McGuire Talks About Steroid Use – McGuire Habla Sobre El Uso De Esteroides

“The comedian is the one who is capable of transforming a tragedy into laughter”… Enrique Jardiel Poncela.

Coral Gables, Fla. (VIP-WIRE)-MARK McGwire is now protesting that he has not been inducted into the Cooperstown Hall of Fame, due to links to steroid use during his career. He said on television:

“Barry Bonds has already referred to this. As we all know, there were no rules on the matter, it was not prohibited. Otherwise, we would never have used steroids. But there were no exams. Nothing”.

“I didn’t need to put anything in to hit more home runs, but wearing such a thing, it was part of our culture. However, I apologize for what I did.”

Major League Baseball banned steroids in 1991. But they didn’t start testing until 2003. McGuire played in the Major Leagues from 1986 to 2001, Bonds from 1986 to 2007, and Sammy Sosa from 1989 to 2007.

McGuire also suggested: “It may be wise to create a special wing for those of us who used steroids in those days.”

“Whoever is capable of making people laugh has gained part of Heaven”… Pope John XXIII.

Cubs from Venezuela

Two Venezuelans appear among the best prospects of the moment..

Moisés Ballesteros, from Los Teques, catcher and first baseman, with the Cubs, 19 years old. They highlight his mastery of the strike zone, he received 40 walks, while he was strikeout only 30 times.

And José Escobar, also from the Cubs, a native of Tucacas, 18 years old, infielder. His report says he’s an excellent contact hitter, but he hits a lot of ground balls, so the coaches try to teach him how to hit line drives.

Another South Korean With The Dodgers

In full color and sound, the Dodgers have announced the signing of South Korean right-handed pitcher Hyun-seok Jang, who has not played professionally in his country. At the age of 19, the boy received only for his signature, 900 thousand dollars.

Jan posted a 3-0 record, 0.33, in his seven appearances in his country’s high school ball.

The Dodgers have a good, long history of South Korean players on their roster. Like the pitcher, Chan Ho Park, in 1994-2001, the first of that nationality in the Major Leagues. Also playing in Los Angeles were first baseman Hee-seop Choi, 2004-2005, and pitcher Hyun-jin Ryu, 2013-2019.

“The more tragic the situation, the sadder the case, the better is the reason for humor”… Aquiles Nazoa.

(En Español)

McGuire Habla Sobre El Uso De Esteroides

“El humorista es quien resulta capaz de transformar una tragedia en risas”… Enrique Jardiel Poncela.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – MARK McGwire protesta ahora porque no ha sido elegido para el Hall de la Fama de Cooperstown, por la vinculación con el consumo de esteroides durante su carrera. Dijo por televisión:

“Ya Barry Bonds se ha referido a esto. Como todos sabemos, no había reglas sobre el asunto, no estaba prohibido. En caso contrario, nunca hubiéramos usado esteroides. Pero es que no había exámenes. Nada”.

“Yo no necesitaba meterme nada para sacar más jonrones, pero usar tal cosa, era parte de nuestra cultura. No obstante, presento excusas por lo que hice”.

Major League Baseball prohibió los esteroides en 1991. Pero no se ocuparon de hacer exámenes, sino a partir de 2003. McGuire jugó en Grandes Ligas entre 1986 y 2001, Bonds, de 1986 a 2007 y Sammy Sosa, desde 1989 hasta 2007.

También sugirió McGuire: “Posiblemente sea conveniente crear un ala especial para quienes utilizamos esteroides por aquellos días”.

“Quien es capaz de hacer reír tiene ganada parte del Cielo”… Papa Juan XXIII.

Cachorros de Venezuela

Entre los mejores prospectos del momento, apareen dos venezolanos.

Moisés Ballesteros, de los Teques, receptor y primera base, con los Cachorros, de 19 años. Destacan su dominio de la zona de strike, recibió 40 bases por bolas, mientras fue strikeout solo 30 veces.

Y José Escobar, también de los Cachorros, nativo de Tucacas, de 18 años, infielder. Su reporte dice que es excelente bateador de contacto, pero produce muchos roletazos, por lo que los entrenadores tratan de enseñarle a batear líneas.

Otro Surcoreano Con Los Dodgers

A todo color y sonido, los Dodgers han anunciado la contratación del lanzador derecho y surcoreano, Hyun-seok Jang, quien no ha jugado profesionalmente en su país. A los 19 años, el muchacho recibió sólo por su firma, 900 mil dólares.

Jan dejó record de 3-0, 0.33, en sus siete apariciones en la pelota de high school de su país.

Los Dodgers tienen una buena y larga historia de peloteros surcoreanos en su roster. Como el pitcher, Chan Ho Park, en 1994-2001, el primero de esa nacionalidad en Grandes Ligas. También jugaron en Los Ángeles, el primera base Hee-seop Choi, 2004-2005 y el lanzador Hyun-jin Ryu, 2013-2019.

“Mientras más trágica sea la situación, mientras más triste es el caso, mejor motivo resulta para el humorismo”… Aquiles Nazoa.

