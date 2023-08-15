The Worst Trade Of Baseball Players – El Peor Cambio De Peloteros

“Instead of militarizing civilians, we should civilize the military”… Luis Alberto Restrepo.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – AS always, today Tuesday and tomorrow are Mail Days. Please, send me your full name and the town or city where you writing from. Otherwise, I can’t answer you.

Oswaldo López, from Mendoza, Argentina, asks: “What have been the worst player trade, and who were or are, the best and worst managers?”

Dear friend Chalo: If a trade has been the “worst” for one team, it surely was the “best” for the other team. For the last 59 years, since June 15, 1964, most baseball people agree that the worst trade in the Major Leagues was the one made by the Cubs on that date, sending Lou Brock, Jack Spring and Paul Toth to the Cardinals and getting Ernie Broglio, Doug Clemens, and Bobby Shantz. Because of Brock, of course.

The best manager is the one who manages to put together a winning roster. There’s the case Tom LaSorda with the Dodgers. He has been one of the most useless managers. He did not really manage the team, but spent his time clowning around. However the players on the Dodgers roster were the best. And among the most notable managers, Casey Stengel, Tony LaRussa and Lou Piniella stand out.

Miguel Solano, from Mexico City, asks: “How many Hall of Famers have died from the coronavirus, and do their loved ones receive any compensation from Cooperstown?”

Dear friend Migo: No death was recorded among any of them for that reason, and no one gets any compensation from the Hall of Fame.

Luis Rodríguez, from Preston, England, asks: “Do you think Alex Rodríguez is going to be elected to the Hall of Fame? Because he has been the most complete big leaguer I have seen playing”.

Dear friend Lucho: Yes, he is one of only five with all the skills, contact hitter, power hitter, quick legs, good defensive hands and strong and educated arm. The others, Joe DiMaggio, Willie Mays, Mickey Mantle and Roberto Clemente. Alex should have been elevated on his first opportunity, but he consumed lots of steroids.

Rodrigo Gutiérrez, from Reynosa, opines: “When the time comes to decide between reason and justice, justice must prevail. Therefore, I believe that just because you are Venezuelan, you must not feel or be obligated at all, to vote for your compatriots. Your vote should be and only be, for those who deserve it. Period”.

Andrés E. Fuente R. from Puerto La Cruz, asks: “What has been the biggest surprise in a World Series?”

Dear friend Andy: In most World Series there have been no surprises, since the teams that normally face each other in the October Classic, are usually the best for more than six months.

(En Español)

El Peor Cambio De Peloteros

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – COMO siempre, hoy martes y mañana, son Días del Correo. Por favor, mándame tu nombre completo y la población o ciudad desde donde escribes. En caso contrario, no puedo contestarte.

Oswaldo López, de Mendoza, Argentina, pregunta: “¿Cuáles han sido los peores cambios de peloteros, y cuáles han sido los mejores y peores mánagers?”

Amigo Chalo: Si un cambio ha sido el “peor” para un equipo, seguramente fue el “mejor” para el otro. Hace 59 años, desde el 15 de junio de 1964, se ha dicho que el peor cambio en Grandes Ligas, fue el que, en esa fecha, hicieron los Cachorros, al enviar a Lou Brock, Jack Spring y Paul Toth a los Cardenales, por Ernie Broglio, Doug Clemens y Bobby Shantz. Desde luego por Brock.

El mejor mánager es el que logra le armen un roster ganador. Caso Tom LaSorda con los Dodgers. Ha sido uno de los mánagers más inútiles. No dirigía, payaseaba, pero aquellos peloteros eran lo máximo. Y entre los mánagers notables, Casey Stengel, Tony LaRussa y Lou Piniella.

Miguel Solano, de Ciudad de México, pregunta: “¿Cuántos miembros del Hall de la Fama murieron por el coronavirus? ¿Reciben sus deudos alguna indemnización de Cooperstown?”

Amigo Migo: No se registró muerte alguna entre ellos, por esa causa, y en el Hall de la Fama no existe indemnización para nadie.

Luis Rodríguez, de Preston, Inglaterra, pregunta: “¿Cree que Alex Rodríguez va a ser elegido para el Hall de la Fama? Porque ha sido el más completo que vi jugar”.

Amigo Lucho: Sí, es uno de solo cinco con todas las habilidades, bateo de contacto, bateo de poder, rápidas piernas, buenas manos a la defensiva y brazo fuerte y educado. Los otros, Joe DiMaggio, Willie Mays, Mickey Mantle y Roberto Clemente. Alex debió ser elevado en su primera oportunidad, pero consumió muchos esteroides.

Rodrigo Gutiérrez, de Reynosa, opina: “Cuando hay que decidir entre la razón y la justicia, debe imperar la justicia. Por tanto estoy con usted en que por ser venezolano, no está obligado a votar por los compatriotas. Su voto debe ser solamente para quien lo merezca. Y punto”.

Andrés E. Fuente R. de Puerto La Cruz, pregunta: “¿Cuál ha sido la mayor sorpresa en una Serie Mundial?”

Amigo Andy: En la mayoría de las Series Mundiales no ha habido sorpresas, puesto que se enfrentan los equipos que mejor han jugado durante más de seis meses.

