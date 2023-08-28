Letters from the Beyond: From George Steinbrenner To Hall Steinbrenner – Cartas Desde El Más Allá: De George Steinbrenner A Hall Steinbrenner

My dear son: MAYBE I have nothing to tell you about what I want to tell you through this letter, because everything has already been said by the Yankees themselves.

But, as a father and as the founder of the new generation of Yankees, I am compelled to get on your case, for the debacle that is now our team.

Well, the fans and journalists in New York have been very vocal, protesting such a disaster. It’s just that you and the family have allowed our team to become the worst of the worst.

We’re last in the Division, with a 62-67 offensive record, while the group-leading Orioles have gone 81-48, 19 games ahead of us. While they invest in their players and taxes, the derisory sum of 144 million, 993 thousand 564 dollars.

And to think that the Yankees were an immense part of my life, the main reason for my existence, from 1973 to 2010, when in the middle of the season, in July, I arrived at this More Here that you call The Beyond.

And it hasn’t been due to lack of money, my dear Hal, because this year they had up to 322 million, 151 thousand, 462 dollars to pay the salaries of the players, including the injured ones and taxes.

For these same reasons, the Dodgers are spending only 274 million 55 thousand, 83 dollars, and they are first in their Division, with 81-48, and second in that group are the Diamondbacks, 68-62, who barely pay 127 million, 476 thousand, 501 dollars.

I mean dollars, even when bank accounts don’t play baseball, because I always assumed that with more money you should get more quality in the roster, and that’s what I always tried and what I achieved in a good number of seasons.

I mean, my dear Hall, you and the family have been a failure in charge of the Yankees.

I forgive you, because neither the Yankees nor money are everything in life, but it is evident, everyone in baseball has realized that you are a bunch of incompetents.

Tell me, dear Hall, is it not something to be ashamed of?

I would not go out on the street and let people see me, if I were in charge of these inept Yankees of 2023.

Injuries and slumps?

Oh crap! If you can’t fix the problems of injuries and slumps that are so natural to any competition, then retire, build boats in Tampa, so you don’t have to deal with the delights of baseball in the Bronx.

Yes, my suggestion is this: Just do as CBS 1973 did. Sell the team to someone who can get it out of the current morass and thus prevent the family from becoming even more famous as happy losers.

To you and the whole family, my best wishes. I’m not ashamed of you… Not yet, but getting close… hugs… George.

jbaseball5@aol.com

@juanvene5

(En Español)

Cartas Desde El Más Allá:

De George Steinbrenner A Hall Steinbrenner

Mi querido hijo: QUIZÁ no tenga nada qué decirte de lo que quiero decirte a través de esta carta, porque ya todo está dicho por los mismos Yankees.

Pero, como padre y como fundador de la nueva generación de yanquistas, me veo obligado a reclamarte por la debacle que es ahora nuestro equipo.

Bueno, los fanáticos y los periodistas de Nueva York han sido muy elocuentes, protestando por tal desastre. Es que tú y la familia han dejado caer nuestro equipo a lo peor de lo peor.

Somos últimos en la División, con el ofensivo record de 62-67, mientras que los Orioles, líderes del grupo, han jugado para 81-48, 19 juegos sobre nosotros. Mientras ellos invierten en sus peloteros e Impuestos, la irrisoria suma de 144 millones, 993 mil 564 dólares.

Y pensar que los Yankees fueron parte inmensa de mi vida, el principal motivo de mi existencia, desde 1973 hasta 2010, cuando en plena temporada, en julio, llegué a este Más Acá que ustedes llaman Más Allá.

Y por falta de dinero no ha sido, mi querido Hal, porque tuvieron este año hasta $322 millones, 151 mil, 462 dólares para pagar los sueldos de los jugadores, incluso los lesionados y los Impuestos.

Por esos mismos motivos, los Dodgers, están gastando sólo 274 millones 55 mil, 83 dólares, y son primeros en su División, con 81-48, y segundos en ese grupo van los Diamondbacks, 68-62, quienes apenas pagan 127 millones, 476 mil, 501 dólares.

Me refiero a los dólares, aún cuando las cuentas bancarias no juegan beisbol, porque siempre supuse que con más dinero se debe conseguir mayor calidad en el roster, y fue lo que siempre traté y lo que logré en una buena cantidad de temporadas.

O sea, mi querido Hall, tú y la familia han sido un fracaso al frente de los Yankees.

Los perdono, porque ni los Yankees ni el dinero son la vida, pero es evidente, todos en el beisbol se han dado cuenta de que ustedes son una cuerda de incapaces.

Dime, querido Hall, ¿no es para avergonzarse uno?.

Yo no podría salir a la calle, dejarme ver por la gente, si estuviera al frente de estos ineptos Yankees de 2023.

¿Las lesiones, los slumps?

¡A caray! Si no puedes solucionar los problemas de las lesiones y los slumps, que son algo tan natural de la competencia, entonces retírate, dedícate a fabricar barcos en Tampa, para que no necesites lidiar con las delicias del beisbol en el Bronx.

Sí, mi sugerencia es esa: Cópiate de la CBS 1973. Vende el equipo a alguien capaz de sacarlo del actual marasmo y así evitarás que la familia gane más fama de perdedora feliz.

Para ti y toda familia, mis mejores deseos. No estoy avergonzado de Uds. Pero casi… abrazos… George.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5