29 Years Since MLB’s Biggest Disaster – A 29 Años Del Mayor Desastre De MLB

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – THE Mariners defeated the Athletics 8-1, on that night. It was August 11, 1994, and the last out was the signal for the bigleagers of the 28 teams at the time, to go on strike starting on the 12th day of the month. That was 29 years ago!

Never in 153 years of Major League Baseball, has a disaster of such magnitude occurred. They did not play 948 season games, and the World Series. The employment contract had expired on December 31, 1993, and since that date they had negotiations, but without reaching an agreement.

The owners insisted on imposing a salary cap. The owners’ representative Richard Ravitch, was adamant that it was necessary for clubs in small markets to be competitive.

The players’ union demanded a significant reduction in playing before going to arbitration, and raising the minimum salary from $109,000 per season to $200,000.

Nowadays rookies earn a minimum of $570,500 in their first season

Before that strike, the bigleaguers had gone on another walkout in 1985, and the owners halted activities in 1990.

There have been nine work stoppages, between players strikes and stoppage of activities by team owners. The last one emerged in 2021.

Confrontation between owners and players has been a century-old activity. It began in 1878, with demands from the players to get rid of the reserve clause, which forced players be owned by the teams for life.

That fight was started by John Montgomery Ward, who played in the Major Leagues with the Providence Grays, between 1878 and 1894.

Montgomery Ward, who was pitcher, second baseman and shortstop, also graduated with a law degree with hopes of getting the reserve clause removed. But his efforts were in vain.

The reserve clause survived just for a short time after the arrival of Marvin Miller, who had been a labor leader of the Pittsburgh steel workers, as head of the Major League Baseball Players Association in 1966. He served in that capacity until 1982, becoming the most successful leader of the big leaguers in history. He was elevated to the Hall of Fame in 2020, by the Modern Baseball Era Committee, with a loud, and public approval of all players.

Since 1994, everyone hopes that such a disaster, like the one of the players walk out of August, never happened again.

(En Español)

A 29 Años Del Mayor Desastre De MLB

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – LOS Marineros ganaron aquella noche, del 11 de agosto, de 1994, a los Atléticos, 8-1. El último out era la señal para que los bigleagers de los 28 equipos de la época, fueran a la huelga a partir del día 12. ¡Hace 29 años!

Nunca, en 153 años de Liga Mayores ocurrió un desastre de tales alturas. Dejaron de jugarse 948 juegos de temporada, y la Serie Mundial. El contrato de trabajo había expirado el 31 de diciembre de 1993 y desde entonces discutieron, pero sin llegar a un acuerdo.

Los propietarios insistían en imponer un tope salarial o límite en los honorarios. El representante de los empresarios Richard Ravitch, insistía en que era necesario para que los clubes de pequeños mercados fueran competitivos.

La unión de los jugadores exigía una reducción considerable en el tiempo de juego para ir a arbitraje, y que el salario mínimo se elevara, de 109 mil dólares por temporada a $200 mil.

Ahora lo que cobran los novatitos en su primera temporada, son 570 mil 500 dólares.

Antes de esa huelga, los bigleaguers habían ido a otro paro en 1985, y los propietarios paralizaron las actividades en 1990.

Ha habido nueve paros laborales, entre huelgas de los jugadores y paralización de actividades por los dueños de equipos. El último surgió en 2021.

El enfrentamiento ha sido una actividad centenaria. Comenzó en 1878, exigiendo la desaparición de la cláusula de reserva, que obligaba a los jugadores a ser propiedad de los equipos de por vida.

Esa lucha la inició John Montgomery Ward, quien jugó en Grandes Ligas con los Providence Grays, entre 1878 y 1894.

Montgomery Ward, quien era lanzador, segunda base y shortstop, se graduó en derecho, con el ánimo de lograr la eliminación de tal cláusula. Pero todo su esfuerzo fue en vano.

La cláusula de reserva sobrevivió hasta poco después que Marvin Miller, quien había sido líder de los trabajadores del acero en Pittsburgh, apareciera al frente de la Major League Baseball Players Association en 1966. Estuvo en esas funciones hasta 1982, convertido en el más exitoso líder de los bigleaguers en la historia. Fue elevado al Hall de la Fama en 2020, por el Modern Baseball Era Committee, con la aprobación pública y sonora de todos los peloteros.

Desde 1994, existe el ánimo de que nunca más haya un desastre como el de aquel agosto.

