The Marlins Bring Up Another “Sprinkler” – Los Marlins Suben Otra “Regadera”

“I have never gone a day in my life, without learning something new about baseball”… Connie Mack, after being manager and owner of the Philadelphia Athletics for 50 years.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – RONALD ACUÑA’S SHIRT, with number 13, is the best seller, not only among the Braves, but in all of baseball…

**THE DISCUSSION is whether those runners who are given two bases, when putting them on second in the extra innings, should be credited with a run or half a run scored, in case they reach home…

**ALSO, an RBI or half an RBI credit to whoever brings the runner to the home plate…

**WHO WON the 1948 World Series over the Braves in six games, the Indians or the Guardians?…

**NO, I DON’T MOCK the Indians, but I do mock those who forced the team to change the name, because they don’t deserve much more…

**IT’S EXPECTED to set a new Braves home run record, as so far, Matt Olson has hit 39, and the team record is 51, set by Andruw Jones in 2005…

**THE HIT BY A BALL that Ronald Acuña suffered in his left elbow, during a turn at bat in last night’s game, did not cause him any injury, since he bats with his arm covered with various protectors…

-o-o-o-

“My love, what do you want me to do to you?”

“Well, bank transfers.”

-o-o-o-

**ANOTHER “SPRINKLER” in the Marlins organization, have just been promoted to the Major Leagues. His name is Xavier Edwards, and in Triple A, Jacksonville, he played second base, like Luis Arráez. At 23, Xavier has hit over .300 all year and only went without a hit in one game in March. With the big team now, he’s hitting .381…

**IN EMERGENCY, the Yankees play with Kiner-Falefa in third base and the guarenero, Oswaldo Cabrera in shortstop. To the multiple difficulties that this team has suffered, now add the injury of D.J. LeMahieu on the right calf…

**THE DODGERS ARE ACCUSED of stealing signs, which should not be an accusation since that has been done since 1845. The Los Angeles guys won both games of the series against the Diamondbacks, who have lost eight in a row . The Dodgers finished their road trip 5-1; and now they will play 10 times in their house. The Valencian David Peralta, has been batting very opportunely, while the Dodgers are comfortable at the top of the Western Division, with 67-46, seven games over the Giants…

-o-o-o-

“Annoying is the one who talks to me about his successes instead of talking about mine”… Dick Secades.

-o-o-o-

Thanks to life that he has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION – You can read the recent file of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet, by clicking on: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

@juanvene5

jbaseball5@aol.com

(En Español)

Los Marlins Suben Otra Regadera

“Jamás he pasado un día de mi vida sin aprender algo nuevo acerca del beisbol”… Connie Mack, después de ser mánager y propietario de los Atléticos de Philadelphia durante 50 años.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – LA CAMISA DE Ronald Acuña, con el número 13, es la más vendida, no sólo entre las de los Bravos, sino en todo el beisbol…

**LA DISCUSIÓN es si a esos corredores que les regalan dos bases, al ponerlos en segunda en los extra innings, se les debe acreditar una carrera o media carrera anotada, en caso de que lleguen a home…

**IGUALMENTE, una impulsada o media impulsada a quien lo ponga en la goma…

**¿QUIÉNES LES GANARON la Serie Mundial de 1948 a los Bravos en seis juegos, los Indios o los Guardianes de Cleveland?…

**NO, YO NO ME BURLO de los Indios, pero sí de quienes obligaron a cambiarles el nombre, porque no merecen mucho más…

**SE ESPERA un nuevo récord de jonrones de los Bravos, porque Matt Olson ha disparado 39, y la marca del equipo es de 51, impuesta por Andruw Jones, en 2005…

**EL PELOTAZO que sufrió Ronald Acuña en el codo izquierdo, durante un turno al bate en durante el juego de antenoche, no le causó lesión alguna, ya que batea con el brazo cubierto con varios protectores…-o-o-o-“Amor mío, ¿qué quieres que te haga?”

“Pues, transferencias bancarias”.

-o-o-o-

**OTRA “REGADERA” tienen los Marlins y acaban de subirlo a Grandes Ligas. Es llamado Xavier Edwards, y en Triple A, Jacksonville, jugaba en segunda base, como Luis Arráez. A los 23 años, Xavier ha bateado sobre 300 durante todo el año y solo se ha ido sin incogible en un juego de marzo. Con el equipo grade ahora, batea para .381…

**DE EMERGENCIA, los Yankees juegan con Kiner-Falefa en tercera y el guarenero, Oswaldo Cabrera como shortstop. Porque a las múltiples dificultades que ha sufrido ese equipo, ahora se suma la lesión de D.J. LeMahieu en la pantorrilla derecha…

**ACUSAN A LOS DODGERS de robar señas, lo que no debe ser acusación alguna, puesto que eso se hace desde 1845. Los muchachos de Los Ángeles, les ganaron los dos juegos de la serie a los Diamondbacks, quienes han perdido ocho en fila. Los Dodgers terminaron con 5-1 su gira; y ahora jugarán 10 veces en la casa. El valenciano David Peralta, ha estado bateando muy oportuno, mientras los Dodgers van cómodos en la punta de la División Oeste, con 67-46, a siete juegos de los Gigantes…

-o-o-o-

“Fastidioso es quien me habla de sus éxitos en vez de hablarme de los míos”… Dick Secades.

-o-o-o-

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN – Puedes leer el archivo reciente de Juan Vené en la Pelota en la Internet, entrando por: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

@juanvene5

jbeisbol5@aol.com