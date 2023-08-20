Sexual Relations With A Girl And $182,000,000 – Relación Sexual Con Una Niña Ante $182,000,000

“The smallest straw is the fang”… Anonymous.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Inconsistencies: The Professional Baseball League of Venezuela is very interesting: The Magallanes team, so much from Caracas that it gave its name to a neighborhood in Catia, has its home club in Valencia, the Tiburones from Gaira play in Caracas, and the Margarita Braves just announced that they are moving to Caracas and Macuto. Hmm?!

Maaany Millions: Spokespersons for the Dominican authorities, opined that the case of the Rays shortstop Wander Franco, accused of sexual relations with a minor 14 years of age, is so serious that they assume “he will not be able to play professional baseball again”, since he will be banned for life.

I don’t think so, because there is a lot of money involved, and that could be a factor for some kind of solution, as with other cases before. Even more serious ones.

Franco, 22, is signed by Tampa Bay through 2033 for a total of $182,000,000 plus a $5 million signing bonus. He is in his third year as a big leaguer, hitting .282 lifetime with 30 home runs, 130 RBIs and 40 stolen bases in 51 attempts. This year he was batting .281, 17 home runs, 58 RBIs and 30 steals in 40 starts… Tomorrow is another day… we’ll see!

From Chihuahua: The Mets believe they have the Mexican from Chihuahua, Marco Vargas, as the second baseman of the future. The 18-year-old has shown remarkable ability to make contact at bat. Scouts say that in the big leagues, he will hit around .300.

Power From Azúa: Another notable Latin American in his early days as a professional baseball player this year has been Azúa’s quisqueyan, Echedry Vargas, 18, of the Rangers, who hits with good power and is fine as a shortstop.

Flys Running The Bases!: The Marlins, who have been stellar in preparing young players, are very excited about the Venezuelan from Puerto Ordaz, Andrés Valor, 17, one of the fastest running around the bases in all the minors and a natural outfielder, just like Willie Mays.

Drama At Wrigley: The Cubs are in trouble because Marcus Stroman’s injury is more serious than they initially thought. He has a ruptured cartilage in his ribs, which causes tremendous pain. The doctors don’t know when he will be able to pitch again.

(En Español)

Relación Sexual Con Una Niña Ante $182,000,000

"El colmo más pequeño es el colmillo"… Anónimo.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Incongruencias: La Liga de Beisbol Profesional de Venezuela es muy interesante: El equipo Magallanes, tan caraqueño que dio su nombre a un barrio de Catia, tiene el home club en Valencia, los Tiburones de La Gaira juegan en Caracas, y ahora los Bravos de Margarita anuncian que se van para Caracas y Macuto. ¡¿Hum?!

Muuuchos Millones: Voceros de autoridades dominicanas, opinaron que el caso del shortstop de los Rays, Wander Franco, acusado de prácticas sexuales con una menor de 14 años, es tan grave que suponen “no podrá volver a jugar beisbol profesional”, ya que será suspendido de por vida.

No lo creo, porque hay mucho dinero involucrado en el problema, con el cual puede ser resuelto, como se han resuelto otros casos, hasta más graves.

Franco, de 22 años, está firmado por Tampa Bay hasta 2033, por un total de 331 millones 218 mil 177 dólares, y estaba en su tercer año de bigleaguer, bateando en la carrera para .282, con 30 jonrones, 130 carreras remolcadas y 40 bases robadas en 51 intentos. Este año bateaba para .281, 17 jonrones, 58 remolcadas y 30 robos en 40 salidas… ¡Amanecerá y veremos!

De Chihuahua: Los Mets creen tener en el mexicano de Chihuahua, Marco Vargas, al segunda base del futuro. El joven de 18 años, ha demostrado una notable habilidad para hacer contacto al bate. Los scouts dicen que en Grandes Ligas, bateará alrededor de los .300.

Poder De Azúa: Otro latinoamericano notable en sus comienzos como profesional del beisbol, ha sido este año el quisqueyano de Azúa, Echedry Vargas, de 18 años, de los Rangers, quien batea con buen poder y es fino como shortstop.

¡Vuela En Las Bases!: Los Marlins, quienes han sido estelares en la preparación de sus muchachos, están muy entusiasmados con el venezolano de Puerto Ordaz, Andrés Valor, de 17 años, de los más rápidos corredores en todas las menores y outfielder natural, tipo Willie Mays.

Drama En Wrigley: Los Cachorros están en problemas, porque la lesión de Marcus Stroman es más grave de lo que suponían al comienzo. Tiene ruptura de un cartílago en las costillas, lo que le causa tremendos dolores. Los médicos ignoran cuándo podrá volver a lanzar.

