The Round Planet And Round The Ball – El Mundo Redondo Y Redonda La Pelota

“Baseball is 90 percent mental. Now the other half is physical”… Yogi Berra.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Like every Wednesday, today is Mail Day. Please, send your full name and the town or city where you are writing from. Otherwise, I can’t answer you. Very thankful.

Eduardo Chapellín, from Caracas, asks: “How many voters for the Hall of Fame are over 90 years old, and is there a mandatory age to retire from that?”

Dear friend Edu: We are five nonagenarians in the group, and if I want, I can vote until I die. There is not limit.

Paulina Granda, from Culiacán, says: “I read three times your column about the invention of the ball, and each time I liked it more. The theme is great. And great how you developed it.

“Right away I went to buy a ball for my five-year-old son. I never saw him so happy as when he received it! He sleeps with the ball next to him and takes it to school everyday.

“What a nice column! I liked every word of it, but especially when you wrote:

“Let this world, which by the way is shaped like a ball, continue to enjoy so many formulas to make the rollable roll.

“Give a child a ball and they will always remember you with gratitude and lots of love.

“Whether is a tray loaded with ice cream, or a paila of mango jelly, no creature receives anything with more euphoria than a ball.

“Long live the roundness of the world and may balls not stop being round!”

Walterio Blanco P. from Caracas, who claims to be a colonel, protests: “You have disrespected the armed institution, for publishing that horrible phrase, presumably signed by Luis Alberto Restrepo, ‘Instead of militarizing civilians, we should civilize to the military‘. I warn you that you will be punished for the abuse, so that you learn that the military must be respected.

Dear Mr. Teyo: I will use your threat to wipe the most sacred site that Father God has given me. I have not disrespected anyone and even less the military, I only reproduced a phrase that, instead of “horrible”, seemed ingenious to me. Now, if you do not agree that the military should be civilized, that’s just a problem of your ignorance. So, may they continue to be uncivilized. What else can we do?

Franco Rivas W. de Obregón, asks: “How many World Series have the Yankees won and which team follows them in those successes?”

Dear friend Fran: The Yankees have participated in 40 World Series, of which they have won 27. The closest team is the St. Louis Cardinals, who have 11 victories in 19 Series.

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

(En Español)

El Mundo Redondo Y Redonda La Pelota

“El beisbol es 90 por ciento mental. Ahora, la otra mitad es física”… Yogi Berra.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Como todos los miércoles, hoy es Día del Correo. Por favor, manda nombre completo y la población o la ciudad desde donde escribes. En caso contrario, no puedo contestarte. Muy agradecido.

Eduardo Chapellín, de Caracas, pregunta: “¿Cuántos electores para el Hall de Fama superan los 90 años, y hay una edad obligatoria para retirarse de eso?”

Amigo Edu: Somos cinco nonagenarios en el grupo, y, si quiero, puedo votar hasta morir. No hay límite.

Paulina Granda, de Culiacán, dice: “Leí tres veces su columna acerca del invento de la pelota, y en cada oportunidad me gustó más. Genial el tema. Genial cómo lo desarrolló.

“En seguida fui a comprarle una pelota a mi hijito de cinco años. ¡Jamás lo vi tan feliz como cuando la recibió! Duerme con ella al lado y con ella va a la escuela.

“¡Qué linda columna!. Me gustó toda, pero especialmente cuando dice:

“Dejemos que este mundo, el cual por cierto tiene forma de pelota, siga disfrutando con tantas fórmulas para hacer rodar lo rodable.

“Regálale una pelota a un niño y él te recordará siempre con gratitud y mucho amor.

“Ni una bandeja cargada de helados, ni una paila de jalea de mango, recibe una criatura con más euforia que una pelota o un balón.

“¡Qué viva la redondez del mundo y que no dejen de ser redondas las pelotas!”

Walterio Blanco P. de Caracas, quien dice ser coronel, protesta: “Usted le ha faltado el respeto a la institución armada, por publicar esa horrible frase, presumiblemente firmada por Luis Alberto Restrepo, ‘En vez de militarizar a los civiles, deberíamos civilizar a los militares’. Le advierto que será castigado por el abuso, para que aprenda que a los militares se les respeta”.

Sr. Teyo: Me paso su amenaza por el sitio más sagrado que me ha dado Papa Dios. No le he faltado el respeto a nadie y menos a los militares, solo reproduje una frase que, en vez de “horrible”, me pareció ingeniosa. Ahora, si usted no está de acuerdo en que se civilicen los militares, allá la carga de su ignorancia. Y que sigan sin civilizarse. ¿Cómo le haríamos?

Franco Rivas W. de Obregón, pregunta: “¿Cuántas Series Mundiales han ganado los Yankees y cuál equipo los sigue en esos éxitos?”

Amigo Fran: Han participado en 40 Series, de las cuales han ganado 27. El equipo más cercano son los Cardenales, quienes tienen 11 victorias en 19 Series.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

