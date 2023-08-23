Abbott Obtained 2.5% Of Votes For The HOF – Abbott Obtuvo 2.5% De Los Votos Para El HOF

“I laugh when I read those idiots and itchy-asses, who even wish me death. First, because ‘we were born to die’. Then, because they are so clumsy, that they believe they will never die”… J.V.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – LIKE every Wednesday, today is Mail Day. Please, send your full name and the town or city where you are writing from. Otherwise, I can’t answer you. Very thankful.

Mauricio Benvenuto, from Caracas, asks: “Have you ever been wrong?”

Dear friend Riccio: The answer is “Yes”. And numerous times, because I do many things daily. One day I had to choose between doing nothing, or risking making mistakes. I decided on the second.

Will Morales, from Coro, asks: “Why aren’t the wild pitch and passed ball charged as errors?”

Dear friend Will: The wild pitch, because it’s the pitcher’s business, and the player who gets charged with earned or unearned runs; the passed ball, because, when possible, it is better to give the error a proper name.

Daniel Meléndez, from Santiago de Chile, asks: “How many 17-year-olds have made it to Double A?”

Dear friend Danny: Since the advent of the Academies, there have been dozens.

José M. Mago M. from Ciudad Guayana asks: “Which has been the best team to win a final in Venezuela, and why has our country won so few Caribbean Series?”

Dear friend Cheché: I don’t consider myself qualified to answer, because I haven’t watched enough baseball in Venezuela.

Luis Rojas, from Carora asks: “Can you offer some details about Jim Abbott as a big leaguer?”

Dear friend Lucho: Abbott, who was born without his right hand, played baseball since he was a child and became a star on his high school team in the Bronx. He reached the Major Leagues with the Angels in 1989, at the age of 22.

In addition, he pitched with the Yankees, White Sox and Brewers through 1999, posting a record of 87-108, 4.25. When in 2005 he was nominated for the Cooperstown Hall of Fame he received 2.5% of the vote. For that reason he was eliminated. He needed 75% to be elevated.

In 1993, he pitched a no-hitter with the Yankees, against the Indians. Nowadays, he offers motivational speeches.

David Cruz of Orlando says: “I totally support your position on Omar Vizquel and the Cooperstown Hall of Fame. If Vizquel belongs in the Hall of Fame, then David Concepción should have been inducted decades ago. The numbers are only part of the equation. The Reds and David were big winners.

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

(En Español)

Abbott Obtuvo 2.5% De Votos Para El HOF

“Me carcajeo cuando leo a esos idiotas culopicosos, que me desean la muerte. Primero, porque ‘para morir nacimos’, después, porque son tan torpes, que creen ellos no van a morir nunca”… J.V.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – COMO todos los miércoles, hoy es Día del Correo. Por favor, manda nombre completo y la población o la ciudad desde donde escribes. En caso contrario, no puedo contestarte. Muy agradecido.

Mauricio Benvenuto, de Caracas, pregunta: “¿Usted nunca se ha equivocado?”

Amigo Riccio: Por supuesto que sí. Y numerosas veces, porque hago muchas cosas diariamente. Un día tuve que escoger, entre no hacer nada, o arriesgarme en caer en equivocaciones. Me decidí por lo segundo.

Will Morales, de Coro, pregunta: “¿Por qué el wild pitch y el passed ball no son cargados como errores?”

Amigo Will: El wild pitch, porque es asunto del pitcher, el jugador a quien se cargan las carreras limpias o sucias; el passed ball, porque, cuando se puede, es mejor dar un nombre propio al error.

Daniel Meléndez, de Santiago de Chile, pregunta: “¿Cuántos de 17 años han llegado a Doble A?”

Amigo Dany: Desde el advenimiento de las Academias, han sido docenas.

José M. Mago M. de Ciudad Guayana pregunta: “¿Cuál ha sido el mejor equipo ganador de una final en Venezuela, y por qué nuestro país ha ganado tan pocas Series del Caribe?”

Amigo Cheché: No me considero capacitado para responderte, porque no he visto suficiente beisbol en Venezuela.

Luis Rojas, de Carora pregunta: “¿Puede publicar pormenores de Jim Abbott como bigleaguer?”

Amigo Lucho: Abbott, quien nació sin la mano derecha, se dedicó a jugar beisbol desde niño y se convirtió en la estrella en el equipo de su high school, en El Bronx. Llegó a Grandes Ligas con los Angelinos en 1989, a los 22 años de edad.

Además, lanzó con Yankees, Medias Blancas y Cerveceros, hasta 1999, dejando récord de 87-108, 4.25. Cuando en 2005 fue candidato al Hall de la Fama de Cooperstown recibió el 2.5% de los votos, por lo que fue eliminado. Necesitaba el 75% para ser elevado.

En 1993, logró un juego sin hits con los Yankees, frente a los Indios. Ahora se ocupa de dar charlas motivacionales.

David Cruz, de Orlando, opina: “Apoyo totalmente su posición acerca de Omar Vizquel y el Hall de la Fama de Cooperstown. Si Vizquel debe ser exaltado, David Concepción hace décadas debió estarlo. Los números son solo parte de los motivos. Los Rojos y David fueron grandes ganadores.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

