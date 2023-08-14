Letters From The Beyond: From Lizzie Murphy To Francys Sandoval – Cartas Desde El Más Allá: De Lizzie Murphy A Francys Sandoval

Little friend Francys: I considered myself the happy bearer of a very big congratulations to you, for all that you accomplish in baseball, like playing in a team where the rest of the players are boys, and doing it in international competitions.

At your quite young 12 years, and still innocent age, you may not have any concerns but yet, that we will ever be allowed to be a part of Major League Baseball as big leaguers.

It is incredible, but we have been suffering discrimination from the Major Leagues for 153 years and counting.

Go figure! Seventy six years ago they put an end to racial pettiness, when Jackie Robinson appeared with the Dodgers, and they don’t even want to talk about us as players at that level.

I have to feel very proud of you in this 2023, because it was a day like today today, on August 14, exactly 101 years ago, when in 1922 at the age of 28, I was the first woman in history to play in an All Star game with just men. I played first base and we faced the Red Sox, whom we beat 2-1. I was lucky to go 2-for-4 and score one of our pair of runs.

I played numerous times among men, but always in exhibition games. They never allowed me to be in a roster during the season.

Everybody called me Lizzie, but my real name was Mary Elizabeth Murphy. And since 1964 I have been in this peaceful and happy More Here, that you down there call The Beyond.

I was even baptized as The Queen of Baseball.

Besides playing baseball, I was a track and field athlete in the 100-meter dash, an skater and a swimmer.

In baseball, I demanded to be paid when I turned 17 years old. And they paid me the same as men, up to 300 dollars a month, free of all expenses. So I took part in All Stars teams that toured several cities and played up to, and more than a hundred games per year.

I started out as a pitcher, but because I was also a good hitter, the manager decided to use me more at first base, and when I retired, I had a .324 career batting average.

The newspapers recognized my conditions for baseball and used to highlight them with full-page headlines.

I was inducted into the Rhode Island Heritage Hall of Fame in 1994.

I am informing you all this dear friend Francys, to feed your enthusiasm for baseball even more, which has already been remarkable, even internationally.

You may be called to be the first lady on a roster of big leaguers, which would be extremely important. And when that happens, the doors will be open for many more girls, who will also be able to prove that we do have what it takes to play on a par with the guys.

As you should already know, I wish you much happiness, and that may you win countless games, and go down in baseball history as one of the great ones… Hugs, Lizzie.

(En Español)

Cartas Desde El Más Allá:

De Lizzie Murphy Para Francys Sandolval

Amiguita Francys: ME consideré dichosa portadora de una felicitación muy grande para ti, por todo eso que logras en el beisbol, como lo de competir dentro de un equipo de puros varones en justas internacionales.

En tus 12 inocentes años de edad, quizá no tengas la inquietud de que alguna vez nos permitan ser parte de la pelota de Major League Baseball como jugadoras.

Es increíble, pero estamos en el año 153 sufriendo la discriminación en Grandes Ligas.

¡Imagínate! hace 76 años acabaron con la mezquindad racial, al aparecer Jackie Robinson con los Dodgers, y de nosotras como jugadoras por ese nivel no quieren ni hablar.

Tengo que sentirme muy orgullosa de ti en este 2023, porque hoy, 14 de agosto, hace exactamente 101 años, de cuando en 1922, a mis 28 años de edad, fui la primera mujer en la historia que jugó en un All Star de puros hombres. Jugué en primera base y nos enfrentamos a los Medias Rojas, a quienes vencimos 2-1. Tuve la suerte de batear de 4-2 y anotar una del par de nuestras carreras.

Jugué numerosas veces entre los hombres, pero siempre en competencias de exhibición. Jamás me permitieron pertenecer a un roster en temporada.

Me llamaban Lizzie, pero mi nombre real era Mary Elizabeth Murphy. Y desde 1964 estoy en este apacible y feliz Más Acá, que ustedes llaman Más Allá.

Hasta me apodaban The Queen of Baseball (La Reina del Beisbol).

Además de jugar a la pelota fui atleta de pista y campo, en los cien metros planos, como patinadora y nadadora.

En el beisbol exigía que me pagaran desde que cumplí los 17 años. Y me pagaban igual que a los hombres, hasta 300 dólares mensuales, libres de todo gasto. Así tomé parte en All Stars que hacía giras por varias ciudades y presentábamos hasta más de cien juegos por año.

Comencé de lanzadora, pero como también era habilidosa para batear, decidieron usarme más en primera base y, cuando me retiré, tenía promedio de por vida de .324.

Los diarios reconocían mis condiciones para el beisbol y solían destacarlas en titulares a toda página

Fui elevada al Rhode Island Heritage Hall of Fame en 1994.

Te informo de todo esto, amiguita Francys, para alimentar tu entusiasmo por el beisbol, que ya ha sido notable, hasta internacionalmente.

Quizá seas llamada a ser la primera dama en un roster de bigleaguers, lo que sería muy importante. Porque cuando eso ocurra, quedarán las puertas abiertas para muchas otras muchachas que podrán demostrar cómo sí tenemos con qué jugar a la par de los caballeros.

Ya sabes que te deseo mucha felicidad, incontables juegos ganados y que pases a la historia del beisbol como algo grande… Abrazos, Lizzie.

