Bad Commentators of Baseball in Spanish – Mala La Narración Del Beisbol En Español

“The main reason to get married is that at last, we all finally get to know each other”… Joey Adams.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – LIKE every Wednesday, today is Mail Day. Please, send your full name and the town or city where you write from. Otherwise, I can’t answer you. Very thankful.

Ricky Pinto, from San Diego, Carabobo, Venezuela, asks: “Why does the numbering of baseball positions, from second base (4), skip to third (5) instead going to shortstop, which is number six?”

Dear friend Kiky: First, please note that one base follows the other, followed by second base and then third. Let me inform you that the shortstop position did not exist, it was invented in 1846 by the doctor Daniel (Lucius) Adams, who was one of four outfielders for the New York Knickerbockers. He himself, was the first to play there. What he did was, removed an outfielder and added an infielder.

Luis Rojas, from Carora, asks: “Is it true that Babe Ruth copied, imitated, the way “Shoeless” Joe Jackson hit?”

Dear friend Lucho: If that was true, surely Jackson would have hit more than 714 home runs.

Jacinto Ruiz, from Caracas, asks: “Does it bothers you not being in the Cooperstown Hall of Fame when you actually deserve to be there?”

Dear friend Chin: No. Such honor have not been, nor it is, my mission.

Gilberto Méndez, from Maracay, asks: “What do you think of the permanent noisy environment, and the annoying salutes, of today’s Spanish-language baseball commentators and narrators?”

Dear friend Gil: They are unbearable. Here in the United States, those of Bally Sports Sun, like those who stammer on ESPN and FOX, have such poor Spanish that they commonly abuse unnecessary phrases, such as “somehow” and “in one way or another.” They also use “as” left and right, when it is completely irrelevant. It is abusive, that they even speak for the public.

And they go off on annoying rants, without pauses, without modulation, without proper pronunciation, without having seen, even remotely, a course on how to speak in public. They are totally illiterate about what they are trying to do… They transmit as if no one is watching the game, just as if they were doing it over the radio. And yes, they abuse greetings and congratulatory statements. The worst are the failed players, now in those functions.

Jesús Jones, from Maracay, asks: “Could Welby (Buddy) Bailey, be a candidate for the Venezuelan Baseball Hall of Fame, due to his career with the Tigres de Aragua as a manager?”

Dear friend Chucho: Anyone can be a candidate.

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION – You can read the recent file of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet, by clicking on: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbaseball5@aol.com

@juanvene5

(En Español

Mala La Narración Del Beisbol En Español

“El principal motivo para casarnos es que así, por fin, nos conocemos unos a los otros”… Joey Adams.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – COMO todos los miércoles, hoy es Día del Correo. Por favor, manda nombre completo y la población o la ciudad desde donde escribes. En caso contrario, no puedo contestarte. Muy agradecido.

Ricky Pinto, de San Diego, Carabobo, Venezuela, pegunta: “¿Por qué en la numeración de las posiciones del beisbol, de segunda (4), se salta a tercera (5) y no al shortstop, que viene a ser el seis?”

Amigo Kiky: Primeramente, fíjate que una base sigue a la otra, la segunda y después la tercera. Y te informo que la posición de shortstop no existía, la inventó en 1846, el médico Daniel (Lucius) Adams, quien era uno de cuatro outfielders de los Knickerbockers, de Nueva York. Él mismo fue el primero que jugó ahí. Lo que hizo fue eliminar un outfielder y agregar un infielder.

Luis Rojas, de Carora, pregunta: “¿Es cierto que Babe Ruth copió, imitó, la forma de batear de “Shoeless” Joe Jackson?”

Amigo Lucho: De ser verdad, Jackson hubiera sacado más de 714 jonrones.

Jacinto Ruiz, de Caracas, pregunta: “¿No se inquieta por merecer y no estar en el Hall de la Fama de Cooperstown?”

Amigo Chin: No. Tales honores no han sido, ni son, mi misión.

Gilberto Méndez, de Maracay, pregunta: “¿Qué opina de la guachafita permanente, y la fastidiosa saludadera, de los narradores y comentaristas de beisbol en español, de la actualidad?”

Amigo Gil: Son inaguantables. Aquí en Estados Unidos, los de Bally Sports Sun, igual que quienes balbucean a través de ESPN y FOX, tienen un castellano tan pobre, que abusan de frases nada necesarias, como, “de alguna manera” y “de una manera o de otra”. También usan a diestra y siniestra, cuando no viene al caso, el “como”. Es un abuso que hablen para el público.

Y se van de fastidiosas retahílas, sin pausas, sin modulación, sin pronunciación adecuada, sin haber visto, ni de lejos, un curso de cómo hablar en público, o sea analfabetas de lo que tratan de hacer… Transmiten como si uno no está viendo el juego, como si lo hicieran por radio. Y sí, abusan de saludos y felicitaciones. Los peores son los peloteros fracasados, ahora en esas funciones.

Jesús Jones, de Maracay, pregunta: “¿Welby (Buddy) Bailey, podría ser candidato al Salón de la Fama del Beisbol Venezolano, por su trayectoria con los Tigres de Aragua como mánager?”

Amigo Chucho: Candidatos pueden ser todos.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN – Lee el archivo reciente de Juan Vené en la Pelota en la Internet, entrando por: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5