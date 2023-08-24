“Humour, based on mockery of homosexuals or high-sounding words, is offensive, silly and out of place”… J.V.

Coral Gables, Fla. (VIP-WIRE) – Question of the Week: If a hitter has a string of consecutive hits and gets an RBI on a sacrifice fly ball, or hits a sacrifice bunt to advance a runner, does the hitting streak end?

The Answer: The streak is over on the sacrifice fly, but not the sacrifice bunt.

Fallen Fruits: The White Sox shook the tree quite hard and big fruits fell, as they fired none other than president Ken Williams and general manager Rick Hahn. Someone had to take the fall, after the team reached 49-77, penultimate in the Division, 16 games behind the leaders Twins, 65-61. Since 2017 they have been in South Chicago trying to make the team a winner…

Vedette: Justin Verlander, with more than 40 years of age and honoraries of over 40 million dollars, now back to the Astros, has become a figurine of the Majors.

His last “performance” was the argument with manager Alex Cora, in one of the Boston-Houston games. Cora asked the plate umpire to find out if Verlander was misusing his PitchCom, the device used to communicate with the catcher.

By the way, Verlander and Cora were both with the Astros, during that time when they were accused of stealing signs with televised technology… Am I right!?…

Science: Centipedes do not have a hundred feet, nor a hundred legs, but 42. Less than double what are attributed… And what does this have to do with baseball?…

Arturo Won’t Sell: When Arturo Moreno, 77, announced that he would sell his Angels, immediately five people showed interested in buying the team.

For this reason, the billionaire son of Mexicans reconsidered, in the sense that if there was so much interest from so many people, it was because baseball is really good business. And, he has decided not to sell, to continue his quest to retain Shohei Ohtani and to return to the World Series, from which they have been absent since 2002, when they beat the Giants in six games…

You Will Be Remembered: Indians manager Terry Francona, one of the most beloved characters in baseball, plans to retire at the end of the season. He has been in poor health of late.

“Breasts and buttocks WERE two well-hidden secrets”… Pachomio.

(En Español)

La Vedette Verlander

"El humorismo, a base de burlas a los homosexuales o sobre palabras altisonantes, es ofensivo, tonto y fuera de lugar"… J.V.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – La Pregunta De La Semana: Si un bateador lleva una cadenas de hits consecutivos y pone una carrera en home con sacrificio de fly o se sacrifica mediante toque, avanzando a un corredor, ¿termina esa seguidilla de incogibles?

La Respuesta: Terminará por el sacrificio de fly, pero no por el de toque.

Cayeron Dos: Los Medias Blancas movieron el árbol, para despedir, nada menos que, al presidente Ken Williams, y al gerente-general Rick Hahn. Alguien tenía que caer, después que el equipo llegó a 49-77, penúltimos en la División a 16 juegos de los líderes Twins, 65-61. Desde 2017 han estado en el Sur de Chicago tratando de convertir en ganador al equipo…

Vedette: Justin Verlander, con más de 40 años de edad y honorarios sobre los 40 millones de dólares, ahora de regreso a los Astros, se ha convertido en figurín de las Mayores.

Lo último ha sido la discusión con el manager Alex Cora, en uno de los juegos Boston-Houston. Cora pidió al umpire de home, averiguar si Verlander usaba mal su PitchCom, aparato para comunicarse con el catcher.

Por cierto, Verlander y Cora estaban, los dos, con los Astros, aquella vez que fueron acusados de robar señas con tecnología televisada…¡Digo yo, ¿no?!…

“Los hombres que no mienten, se parecen al número 999, porque son sinceros”… Sábados Felices.

Ciencia: Los Ciempiés no tienen cien pies, ni cien patas, sino 42. Menos del doble de lo que pregonan… ¿Y qué tiene que ver esto con el beisbol?…

Arturo No Vende: Cuando Arturo Moreno, de 77 años, anunció que vendería sus Angelinos, surgieron inmediatamente cinco interesados en comprar.

Por eso, el multimillonario hijo de mexicanos, recapacitó, en el sentido de que si había tanto interés de tantas personas, era porque el beisbol es un gran negocio. Y ha decidido no vender, para seguir en la lucha por retener a Shohey Ohtani y por regresar a la Serie Mundial, de la cual están ausentes desde 2002, cuando les ganaron a los Gigantes en seis juegos…

Te Recordaremos: El mánager de los Indios, Terry Francona, uno de los personajes más queridos en el beisbol, piensa retirarse al terminar la temporada. Ha estado mal de la salud en los últimos tiempos.

“Los senos y las nalgas ERAN dos secretos bien guardados”… Pacomio.

