Vizquel First In Fielding Among Retired SS – Vizquel Primero En Fildeo Entre SS Retirados

“Judges should not sentence so that they love us, but only to do justice”… J.V.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – AS always, today Tuesday and tomorrow are Mail Days. Please, send me your full name and the town or city from where you’re writing from. Otherwise, I can’t answer you.

Christopher R. Vegas, from Los Teques, asks: “Why are books baptized with champagne, and where do those baptized like that en up? It is that as a gift, I got the books, Cinco Mil Años de Beisbol (Five Thousand Years of Baseball) and Las Mejores Anécdotas del Beisbol (The Best Baseball Anecdotes), and I was assured, that the works are the volumes used for the baptism”.

Dear friend Chris: In the two cases you cite, you already know where the two baptized books ended up. Now, generally, the author keeps them. Champagne is used because it is a symbol of success, abundance, partying.

Mersinio Rodríguez, from Ocumare de la Costa, requests: “I will appreciate if you publish the 12 best fielding percentages of retired shortstops.”

Dear friend Shinio: Omar Vizquel .985, Ozzie Smith .978, Alex Rodríguez .977, Derek Jeter .976, Luis Aparicio .972, David Concepción .971, Ernie Banks .969, Alfonso Carrasquel .969, Robin Yount .964, Joe Cronin .951, Luke Appling .948, Willie Wells .947.

Letter to Juan Vené, from a fan of More Here: Being fair makes us enemies of the vigilantes.

My friend Juan, this letter is backed with prior analysis, regarding your well-earned right to give your opinion on a topic as exciting for everyone as baseball.

You don’t have to justify to anyone whether or not someone deserves to be inducted into the Cooperstown Hall of Fame.

However, voting for a baseball player has many edges. On repeated occasions I have mentioned that there are many outside who deserve to be inside and that there are many inside who do not deserve to be.

Two who are inside and don’t deserve it: Ferguson Jenkins (constant drug problems) and David Ortiz, who only knows how to hit. Especially designated hitter, besides, he has serious legal problems in his homeland.

By the way, I have never read Enrique Rojas saying whether or not any Dominican deserves to be in the Hall of Fame.

Well, they elevated Jenkins and Ortiz. My suggestion to you is that you should minimize the opinions, which I truly respect, so that this unpleasant environment of gossip does not continue to spread.

Being Venezuelan does not mean that you are obligated to vote for Venezuelans, in your well lived 94 years, and 75 years giving us satisfaction through your column”.

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the file of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet, by clicking on: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbaseball5@aol.com

@juanvene5

(En Español)

Vizquel Primero En El Fildeo De SS

“Los jueces no debemos sentenciar para que nos amen, sino sólo para hacer justicia”… J.V.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – COMO siempre, hoy martes y mañana, son Días del Correo. Por favor, mándame tu nombre completo y la población o ciudad desde donde escribes. En caso contrario, no puedo contestarte.

Christopher R. Vegas, de los Teques, pregunta: “¿Por qué se bautizan los libros con champaña, y a dónde van esos bautizados así? Es que me regalaron sus obras, Cinco Mil Años de Beisbol y Las Mejores Anécdotas del Beisbol, y me aseguraron que son los tomos de los bautizos”.

Amigo Chris: En los dos casos que citas, ya sabes a dónde fueron a parar los dos libros bautizados. Ahora, generalmente, se los guarda el autor. La champaña se usa, porque es símbolo de éxito, de abundancia, de fiesta.

Mersinio Rodríguez, de Ocumare de la Costa, solicita: “Por favor, agradezco publique los 12 mejores porcentajes de fildeo de shortstops ya retirados”.

Amigo Shinio: Omar Vizquel .985, Ozzie Smith .978, Alex Rodríguez .977, Derek Jeter .976, Luis Aparicio .972, David Concepción .971, Ernie Banks .969, Alfonso Carrasquel .969

Robin Yount .964, Joe Cronin .951, Luke Appling .948, Willie Wells .947.

Carta para Juan Vené, de un fanático del Más Acá: Ser justos, nos convierte en enemigos de los justicieros.

Amigo Juan, esta misiva va revestida, de análisis previo, en lo respectivo a su bien ganado derecho para opinar sobre un tema tan apasionante para todos como es el beisbol.

Usted no tiene que justificar ante nadie, si alguien merece o no, ser elevado al Hall de la Fama de Cooperstown.

Sin embargo, votar por un beisbolista tiene muchas aristas. En reiteradas oportunidades le he mencionado, que afuera están muchos merecedores de estar dentro y que adentro hay muchos que no lo merecen.

Dos que están adentro y no lo merecen: Ferguson Jenkins (constantes problemas de drogadicción) y David Ortiz, quien sólo sabe batear. Especialmente bateador designado, además, tiene graves problemas legales en su tierra natal.

Por cierto, nunca he leído a Enrique Rojas diciendo si algún dominicano merece o no estar en Hall de la fama.

Pues, elevaron a Jenkins y a Ortiz. Mi sugerencia, es que minimices las opiniones, las cuales respeto, para que no se siga propagando este ambiente de chismes por demás desagradable.

Ser venezolano no te obliga a votar por venezolanos, en tus 94 años, bien vividos y 75 años dándonos satisfacciones a través de tu columna.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo de Juan Vené en la Pelota en la Internet, entrando por: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5