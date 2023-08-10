There Is No Free Speech In MLB – No Hay Libertad De Expresión En LA MLB

“’Old man’ is the most used insult against me, by the itchy-asses. What a real, sweet, invigorating and appreciative insult!… Thank you guys… J.V.

Coral Gables, Fla. (VIP-WIRE) – QUESTION OF THE WEEK: Nine of America’s most notable hitters began their big league careers with first-over strikeouts. Do you remember who they were?

THE ANSWER: Babe Ruth, Rogers Hornsby, Ted Williams, Mickey Mantle, Willie Mays, Johnny Bench, Steve Garvey, Darry Strawberry, José Canseco.

The Ridiculous of Cleveland: I am waiting for those ridiculous, who forced to change the name of Cleveland Indians, to try to modify the verse of “Pecos Bill”:

“Some Indians were hanging around Houston City

and Pecos didn’t like that at all.

With his revolver, from a tree,

while he was shaving

two thousand 500 of them liquidated”.

In other words, try to sing “some guardians were hanging around Houston City.” It is impossible, because Pecos is the scariest, most terrible and bravest.

Freedom of what!?: In the Major Leagues, at least in Baltimore, there is no freedom of expression. Announcer Kevin Brown was fired Monday, just for telling the truth that the Orioles played poorly against the Rays. Fortunately, the general reaction in and around Maryland was such in favor of Kevin, that tomorrow, Friday, when they visit the Mariners, he will be behind the microphone. The voice of the people prevailed!

-o-o-o-

“Mom, they threw me out of school, but it was due to staff cuts”… Moth

-o-o-o-

Mets trade: The Mets surely came on top by getting rid of Justin Verlander. The Astros gave two of the best prospects in the entire field of baseball, outfielders Drew Gilbert, 22, and Ryan Clifford, 20. How valuable these guys are? Well, in addition to Verlander, the Mets added half a million dollars in the deal!

Tremendous lost: The Rays, at 69-46, are fighting to catch up with the East Division leaders, the Orioles, 70-43. But today in Tampa Bay they regret that the left-handed pitcher, Shane McClanaham, will no longer be able to throw one for home this year, because he will urgently have to undergo Tommy John. At 26, McClanaham has a 11-2 record this season, 3.29.

-o-o-o-

“When I was a boy, my idol was Bugs Bunny, because I saw a story where he played baseball and covered all the positions. Nowadays Bugs Bunny is still my hero. You have to adore a baseball player like that”… Nomar Garcíaparra.

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION – You can read the recent file of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet, by clicking on: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

(En Español)

No Hay Libertad De Expresión En LA MLB

“El insulto más usado por los culopicosos en mi contra es el de ‘viejo’. ¡Qué insulto más real, dulce, vivificante y elogioso!… Gracias, muchachones… J.V.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) –LA PREGUNTA DE LA SEMANA: Nueve de los más notables bateadores, comenzaron sus carreras de bigleaguers con strikeouts en el primer turno. ¿Recuerdas quiénes han sido?

LA RESPUESTA: Babe Ruth, Rogers Hornsby, Ted Williams, Mickey Mantle, Willie Mays, Johnny Bench, Steve Garvey, Darry Strawberry, José Canseco.

Los Ridículos de Cleveland: Estoy en espera de que esos ridículos, que obligaron a cambiar el nombre de Indios de Cleveland, traten de modificar aquella estrofa de “Pecos Bill”:

“Unos indios merodeaban Houston City

y eso a Pecos para nada le gustó.

Con su revólver, desde un árbol,

mientras se estaba afeitando,

a dos mil 500 de ellos liquidó”.

O sea, que traten cantar “unos guardianes merodeaban Houston City”. Pero no podrán, porque Pecos es el más temible, más terrible y más valiente.

¿¡Libertad de qué!?: En Grandes Ligas, por lo menos en Baltimore, no hay libertad de expresión. El narrador Kevin Brown fue despedido el lunes, sólo por decir la verdad de que los Orioles han jugado mal frente a los Rays. Afortunadamente la reacción general en Maryland y alrededores fue tal en favor de Kevin, que ya mañana viernes, cuando visiten a los Marineros, estará ante el micrófono. ¡Se impuso la voz del pueblo!

-o-o-o-

“Mamá, me botaron la de la escuela, pero fue por recorte de personal”… Polilla.

-o-o-o-

Negoción de los Mets: Los Mets se han armado al salir de Justin Verlander. Los Astros dieron por él a dos de los mejores prospectos de todo el ámbito del beisbol, los outfielders Drew Gilbert, de 22 años, y Ryan Clifford, de 20. ¡Cómo estarán valorados estos muchachos, que además de Verlander, agregaron medio millón de dólares en la negociación!

Tremenda ausencia: Los Rays, con 69-46, luchan por alcanzar a los líderes de la División Este, los Orioles, 70-43. Pero hoy en Tampa Bay, lamentan que el lanzador zurdo, Shane McClanaham, ya no podrá tirar ni una para home este año, porque habrá de someterse urgentemente a la Tommy John. A los 26 años, McClanaham tiene en esta temporada récord de 11-2, 3.29.

-o-o-0-

“Cuando yo era un chico, mi ídolo era el conejo Bugs Bunny, porque vi una historia donde él jugaba beisbol y cubría todas las posiciones. Ahora Bugs Bunny sigue siendo mi héroe. Tienes que adorar a un beisbolista como ese”… Nomar Garcíaparra.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN – Puedes leer el archivo reciente de Juan Vené en la Pelota en la Internet, entrando por: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

