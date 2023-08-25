Vizquel And Galarraga Still Fashionable Vizquel Y Galarraga Están Muy De Moda

“I’m so old that I’m no longer useful, not even as a shameless old man”… J.V.

Coral Gables, Fla. (VIP-WIRE) – THE Yankees are suffering one of the worst seasons in their 121-year history.

But, on triple A they are happily partying, thanks to Jason Domínguez, the 20-year old Dominican from Esperanza. Some scouts say he’s as good as Tany Pérez in the RBI department, and he should make it to the big leagues this year…

**Rafael Durán, fellow journalist from the Dominican Republic, asked me a series of interesting questions on the air on radio and on social media. It was a good two hours, answering his questions…

**Oh! Well, I mentioned that Omar Vizquel and Andrés Galarraga must be very happy about what happened more than 20 years ago -more than two decades!- with my publications. The issue is so vivid, that the whole thing seems like it happened just yesterday.

Many young fans are not from their time in the Major Leagues, but know them because of the sequel playing nowadays.

Both are still very much in fashion. Thees days, Vizquel without Maltín Polar.

Meanwhile, very few seem to remember other stellar big leaguers from Venezuela such as: Alejandro Carrasquel, Alfonso (Chico) Carrasquel, Chucho Ramos, Antonio Armas, Félix Hernández, Edgardo Alfonzo, Wilson Álvarez, Carlos García, César Tovar, Pompello and Víctor Davalillo, Óscar Azócar, Elio Chacón, Many Trillo, Luis Salazar, Álvaro Espinoza, Magglio Ordóñez, Alex Cabrera…

And even more forgot about Luis Aparicio and David Concepción!…

**By the way, the surname of Galarraga’s father is Padovani, not Galarraga, which is his mother’s surname…

“Every day, from Monday to Sunday, are beautiful days”… La Pimpi.

**Shohey Ohtany will not pitch again this season due to an elbow injury, and the team fears he will need Tommy John surgery, which would also prevent him from pitching for more than half of the 2024 season.

It is unknown if he will not be used offensively either…

**Meanwhile, Angels owner Arturo Moreno, has announced that he will not sell the team…

**The Mets will retire the uniform numbers of Dwight Gooden, 16, and Darryl Strawberry, 18, during the 2024 season.

The information was provided by the Beetle at Citi Field, who informs for this column, who also said that the Mets have not yet decided on a date for the ceremony.

But the event for both, will take place on the same day before the first pitch.

Five other players from the Flushing club have had their numbers retired; Willie Mays 24, Tom Seaver 41, Jerry Koosman 36, Mike Piazza 31, Keith Hernández 17.

Also those of managers Gil Hodges 14 and Casey Stangel 37; while, in every team, Jackie Robinson’s 42 is retired…

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

(En Español)

Vizquel Y Galarraga Están Muy De Moda

“Estoy tan viejo que ya no sirvo ni para sin vergüenza”… J.V.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – LOS Yankees sufren una de las peores temporadas de su historia de 121 años.

Pero, están de fiesta en triple A, por el dominicano de Esperanza, de 20 años de edad, Jason Domínguez. Los scouts dicen que es un impulsador tan bueno como lo fue Tany Pérez, y que debe llegar a Grandes Ligas este año…

**Rafael Durán, Compañero periodista de República Dominicana, me hizo una serie de interesantes preguntas por radio y redes sociales. Fue un buen rato de dos horas, respondiéndole…

**¡Ah!, Bueno, Le Dije que Omar Vizquel y Andrés Galarraga deben estar muy felices por lo ocurrido hace más de 20 años, ¡más de dos décadas!, con mis publicaciones, ya que siguen vigentes, como si la cosa hubiera sido ayer.

Muchos jóvenes no son de la época de ellos en Grandes Ligas, pero los conocen por esa secuela.

Siguen los dos de moda, Vizquel ya sin “Maltín Polar”.

Mientras, pocos recuerdan a otros estelares bigleaguers venezolanos como: Alejandro Carrasquel, Alfonso (Chico) Carrasquel, Chucho Ramos, Antonio Armas, Félix Hernández, Edgardo Alfonzo, Wilson Álvarez, Carlos García, César Tovar, Pompello y Víctor Davalillo, Óscar Azócar, Elio Chacón, Many Trillo, Luis Salazar, Álvaro Espinoza, Magglio Ordóñez, Alex Cabrera…

¡Y hasta olvidan a Luis Aparicio y a David Concepción!…

**Por Cierto, el padre de Galarraga era de apellido Padovani, no Galarraga, que es el apellido de su mamá…

“Todos los días, de lunes a domingo, son lindos días”… La Pimpi.

**Shohey Ohtany no lanzará más en esta temporada, por lesión en el codo, y temen necesite la Tommy John, lo que también le impediría tirar en más de media campaña 2024.

Se ignora si tampoco será utilizado a la ofensiva…

**Mientras, el propietario de los Angelinos, Arturo Moreno, ha anunciado que no venderá el equipo…

**Los Mets retirarán los números de los uniformes de Dwight Gooden, 16, y de Darryl Strawberry, 18, durante la temporada 2024.

Me lo informa el coleóptero de esta columna en Citi Field, quien agrega que aún no han decidido en cuál fecha será la ceremonia.

Pero la harán antes de un mismo juego.

A otros cinco peloteros del club de Flushing, les han retirados los números; Willie Mays 24, Tom Seaver 41, Jerry Koosman 36, Mike Piazza 31, Keith Hernández 17.

También los de los mánagers Gil Hodges 14 y Casey Stangel 37, a la vez que, como en todos los equipos, permanece retirado el 42 de Jackie Robinson…

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

