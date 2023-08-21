Letters from the Beyond: From Cy Young to Shane McClanahan – Cartas Desde El Más Allá: De Cy Young Para Shane McClanahan

My dear Shane: I hope you know that I have been the winningest pitcher, with 511 wins, and also the only one in Cooperstown with 300 losses, 315.

I am writing to you because you are the most notable in a group of young pitchers who, this year, have drawn attention for their demonstrated quality.

You must know that, besides you, I mean Nathan Eovaldi, from the Rangers; Marcus Stroman, Cubs; and the Dominicans, Luis Castillo, from Baní, Mariners; and Framber Valdez, from Sabana Grande, Astros.

Some with their logical ups and downs because they are new to the Majors, but, for me, all five are very well trained. In other words, the future of looks very good in terms of pitching at that level.

Of course, within the parameters of the time. For example, I threw 739 complete games out of 815 that I opened. Together, the five of you have finished just 14 games out of 808 started.

You yourself, have opened 74 games in your career and you have not experience the delights of even one complete game.

I insist, it is not about your inability or lack of desire. It’s just the way the game is played at the moment. It’s modern baseball.

One time Terris McDuffie, in Caracas, was taken out of a game in the sixth inning, and in protest, he lay face down on the mound and pounded his fists on the ground and wept.

And Luis Tiant, at Fenway Park in Boston, threw his glove on a very high fly to the public, also to protest, because he was taken out in a fifth inning.

On the other hand, nowadays, when pitchers get to five innings, they start looking toward the bullpen, hoping someone’s already warming up to come in relief.

Of course, when I was pitching, 1890-1911, relievers were washed-up starters, mostly potbellied with battered arms. And so it happened until the first half of the last century. Since then, the bullpen has progressed so much that they now train relievers for various specialties in the academies.

There are long relievers, there are ones that pitch exclusively against lefties and also others against righties, and there are those who make two or three outs a day and close the games.

Of course, the commissioner, Rob Manfred and his partners at ESPN and FOX, want to go against those specialties and arbitrarily and criminally regulate what relievers must do. But hopefully they won’t succeed and baseball will continue to progress instead of regressing.

Well, my friend Shane: You are the bearer of my sincere congratulations to that brilliant pitching quintet of 2023. I hope that against the will of Manfred, ESPN and against the will of FOX, the game of baseball survives and thrives, instead of falling behind as those people pretend.

My best wishes to the group… Cy.

jbaseball5@aol.com

@juanvene5

(En Español)

Cartas Desde El Más Allá

De Cy Young Para Shane McClanahan

Mi apreciado Shane: Espero sepas que he sido el pitcher más ganador, con 511 victorias, y también el único en Cooperstown con 300 derrotas, 315.

Te escribo porque eres el más notable en un grupo de jóvenes lanzadores que, este año han llamado la atención por la calidad demostrada.

Ya sabrás que, además de ti, me refiero a Nathan Eovaldi, de los Rangers; Marcus Stroman, Cachorros; y a los dominicanos, Luis Castillo, de Baní, Marineros; y Framber Valdez, de Sabana Grande, Astros.

Algunos con sus altibajos lógicos por nuevos en las Mayores, pero, para mí, los cinco, muy bien capacitados. Es decir, el futuro se ve muy bueno en cuanto al pitcheo por esas alturas.

Por supuesto, dentro de los parámetros de la época. Por ejemplo, yo tiré 739 juegos completos de 815 que abrí. Ustedes en conjunto, sumados los cinco, han terminado apenas 14 juegos de 808 que han abierto.

Tú mismo, has abierto en tu carrera 74 juegos y no conoces las delicias ni de uno completo.

Insisto, no se trata de incapacidad de ustedes o de falta de deseos. Sólo es el estilo del momento. Es el beisbol moderno.

Una vez Terris McDuffie, en Caracas, fue sacado de un juego en el sexto inning, y en protesta, se acostó boca abajo sobre la lomita y golpeaba con sus puños la tierra y lloraba.

Y Luis Tiant, en el Fenway Park de Boston, tiró su guante en muy alto fly al público, igualmente para protestar, porque lo sacaban en un quinto inning.

En cambio, ahora ustedes, cuando llegan a cinco innings lanzados, comienzan a mirar hacia el bullpen, esperanzados de que alguien ya caliente para venir al rescate.

Por supuesto, cuando yo lanzaba, 1890-1911, los relevistas eran abridores acabados, casi todos barrigones de brazos maltrechos. Y así ocurrió hasta la primera mitad del siglo pasado. Desde entonces, el bullpen ha venido progresando tanto, que ahora preparan desde las academias a relevistas para varias especialidades.

Hay relevistas largos, los hay exclusivos frente a zurdos y también otros frente a derechos, y los hay para hacer los dos o tres outs diarios y cerrar los juegos.

Desde luego, el comisionado, Rob Manfred y sus socios de ESPN y FOX, quieren ir contra esas especialidades y regulan de manera arbitraria y criminal lo que deben hacer los relevistas. Pero ojalá no puedan y el beisbol siga progresando en vez de retroceder.

Bueno, amigo Shane: Eres el portador de mis sinceras felicitaciones para ese quinteto brillante del pitcheo 2023. Espero que contra Manfred, contra ESPN y contra FOX, nuestro deporte sobreviva y progrese, en vez de atrasarse como pretende esa gente.

Mis mejores deseos para el grupo… Cy.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5