Criminal How Women Are Treated In Baseball – Criminal Cómo Tratan Las Damas En El Beisbol

“The good thing about egomaniacs is that they never talk about other people”… Joey Adams.

Coral Gables, Fla. (VIP-WIRE) – IT WOULD be horrible if we were forced to live only among men.

I imagine that the ladies would also find it irresistible, having to live without our presence.

Even when Barbarita says:

“I know you’re right, but I’m not giving in to you, because being right belongs exclusively to myself.”

Of course, the persistence of discrimination against women in the Major Leagues seems inappropriate to me.

That women couldn’t they play at the level of men!?

Well. But let’s find out, let’s experiment, let’s give it a chance, like in 1947.

Already 77 years ago!

The doors of the Major Leagues were opened to Jackie Robinson, to see if the blacks had something to play with at the moment.

And everyone have seen the results. Or, just ask Barry Bond, Hank Aaron, Bob Gibson, Derek Jeter, Mariano Rivera, Roberto Clemente and company.

Some who are clueless, think that there should be teams and championships for only women.

That’s awful!

That would be reconfirming discrimination; you over there, us over here.

Those mental eunuchs cite the Women’s Soccer World Cup as a good example.

Good example of what?

It would be better to have those girls from the World Cup, in men’s teams.

In-te-gra-tion means all together.

And I think a lot of ladies could match up to the big leaguers.

We would call them big leaguers.

There have been numerous extraordinary girls in High School and College baseball.

Why don’t they let them in the Majors then?

Why don’t they include women in the draft?

Why aren’t women accepted at the Baseball Academies?

Blacks, who had suffered discrimination in professional baseball in the United States for 50 years, quickly became a strong box office attraction.

Can you now imagine a Major Leagues team with no blacks on the roster?

Well, just as magnificent would be the attraction women would arouse in new viewers.

Hundreds of thousands would join those buying stadium tickets, foods and beverages, souvenirs, Major League Baseball TV subscriptions and everything else baseball sells.

What is the need to keep women out of professional baseball?

Even Pam Postema was fired, after reaching Triple-A as a great umpire and being successful in MLB exhibition games.

It’s criminal how women are treated in this baseball.

(En Español)

Criminal Cómo Tratan Las Damas En El Beisbol

“Lo bueno de los ególatras, es que jamás hablan de otras personas”… Joey Adams.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – SERÍA horrible que nos obligaran a vivir solamente entre hombres.

Me imagino que también les resultaría irresistible a las damitas, tener que sobre vivir sin la presencia de nosotros.

Aún cuando Barbarita dice:

“Sé que tienes razón, pero no te la doy, porque la razón es exclusivamente mía”.

Por supuesto, me parece improcedente la persistencia de la discriminación contra ellas en Grandes Ligas.

¿¡Qué no podrían jugar a la altura de los hombres!?

Bien. Pero veamos, experimentemos, démosle la oportunidad, como en 1947, ¡hace ya 77 años! se le abrieron las puertas de las Mayores a Jackie Robinson, a ver si los negros tenían con qué jugar por estas alturas.

Ya ven los resultados. Pregúnteles a Barry Bond, Hank Aaron, Bob Gibson, Derek Jeter, Mariano Rivera, Roberto Clemente y compañía.

Algunos despistados opinan que deben haber equipos y campeonatos de solo mujeres. ¡Qué barbaridad!

Eso sería reconfirmar la discriminación, ustedes por allá y nosotros por aquí.

Citan esos eunucos mentales, que el Mundial de Fútbol Femenino ha sido un buen ejemplo.

Ejemplo, ¿de qué?

Mejor sería muchachas de esas del Mundial, en equipos de hombres.

In-te-gra-ción es todos juntos.

Y creo que muchas damas podrían jugar a la altura de los bigleaguers.

Las llamaríamos bigligueresas.

Ha habido numerosas niñas extraordinarias en el beisbol de High Schools y Universidades.

¿Por qué entonces no las dejan pasar?

¿Por qué no las incluyen en el draft?

¿Por qué no las aceptan en las Academias del Beisbol?

Los negros, que habían sufrido la discriminación en el beisbol profesional de Estados Unidos durante 50 años, se convirtieron rápidamente en una fuerte atracción de taquilla.

¿Se imaginan ahora a un equipo de Grandes Ligas sin negros en el roster?

Pues igual de magnífica sería la atracción que las chicas despertarían en nuevos espectadores.

Centenares de miles se sumarían a quienes adquieren boletos, comestibles y bebestibles en los estadios, souvenirs, suscripciones televisivas de Major League Baseball y todo lo demás que vende el beisbol.

¿Cuál es la necesidad de mantener a las mujeres fuera del beisbol profesional?

Hasta a Pam Postema echaron, después de llegar a Triple A como gran umpiresa y, de haber sido probada con éxito en juegos de exhibición de Grandes Ligas.

Es criminal, cómo tratan a las muchachas en este beisbol.

