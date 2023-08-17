Jeffrey Loria Attacks Derek Jeter – Jeffrey Loria Ataca A Derek Jeter

“I don’t know if God helps those who get up early, but surely they can watch the Women’s Soccer World Cup”… Sábados Felices

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Question Of The Week: If the ball from a high line drive is headed for the bleachers through the outfield, an outfielder throws his glove at him, which the ball hooks into and when the glove comes down and ball together, the outfielder saves them. Is it out?

The Answer: No sir. It’s a home run all the way. Rule, 7.05(a).

Loria, Again: The worst team owner in the Majors, Jeffrey Loria of the Marlins, 2002-2017, insists that Derek Jeter was to blame for that organization’s historic disaster.

He now insists that it was Jeter who decided to take down the home run statue at LoanDepot Park. And he emphasizes: “Destroying a work of art is horrible.”

Worse is destroying a Major League team, as Loria tried.

Sex With A Child: The 22-year-old Dominican shortstop from Baní, Wander Franco, has been accused of sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl. That’s why he remains off the roster on the Rays’ road trip this week, to San Francisco and Anaheim.

Franco is hitting .281 with 23 doubles, 17 home runs, and had his first All-Star appearance this year.

-o-o-o-

“Youth is a problem that is solved, when it ends”… Joseph Mckadew.

-o-o-o-

The Defendant: Justin Verlander, now of the Astros, was accused of being a bad teammate by Mets’ players, who claimed that he acted “like a diva and not like a big leaguer.”

In response, the pitcher, who was paid $43,333,333 at Citi Field this season, refers to “the Mets” and not the players, stating: “I just have respect for the organization.”

They say that Verlander complained about trifles while he was with the Flushing team.

The Plaintiff: The worst umpire in the history of baseball, the Cuban Ángel Hernández, 61, has lost in the Appeal’s Court, two defeats, his lawsuit against Major League Baseball (MLB) for discrimination. With this new reversal, his lawsuit will must likely be put to bed permanently.

Hernández, who knows about the strike zone and the Baseball Rules, what I know about how to fly to Mars, says that he was discriminated, because between 2011 and 2018, five times he was passed over to be home umpire, and because MLB did not named him to the 2005 World Series.

Ángel sued MLB in 2017 and has had a job as a Major League Baseball umpire since 1993. Since 30 years ago!

But why doesn’t MLB sue him?

-o-o-o-

“I’m looking for a girlfriend, beautiful on the outside, healthy on the inside, and who doesn’t know how to think”… Pacomio.

Thanks to life that she has given me so much, even a reader like you.

(En Español)

Jeffrey Loria Ataca A Derek Jeter

“Al que madruga, no sé si Dios lo ayuda, pero seguro que puede ver el Mundial Femenino de Fútbol”… Sábados Felices.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – La Pregunta De la Semana: Si la pelota de un alto linietazo va rumbo a los bleacher por el outfield, un outfielder le tira su guante, en el cual se engarza la bola y cuando bajan guante y pelota juntos, el outfielder los ataja. ¿Es out?

La Respuesta: No, señor. Es jonrón, de todas todas . Regla, 7.05(a).

Otra Vez, Loria: El peor propietario de equipo que ha habido en Grandes Ligas, Jeffrey Loria, de los Marlins, 2002-2017, insiste en declarar que Derek Jeter fue culpable del histórico desastre de esa organización.

Ahora insiste en que fue Jeter quien decidió acabar con la estatua del jonrón en LoanDepot Park. Y recalca: “Destruir una obra de arte es horrible”.

Peor es destruir un equipo de Grandes Ligas, como lo intentó Loria.

Sexo Con Una Niña: El shortstop dominicano de Baní, de 22 años, Wander Franco, ha sido acusado de abusar sexualmente de una niña de 14 años. Por eso permanece fuera del roster en la gira de los Rays esta semana, por San Francisco y Anaheim.

Franco batea para .281, 23 dobles, 17 jonrones, y este año apareció por primera vez en el Juego de Estrellas.

-o-o-o-

“La juventud es un problema que se soluciona cuando ella termina”… Joseph Mckadew.

-o-o-o-

El Acusado: Justin Verlander, ahora de los Astros, fue acusado de mal compañero por peloteros de los Mets, quienes afirmaron que actuaba “como una diva y no como un bigleaguer”.

En respuesta, el lanzador, quien cobraba 43 millones 333 mil 333 dólares en Citi Field por esta temporada, se refiere a “los Mets” y no a los jugadores, al afirmar: “Solo siento respeto por la organización”.

Dicen que Verlander protestaba por nimiedades mientras estuvo con el equipo de Flushing.

El Demandador: El peor umpire en la historia del beisbol, el cubano Ángel Hernández, de 61 años, ha perdido en un tribunal de segunda instancia, van dos derrotas, su demanda contra Major League Baseball (MLB) por discriminación.

Hernández, quien sabe de la zona de strike y de las Reglas del Beisbol, lo que yo de cómo volar a Marte, dice que lo discriminan porque entre 2011 y 2018, cinco veces le saltaron el turno de ser umpire de home, y porque no lo llevaron a la Serie Mundial de 2005.

Ángel ha demandado a MLB desde 2017 y tiene trabajo como umpire de las Mayores, desde 1993, ¡hace 30 años!

Pero, ¿por qué no lo contra demandan?

-o-o-o-

“Ando buscando una novia, guapa por fuera, sana por dentro, y que no sepa pensar”… Pacomio.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

