciosas personas. De ellos, dos salieron del closet, Glenn Burke y Billy Bean. Igualmente se abrió al mundo el umpire Dave Palone. Desde luego, en el beisbol, como en toda la humanidad, 10 de cada 100 personas, hombres y mujeres, son homosexuales. Lo mismo ocurre en el reino animal.

Manuel Moreno, de Naiguatá, pregunta: “¿Cuáles bigleaguers no jugaron en la menores?”

Amigo Mano II: Han sido varias docenas. Entre los más notables, aparecen Sandy Koufax y Dave Winfield.

Gwenael Bauza, de Guaracarumbo, comenta: “Creo necesario recalcar que el Hall de la Fama de Cooperstown, no es para albergar la memoria de buenos peloteros, sino a quienes han sido muy especiales, fuera de serie.

Algunos venezolanos creen que usted es el Embajador de Venezuela ante la Major League Baseball Writers Association, por lo que debe abogar en favor de los compatriotas. Por eso, los culopicosos”.

Jefferson E. Román G. de Getineau Quebec City, Canadá, pregunta: “¿A cada corredor del doble robo se le acredita uno, cuál Regla explica esto?”

Amigo Jeff: Así es, un robo a cada autor. La Regla 10:08 lo explica ampliamente.

Rómulo F. Oroño M. de Madrid, pregunta: “¿Cuántos umpires de Grandes Ligas jugaron en ese nivel?”

Amigo Romo: La mayoría.

Luis Capote, de Cata La Mar, pregunta: “¿Hubo otro periodista dedicado al beisbol de trayectoria tan prolongada como la suya, y qué ha sido lo más curioso ocurrido en su trabajo?”

Amigo Lucho: En Estados Unidos hubo uno, Dick Young, del New York Post primero, y del New York Daly News después. Lo más curioso, interesante y trágico ha sido, tener que abandonar el beisbol por días, para dedicarme a cubrir la dolorosa tragedia del 11 de septiembre de 2001.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5